Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR FIXING NEW PREMISES FOR OUR PUNALUR BRANCH IN KOLLAM DISTRICT
02/04/2022 | 11:58pm EST
1
TENDER FOR PREMISES
Offers invited under TWO-BIDSYSTEM for ready to move-in commercial space.
LOCATION
DISTRICT
CARPET AREA
PUNALUR
KOLLAM
1900 sqft
Details and application form may be downloaded from Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. Last date for submission: 25/02/2022 upto 2.00 P.M. Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 04:57:00 UTC.