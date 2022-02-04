Log in
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR FIXING NEW PREMISES FOR OUR PUNALUR BRANCH IN KOLLAM DISTRICT

02/04/2022 | 11:58pm EST
TENDER FOR PREMISES

Offers invited under TWO-BIDSYSTEM for ready to move-in commercial space.

LOCATION

DISTRICT

CARPET AREA

PUNALUR

KOLLAM

1900 sqft

Details and application form may be downloaded from Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. Last date for submission: 25/02/2022 upto 2.00 P.M. Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Thiruvananthapuram

(Sd/-)

05.02.2022

Divisional Manager

Premises & Estate Section,

Circle Office,Thiruvananthapuram

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 04:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 421 B 5 642 M 5 642 M
Net income 2022 56 765 M 761 M 761 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,95x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 473 B 6 341 M 6 341 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 88 213
Free-Float 35,5%
Managers and Directors
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar CEO, Managing Director & Director
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Jayaraman V. Chief Technology Officer
Vinay Mohta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK30.52%6 433
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.31%437 788
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.36%375 054
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 969
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.99%214 380
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 820