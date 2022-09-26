Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR OPENING OF REGIONAL OFFICE AT PRAYAGRAJ (DISTT-PRAYAGRAJ) UTTAR PRADESH.

Offers are invited under TWO BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial spaace and ready for occupation with required Power load, for Branch/Office at the following loocation:

The details are published in the Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. The necessary application forms may be obtained from our office OR downloadded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is on 17.10.2022 up to 3:00 PM. Bannk reserve its rights to reject any or all the offers without assigning any reasons whatsoever.Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Note: Advertisement for Premises of Reggional Office Prayagraj released on 28.04.2022 stands cancelleed . : Advertisement for Premises of Noornagar Bhadarsa released on 17.07.2021 stands cancelled .