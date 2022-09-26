Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR OPENING OF REGIONAL OFFICE AT PRAYAGRAJ (DISTT-PRAYAGRAJ) UTTAR PRADESH.

Offers are invited under TWO BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial spaace and ready for occupation with required Power load, for Branch/Office at the following loocation:
Sl.
District
Branch / Office
Carpet Area
No.
(approx.)
1
Prayagraj
Regional
Office, Prayagraj
5,000 sqft
2
Ayodhya
Ayodhyya Rekabganj Branch
2,200 sqft
3
Lucknow
Noornagar Bhadarsa Branch
1,500 sqft
Power FLOOR
Load
75 KW
Any
Floor
25 KW
Ground
floor
15 KW
Ground
Floor
The details are published in the Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. The necessary application forms may be obtained from our office OR downloadded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is on 17.10.2022 up to 3:00 PM. Bannk reserve its rights to reject any or all the offers without assigning any reasons whatsoever.Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.
Note: Advertisement for Premises of Reggional Office Prayagraj released on 28.04.2022 stands cancelleed . : Advertisement for Premises of Noornagar Bhadarsa released on 17.07.2021 stands cancelled .
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 04:14:02 UTC.