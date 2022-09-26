Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
229.15 INR   -5.66%
12:15aCANARA BANK : Premises required for opening of regional office at prayagraj (distt-prayagraj) uttar pradesh.
PU
09/23JSW leans on rupee debt funding - RLPC News
RE
09/22CANARA BANK : Inviting Offer under Single Bid System for fixation of premises for Dandabadi Branch, Dist-Koraput
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR OPENING OF REGIONAL OFFICE AT PRAYAGRAJ (DISTT-PRAYAGRAJ) UTTAR PRADESH.

09/26/2022 | 12:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Lucknow

Vipin Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow-226010.

Tel:- 0522-2307611E-mail:- pecoluck@canarabank.com

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under TWO BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial spaace and ready for occupation with required Power load, for Branch/Office at the following loocation:

Sl.

District

Branch / Office

Carpet Area

No.

(approx.)

1

Prayagraj

Regional

Office, Prayagraj

5,000 sqft

2

Ayodhya

Ayodhyya Rekabganj Branch

2,200 sqft

3

Lucknow

Noornagar Bhadarsa Branch

1,500 sqft

Power FLOOR

Load

75 KW

Any

Floor

25 KW

Ground

floor

15 KW

Ground

Floor

The details are published in the Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. The necessary application forms may be obtained from our office OR downloadded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is on 17.10.2022 up to 3:00 PM. Bannk reserve its rights to reject any or all the offers without assigning any reasons whatsoever.Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Note: Advertisement for Premises of Reggional Office Prayagraj released on 28.04.2022 stands cancelleed . : Advertisement for Premises of Noornagar Bhadarsa released on 17.07.2021 stands cancelled .

Sd/-

Place: Lucknow

Deputy General Manager

Date: 25.09.2022

Circle Office, Lucknoow

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 04:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANARA BANK
12:15aCANARA BANK : Premises required for opening of regional office at prayagraj (distt-prayagr..
PU
09/23JSW leans on rupee debt funding - RLPC News
RE
09/22CANARA BANK : Inviting Offer under Single Bid System for fixation of premises for Dandabad..
PU
09/22Indian banks may raise more funds to meet credit needs, lock rates
RE
09/19CANARA BANK : SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING, COMMISSIONING & MAINTENANCE OF 40 KWp ON-GRID..
PU
09/16CANARA BANK : Notice inviting offers under single bid system for hiring premises for for o..
PU
09/15Canara Bank Raises $251 Million Via Bond Offering
MT
09/12Canara Bank to issue perpetual bonds -traders
RE
09/08CANARA BANK : Empanelment of Vendors for supply and maintenance of fire extinguishing equi..
PU
09/06CANARA BANK : RFP For Substitution of Concessionaire in a Toll Road Project in the State o..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANARA BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 461 B 5 681 M 5 681 M
Net income 2023 82 035 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,13x
Yield 2023 3,44%
Capitalization 416 B 5 127 M 5 127 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 229,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar CEO, Managing Director & Director
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Jayaraman V. Chief Technology Officer
Vinay Mohta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK14.63%5 127
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.08%321 017
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.68%254 958
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-13.18%208 669
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.78%153 277
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%150 592