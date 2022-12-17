Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-15
310.95 INR   -2.99%
08:02aCanara Bank : Premises required - maddilapalem, visakhapatnam
PU
07:32aCanara Bank : Premises required for shifting of jaisinghpur branch (distt.- sultanpur) uttar pradesh.
PU
12/16Canara Bank : Hiring of Premises for Jabalpur main branch near MK Chowk, Jabalpur
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR SHIFTING OF JAISINGHPUR BRANCH (DISTT.- SULTANPUR) UTTAR PRADESH.

12/17/2022 | 07:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Premisees & Estate Section, Circle Office, Lucknow

Vipin Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow-226010.

Tel:- 0522-23307611E-mail:- pecoluck@canarabank.com

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation with required Power load, for Branch at the followinng location:

Sl.

District

Carpet Area

Power

BID

Branch / Office

SYSTEM

No.

(approx.)

Load

TYPE

1

SULTANPUR

JAISINGHPUR

1,500 sqft

15 kw

TWO BID

SYSTEM

The details are published in the Bank's website: http://www.canarabank.comm. The necessary application forms may be obtained from our office OR downloaded from the Bank's website. Last date for submission is on 09.01.2023 up to 3:00 PM. Bank reserve its righhts to reject any or all the offers without asssigning any reasons whatsoever.Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Sd/-

Place: Lucknow

DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER

Date: 18.12.2022

CIRCLE OFFICE, LUCKKNOW

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 18 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2022 12:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANARA BANK
08:02aCanara Bank : Premises required - maddilapalem, visakhapatnam
PU
07:32aCanara Bank : Premises required for shifting of jaisinghpur branch (distt.- sultanpur) utt..
PU
12/16Canara Bank : Hiring of Premises for Jabalpur main branch near MK Chowk, Jabalpur
PU
12/14Canara Bank : Rfp for group term life insurance policy to canara bank employees
PU
12/14Canara Bank : GeM Bid towards providing Housekeeping personnel at its different administra..
PU
12/14Canara Bank : GeM Bid towards providing Housekeeping personnel at its different administra..
PU
12/14Canara Bank : GeM Bid towards providing Housekeeping personnel at its different administra..
PU
12/14Canara Bank : GeM Bid towards providing Housekeeping personnel at its different administra..
PU
12/13Canara Bank : Premises required - lingasamudram
PU
12/13Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR FIXING NEW PREMISES FOR OUR KAZAKUTTAM, MUTTATHARA, KO..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANARA BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 478 B 5 776 M 5 776 M
Net income 2023 94 179 M 1 138 M 1 138 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,02x
Yield 2023 3,61%
Capitalization 564 B 6 820 M 6 820 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 310,95
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar CEO, Managing Director & Director
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Srirangan Non-Executive Chairman
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Narayanan A. Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK55.55%6 820
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.84%379 234
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.59%254 311
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%208 725
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%156 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%152 921