Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
309.30 INR   +0.65%
05:29aCanara Bank : Premises required for shifting of joya branch (distt.- amroha) uttar pradesh
PU
11/18Canara Bank : Requirement of Premises for B/o BELANGANJ BRANCH, AGRA
PU
11/18Canara Bank Expects Functions to be Impacted as Employee Union Calls for Strike
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR SHIFTING OF JOYA BRANCH (DISTT.- AMROHA) UTTAR PRADESH

11/19/2022 | 05:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Premisees & Estate Section, Circle Office, Lucknow

Vipin Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow-226010.

Tel:- 0522-23307611E-mail:- pecoluck@canarabank.com

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation with required Power load, for Branch at the followinng location:

Sl.

District

Carpet Area

Power

BID

Branch / Office

SYSTEM

No.

(approx.)

Load

TYPE

1

AMROHA

JOYA

1,500 sqft

15 kw

TWO BID

SYSTEM

The details are published in the Bank's website: http://www.canarabank.comm. The necessary application forms may be obtained from our office OR downloaded from the Bank's website. Last date for submission is on 12.12.2022 up to 3:00 PM. Bank reserve its righhts to reject any or all the offers without asssigning any reasons whatsoever.Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Sd/-

Place: Lucknow

DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER

Date: 20.11.2022

CIRCLE OFFICE, LUCKNOW

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 10:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANARA BANK
05:29aCanara Bank : Premises required for shifting of joya branch (distt.- amroha) uttar pradesh
PU
11/18Canara Bank : Requirement of Premises for B/o BELANGANJ BRANCH, AGRA
PU
11/18Canara Bank Expects Functions to be Impacted as Employee Union Calls for Strike
MT
11/16Canara Bank : Inviting offers for alternate premises to kothur branch dist sangareddy tela..
PU
11/14Canara Bank : TENDER DOCUMENT – ALTERNATE PREMISES REQUIREMENT FOR RANIGANJ CHHORA C..
PU
11/11Gem Bid Ref No.gem/2022/b/2726933 Da : 10/11/2022for “Selection of Co-Location Data ..
PU
11/11Gem Bid Ref No.gem/2022/b/2726933 Da : 10/11/2022for “Selection of Co-Location Data ..
PU
11/07Central Government Appoints Shri Vijay Srirangan as Part-Time Non-Official Director as ..
CI
11/07Canara Bank : Supply & insatllation of class bb trtl jewel safes to various branches
PU
11/07Canara Bank : Sale of bank used vehicle
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANARA BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 478 B 5 853 M 5 853 M
Net income 2023 94 179 M 1 154 M 1 154 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,01x
Yield 2023 3,61%
Capitalization 561 B 6 880 M 6 880 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 309,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar CEO, Managing Director & Director
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Srirangan Non-Executive Chairman
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Narayanan A. Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK54.73%6 880
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.30%392 580
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.41%298 354
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%198 629
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.08%177 188
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.48%145 836