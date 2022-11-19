Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR SHIFTING OF JOYA BRANCH (DISTT.- AMROHA) UTTAR PRADESH

Premisees & Estate Section, Circle Office, Lucknow

Vipin Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow-226010.

Tel:- 0522-23307611E-mail:- pecoluck@canarabank.com

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation with required Power load, for Branch at the followinng location:

Sl. District Carpet Area Power BID Branch / Office SYSTEM No. (approx.) Load TYPE 1 AMROHA JOYA 1,500 sqft 15 kw TWO BID SYSTEM

The details are published in the Bank's website: http://www.canarabank.comm. The necessary application forms may be obtained from our office OR downloaded from the Bank's website. Last date for submission is on 12.12.2022 up to 3:00 PM. Bank reserve its righhts to reject any or all the offers without asssigning any reasons whatsoever.Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.