  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-08
317.70 INR   -2.10%
Canara Bank : Re-tender for proposed construction of canara bank rural self employment training institute at erode, tamilnadu state.
PU
Canara Bank : Premises required for shifting of rasoolpur sadat branch (distt.-lucknow) uttar pradesh.
PU
Canara Bank : Manpower Outsourcing Services under Hubballi Circle
PU
Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR SHIFTING OF RASOOLPUR SADAT BRANCH (DISTT.-LUCKNOW) UTTAR PRADESH.

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
Premisees & Estate Section, Circle Office, Lucknow

Vipin Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow-226010.

Tel:- 0522-23307611E-mail:- pecoluck@canarabank.com

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation with required Power load, for Branch at the followinng location:

Sl.

District

Carpet Area

Power

BID

Branch / Office

SYSTEM

No.

(approx.)

Load

TYPE

1

LUCKNOW

RASOOLPUR SADAT

1,500 sqft

15 kw

TWO BID

SYSTEM

The details are published in the Bank's website: http://www.canarabank.comm. The necessary application forms may be obtained from our office OR downloaded from the Bank's website. Last date for submission is on 03.01.2023 up to 3:00 PM. Bank reserve its righhts to reject any or all the offers without asssigning any reasons whatsoever.Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Sd/-

Place: Lucknow

DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER

Date: 13.12.2022

CIRCLE OFFICE, LUCKNOW

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 478 B 5 796 M 5 796 M
Net income 2023 94 179 M 1 142 M 1 142 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,15x
Yield 2023 3,53%
Capitalization 577 B 6 992 M 6 992 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,6%
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 317,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar CEO, Managing Director & Director
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Srirangan Non-Executive Chairman
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Narayanan A. Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK58.93%6 992
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.54%387 652
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.22%259 766
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.59%210 023
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.42%161 946
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.41%153 785