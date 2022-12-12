Canara Bank : PREMISES REQUIRED FOR SHIFTING OF RASOOLPUR SADAT BRANCH (DISTT.-LUCKNOW) UTTAR PRADESH.

Premisees & Estate Section, Circle Office, Lucknow
Vipin Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow-226010.
Tel:- 0522-23307611E-mail:- pecoluck@canarabank.com
PREMISES REQUIRED
Offers are invited under from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation with required Power load, for Branch at the followinng location:
|
|
Sl.
|
|
District
|
|
|
|
|
Carpet Area
|
|
Power
|
|
|
BID
|
|
|
|
Branch / Office
|
|
|
|
|
SYSTEM
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(approx.)
|
|
Load
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TYPE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
LUCKNOW
|
|
|
RASOOLPUR SADAT
|
|
|
1,500 sqft
|
|
|
15 kw
|
|
|
TWO BID
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SYSTEM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The details are published in the Bank's website: http://www.canarabank.comm. The necessary application forms may be obtained from our office OR downloaded from the Bank's website. Last date for submission is on 03.01.2023 up to 3:00 PM. Bank reserve its righhts to reject any or all the offers without asssigning any reasons whatsoever.Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.
|
|
Sd/-
|
Place: Lucknow
|
DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER
|
Date: 13.12.2022
|
CIRCLE OFFICE, LUCKNOW
