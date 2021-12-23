Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Canara Bank
  News
  Summary
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canara Bank : Procurement of Passbook Printers with three years warranty and two years AMC in Canara Bank.

12/23/2021 | 02:17am EST
Bid Number: GEM/2021/B/1777280

Dated: 22-12-2021

Bid Document

Bid Details

Bid End Date/Time

12-01-2022 20:00:00

Bid Opening Date/Time

12-01-2022 20:30:00

Bid Life Cycle (From Publish Date)

90 (Days)

Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)

65 (Days)

Ministry/State Name

Ministry Of Finance

Department Name

Department Of Financial Services

Organisation Name

Canara Bank

Office Name

Department Of Information Technology

Total Quantity

1960

Item Category

Passbook Printers (Q3) ()

Minimum Average Annual Turnover of the

147 Lakh (s)

Bidder

Years of Past Experience required

3 Year (s)

MSE Exemption for Years Of Experience

Yes

and Turnover

Startup Exemption for Years Of Experience

Yes

and Turnover

Experience Criteria,Past Performance,Bidder

Turnover,Certificate (Requested in ATC),OEM Authorization

Certificate,Additional Doc 1 (Requested in ATC),Additional

Document required from seller

Doc 2 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 3 (Requested in

ATC),Additional Doc 4 (Requested in ATC)

*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /

Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his

eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by

the buyer

Past Performance

80 %

Bid to RA enabled

No

Time allowed for Technical Clarifications

5 Days

during technical evaluation

Evaluation Method

Total value wise evaluation

EMD Detail

Advisory Bank

AXIS BANK LTD

EMD Percentage(%)

1.00

EMD Amount

294000

1 / 8

ePBG Detail

Advisory Bank

AXIS BANK LTD

ePBG Percentage(%)

3.00

Duration of ePBG required (Months).

62

(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy.

(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneficiary, wherever it is applicable.

Beneficiary:

Deputy General Manager

Canara Bank Procurement Group DIT Wing Head Office Bangalore, Karnataka (S K L Das)

Splitting

Bid splitting not applied.

MII Purchase Preference

MII Purchase Preference

Yes

MSE Purchase Preference

MSE Purchase Preference

Yes

  1. If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria". If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would also be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
  2. If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria". If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would also be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
  3. The minimum average annual financial turnover of the bidder during the last three years, ending on 31st March of the previous financial year, should be as indicated above in the bid document. Documentary evidence in the form of certified Audited Balance Sheets of relevant periods or a certificate from the Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant indicating the turnover details for the relevant period shall be uploaded with the bid. In case the date of constitution / incorporation of the bidder is less than 3-year-old, the average turnover in respect of the completed financial years after the date of constitution shall be taken into account for this criteria.
  4. Experience Criteria: In respect of the filter applied for experience criteria, the Bidder or its OEM {themselves or through reseller(s)} should have regularly, manufactured and supplied same or similar Category Products to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company for number of Financial years as indicated above in the bid document before the bid opening date. Copies of relevant contracts to be submitted along with bid in support of having supplied some quantity during each of the Financial year. In case of bunch bids, the category of primary product having highest value should meet this criterion.
  5. Preference to Make In India products (For bids < 200 Crore):Preference shall be given to Class 1 local supplier

2 / 8

as defined in public procurement (Preference to Make in India), Order 2017 as amended from time to time and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Nodal Ministry for specific Goods/Products. The minimum local content to qualify as a Class 1 local supplier is denoted in the bid document. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference, the bidder must upload a certificate from the OEM regarding the percentage of the local content and the details of locations at which the local value addition is made along with their bid, failing which no purchase preference shall be granted. In case the bid value is more than Rs 10 Crore, the declaration relating to percentage of local content shall be certified by the statutory auditor or cost auditor, if the OEM is a company and by a practicing cost accountant or a chartered accountant for OEMs other than companies as per the Public Procurement (preference to Make-in-India) order 2017 dated 04.06.2020. Only Class-I and Class-II Local suppliers as per MII order dated 4.6.2020 will be eligible to bid. Non - Local suppliers as per MII order dated 04.06.2020 are not eligible to participate. However, eligible micro and small enterprises will be allowed to participate .In case Buyer has selected Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises clause in the bid, the same will get precedence over this clause.

  1. Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference, the bidder must be the manufacturer of the offered product in case of bid for supply of goods. Traders are excluded from the purview of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises. In respect of bid for Services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered product or service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Seller (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% (Selected by Buyer)of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, such Seller shall be given opportunity to match L-1 price and contract will be awarded for 25%(selected by Buyer) percentage of total QUANTITY.
  2. Past Performance: The Bidder or its OEM {themselves or through re-seller(s)} should have supplied same or similar Category Products for 80% of bid quantity, in at least one of the last three Financial years before the bid opening date to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of relevant contracts (proving supply of cumulative order quantity in any one financial year) to be submitted along with bid in support of quantity supplied in the relevant Financial year. In case of bunch bids, the category related to primary product having highest bid value should meet this criterion.

Pre Bid Detail(s)

Pre-Bid Date and Time

Pre-Bid Venue

Bidder has to submit their prebid queries to buycon29.cb.ka@gembuyer.in

on or before 23/12/2021 (Thursday), 5.00PM. Prospective bidders can send

27-12-2021 15:00:00the participant mail ids for prebid meeting to the above mentioned mail id for getting invitation link and the meeting will be conducted through Microsoft Teams. For any queries on GeM

GTC, bidders have to take up with GeM representatives/helpdesk.

Passbook Printers ( 1960 pieces )

(Minimum 50% Local content required for qualifying as Class 1 Local Supplier)

Brand Type

Unbranded

Technical Specifications

Buyer Specification Document

Download

Consignees/Reporting Officer and Quantity

3 / 8

S.No.

Consignee/Reporti

Address

ng Officer

Quantity

Delivery Days

1

2

3

4

Mukesh Kumar

Meena

Samson Ekka

Amitava Das

Himanshu Kushwaha

302006,CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE NO.1, ORBIT MALL AJMER ROAD CIVIL LINES, JAIPUR

132001,CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE BAY SITE 17-18, SEC - 12 KARNAL

700016,CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE BELLS HOUSE, 21, CAMAC STREET KOLKATA

380014,Canara Bank Circle Office, 3rd & 4th Floor, Neelkanth Avenue-1, B/s Gujarat Vidyapeeth, Navjeevan Press Road, Nr. Income Tax Circle, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad

5047

  1. 47
  1. 47

12047

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

Wanlumlang

Shabong

Gaurav Gupta

Babu Mahesh Kumar Chitturi

Ankit Kapoor

Fulgence Kujur

Kundan Kumar

Singh

Vibhu Joshi

Rachita Sinha

781022,CANARA BANK CIRCLE

OFFICE GUWAHATI 1st Floor, 80 Dee Bee GRANDE, 6 MILE, PANJABARI ROAD, Guwahati

160022,CANARA BANK CIRCLE

OFFICE Plot No - 1, Sector 34-A, 50

Chandigarh

560001,CANARA BANK CIRCLE

OFFICE SPENCERS TOWERS, 230 NO 86, M G ROAD BENGALURU

282007,Canara Bank, Technology Management

Section Circle Office, Agra 140 Rajendra Centre, 12A/CC-1

Awas Vikas Sikandra Agra-

282007 Uttar Pradesh (09)

834001,CANARA BANK CIRCLE

OFFICE KAUSHALYA50 CHAMBERS,PP COMPOUND,

MAIN ROAD,GPO, RANCHI

580030,CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE, 2ND FLOOR, CENTRUM BUILDING, BESIDE BIG BAZAR, 115 AIRPORT ROAD, HUBBALLI - 580030

462001,CANARA BANK CIRCLE

OFFICE Paryavas Bhavan 40

Block-3, 5TH FLOOR, Jail Road ,

Arera Hills, Bhopal

226010,CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE P B NO.14, VIPIN

KHAND, GOMTI NAGAR NEAR 400 SANGEET NATYA ACADEMY, LUCKNOW

47

47

47

47

47

47

47

47

4 / 8

S.No. Consignee/Reporti ng Officer

  1. Shashi Kumar
  2. Puspalata Nayak

Address

Quantity

Delivery Days

110019,CANARA BANK CIRCLE

OFFICE No.38,Ansal10547

Tower,Nehru Place, NEW DELHI

411005,CANARA BANK CIRCLE

OFFICE Canara Bank Building,

Fp 790 (Part), Near Mangala 10047

Theatre, Shivaji Road, Shivaji

Nagar, Pune

M Anuradha R

575001,CANARA BANK

15

REGIONAL OFFICE CIRCLE

300

47

Padakannaya

OFFICE BUILDING, BALMATTA

ROAD, MANGALORE

Buyer added Bid Specific Additional Scope of Work

S.No.

Document Title

Description

Applicable i.r.o. Items

Bidder to comply with all the terms

Scope of Work

mentioned in this Annexure (Scope of

1

View

Work) and to provide compliance to the

Passbook Printers(1960)

same in the company letter while

uploading the documents for Technical

Evaluation.

The uploaded document only contains Buyer specific Additional Scope of Work and / or Drawings for the bid items added with due approval of Buyer's competent authority. Buyer has certified that these additional scope and drawings are generalized and would not lead to any restrictive bidding.

Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions

  1. Forms of EMD and PBG
    Bidders can also submit the EMD with Payment online through RTGS / internet banking in Beneficiary name Canara Bank Procurement Group DIT Wing Head Office Account No. 0792201002351 IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name Canara Bank Branch address Trinity Circle Bangalore.
    Bidder to indicate bid number and name of bidding entity in the transaction details field at the time of on- line transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer along with bid.
  2. Generic
    Bidder financial standing: The bidder should not be under liquidation, court receivership or similar proceedings, should not be bankrupt. Bidder to upload undertaking to this effect with bid.
  3. Generic
    Bidders shall quote only those products in the bid which are not obsolete in the market and has at least 1 years residual market life i.e. the offered product shall not be declared end-of-life by the OEM before this period.
  4. Generic
    Buyer Organization specific Integrity Pact shall have to be complied by all bidders. Bidders shall have to upload scanned copy of signed integrity pact as per Buyer organizations policy along with bid. Click here to view the file

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 07:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
