Canara Bank : RE-TENDER FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF CANARA BANK RURAL SELF EMPLOYMENT TRAINING INSTITUTE AT ERODE, TAMILNADU STATE.

TENDER - FINANCIAL BID -CBRSETI ERODE - BUILDING WORKS -JANUARY 2023

Sl. No. DESCRIPTION OF ITEM OF WORK QTY UNIT RATE IN RATE IN WORDS AMOUNT IN AMOUNT IN WORDS

FIGURES FIGURES

Supply and placing of the M-25 Grade Design Mix Concrete

corresponding to IS 456 using WEIGH BATCHER / MIXER with 20mm

size graded machine crushed hard granite metal (coarse aggregate) from

approved quarry including cost and conveyance of all materials like

cement, fine aggregate (sand) coarse aggregate, water etc., to site and

including Seigniorage charges, sales & other taxes on all materials

including all operational, incidental and labour charges such as weigh

batching, machine mixing, laying concrete, curing etc., complete

excluding the cost of hiring & erecting charges for CENTERING,

shuttering & SCAFFOLDING & steel and its fabrication charges for

finished item of work with minimum cement content as per IS code from

standard suppliers approved by the department including pumping,

cantering, shuttering, laying concrete, vibrating, curing etc. complete but

excluding cost of steel and its fabrication charges for finished item of

work. for COLUMNS, LINTELS, WATER TANKS, RCC WALLS IN

BUILDINGS for:-Columns-Design Mix : M-20(Weigh Batch) Centering

with Wood upto 3.66 Lift Machinery.

a Foundation and basement 184.2 cu.m

b Ground floor 144.1 cu.m

c First Floor 93.5 cu.m

d Terrace floor 17.1 cu.m

Steel - Fe 500

11 Supply, fabrication and placing of reinforcement steel of high yield

strength ribbed bars of various diameters and grade conforming to IS

1786 for reinforced concrete work. The work includes decoiling,

straightening, cutting, bending, fabricating, and placing in position, at all

levels including lead and lift, according to drawings, specifications etc.

complete and supply & use of 18G black annealed binding wire double 47000.0 Kg

fold to tie the bars in position, chairs, pins, spacer bars unauthorised laps

which will not be measured separately neither for payment nor for

reconciliation and providing precast cement/ PVC cover blocks for main

reinforcement to ensure specified cover and including all labour charges