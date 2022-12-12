Advanced search
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-08
317.70 INR   -2.10%
Canara Bank : RE-TENDER FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF CANARA BANK RURAL SELF EMPLOYMENT TRAINING INSTITUTE AT ERODE, TAMILNADU STATE.

12/12/2022 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TENDER - FINANCIAL BID -CBRSETI ERODE - BUILDING WORKS -JANUARY 2023

CLIENT

: CANARA BANK CENTENARY RURAL DEVELOPMENT TRUST

PROJECT : PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF CANARA BANK'S RURAL SELF EMPLOYMENT TRAINING INSTITUTE AT ERODE, TAMILNADU.

SUBJECT

: BILL OF QUANTITY

Sl. No.

DESCRIPTION OF ITEM OF WORK

QTY

UNIT

RATE IN

RATE IN WORDS

AMOUNT IN

AMOUNT IN WORDS

FIGURES

FIGURES

A

CIVIL BOQ

Preparatory Works

1

Clearing jungle including uprooting of rank vegetation, grass, brush

wood, trees and saplings of girth up to 30 cm measured at a height of 1 m

QRO

sq.m

above ground level and removal of rubbish up to a distance of 50 m

outside the periphery of the area cleared.

Earth work

2

Earthwork in all soils & soft rock : excavation for foundation (for

narrow excavation) to full depth as per design in all soils including soft

disintegrated rock not requiring blasting and bailing out water wherever

necessary. The item shall also include refilling the sides of foundation

with excavated earth other than sand in layers with well ramming and

68.0

cu.m

compacted and depositing the surplus earth in places shown by the

departmental officers with an initial lead of 10m and initial lift of 2m and

clearing and leveling the site etc. complete complying with standard

specification.

3

Earth work in Hard rock: Excavation for foundations for buildings in

hard rock using Compressor machines, hydraulic machines (blasting

prohibited) and depositing on bank for all lifts and with an initial lead-1

of 10m and up to 3m depth including all operational, incidental, labour

525.0

cu.m

charges such as shoring, sheeting, planking, strutting etc., and overheads

& contractors profit complete for finished item of work excluding

seigniorage excluding de watering charges etc.,

4

PRE-CONSTRUCTION ANTITERMITE TREATMENT: Providing

Pre-constructional anti- termite treatment and creating a chemical barrier

to the building.The Minimum 10 years guarntee for all anti termite

treatment works to cover this guarantee 5% of the bill amount will

be held till guarantee period.

CBCRD TRUST, CANARA BANK, R D SECTION, FI WING, HO, GANDHINGAR, BENGALURU -560009

1 OF 36

TENDER - FINANCIAL BID -CBRSETI ERODE - BUILDING WORKS -JANUARY 2023

Sl. No.

DESCRIPTION OF ITEM OF WORK

QTY

UNIT

RATE IN

RATE IN WORDS

AMOUNT IN

AMOUNT IN WORDS

FIGURES

FIGURES

Providing Pre-constructional anti- termite treatment and creating a

chemical barrier to the building by injecting chemical emulsion of

required concentrations

raft slab and beam, under Cellular raft slab,

around the footings, column pits, trenches, pits, wall trenches, back fill,

plinth filling, junction

of wall and floor, side walls of foundation,

480.0

sq.m

external perimeter of building,surrounding of pipes expansion joints, etc.

as per IS specification and as per the instructions of chemical

manufacturer and all as directed.The treatment shall be carried out strictly

in accordance with the technical specification and conforming to IS 6313

(PART-2) or equivalent BS specification.

5

CREATING COLUMN FOUNDATION IN HARD ROCK STRATA (to

be operted only in locations where the land is with full of rocky strata and

excavation even for a depth of 1 feet from existing ground surface is

difficult): Providing foundation bed in open shallow lelvel hard rocky

strata by drilling 25mm diameter holes in the rock using hydraulic bore to

a depth of atlest 2 feet from the surface at every 12 inches interval in both

the directions. The item shall include providing & inserting 20 mm

diameter reinforcement rods to the full depth of the holes, firmly fixed

with Fosroc make bonding chemical in the gaps.

The same steel rods shall be projected out above the surface level and

then bended to the sideways for atleast to 2 feet horizontal length to have

bonding with footing mat steel and M25 concrete. The column bed shalll

be minimum of 4ft x 4 ft x 6 inches depth laid with M25 concrete. The

50.0

sq.m

footing mat shall be made of 12 mm dia rods spaced at 5" centre to centre

in both directions. The payment is per unit surface area provided with

such foundation.

6

Supplying and filling in foundations and basement with filling M sand in

layers not exceeding 15 cm.thick,well watered, rammed and consolidated

QRO

cu.m

etc, complete.

CBCRD TRUST, CANARA BANK, R D SECTION, FI WING, HO, GANDHINGAR, BENGALURU -560009

2 OF 36

TENDER - FINANCIAL BID -CBRSETI ERODE - BUILDING WORKS -JANUARY 2023

Sl. No.

DESCRIPTION OF ITEM OF WORK

QTY

UNIT

RATE IN

RATE IN WORDS

AMOUNT IN

AMOUNT IN WORDS

FIGURES

FIGURES

7

Plain

Cement Concrete (1:4:8) (cement:

fine aggregate:

Coarse

aggregate) for foundations and under flooring bed using coarse aggregate

40mm

size hard, machine crushed granite

from approved

quarry

including cost and conveyance of all materials like cement, sand, coarse

aggregate, water etc. to site including all charges for machine mixing,

39.0

cu.m

laying concrete in foundations and under flooring bed, ramming in 15 cm

layers finishing top surface to the required level curing etc., and

overheads & contractors profit complete for finished item of work.

8

Earth Filling (excluding rock) in trenches, plinth, sides of foundations etc.

in layers not exceeding 20cm in depth, consolidating each deposited layer

600

cu.m

by ramming and watering, lead up to 50 m and lift up to 2.5 m, by earth

brought from outside.

9

Supplying and Erecting centering & shuttering for sides and soffits

including supports and strutting up to 3.30 m height with all cross bracing

for plane surfaces as detailed below, using mild steel sheets of 90 X 60

cm 10 gauge stiffened with MS angle of 25 x 25 x 3mm for boarding, laid

over adjustable span & jacks and supported by 50mm dia pipes for

general pipes scaffolding systems @ a spacing of 1.20m c/c and vertical

connected at a height of 2.0m c/c including 'C' & 'U' clamps and base

receiver cup at bottom for connecting pipes etc and removable systems

etc complete

a.

Footing, plinth beam, etc.

623.0

sq.m

b.

Plain surfaces such as roof slab, floor slab, beams , lintels , loft, sill slab,

1689

sq.m

staircase waist , portico slab and other similar works.

c.

Square, rectangular and round columns and small quantities such as

sunshades,parapet cum drops,window boxing ,fin projections and other

611.0

sq.m

similar works.

10

DESIGN MIX CONCRETE

CBCRD TRUST, CANARA BANK, R D SECTION, FI WING, HO, GANDHINGAR, BENGALURU -560009

3 OF 36

TENDER - FINANCIAL BID -CBRSETI ERODE - BUILDING WORKS -JANUARY 2023

Sl. No.

DESCRIPTION OF ITEM OF WORK

QTY

UNIT

RATE IN

RATE IN WORDS

AMOUNT IN

AMOUNT IN WORDS

FIGURES

FIGURES

Supply and placing of the M-25 Grade Design Mix Concrete

corresponding to IS 456 using WEIGH BATCHER / MIXER with 20mm

size graded machine crushed hard granite metal (coarse aggregate) from

approved quarry including cost and conveyance of all materials like

cement, fine aggregate (sand) coarse aggregate, water etc., to site and

including Seigniorage charges, sales & other taxes on all materials

including all operational, incidental and labour charges such as weigh

batching, machine mixing, laying concrete, curing etc., complete

excluding the cost of hiring & erecting charges for CENTERING,

shuttering & SCAFFOLDING & steel and its fabrication charges for

finished item of work with minimum cement content as per IS code from

standard suppliers approved by the department including pumping,

cantering, shuttering, laying concrete, vibrating, curing etc. complete but

excluding cost of steel and its fabrication charges for finished item of

work. for COLUMNS, LINTELS, WATER TANKS, RCC WALLS IN

BUILDINGS for:-Columns-Design Mix : M-20(Weigh Batch) Centering

with Wood upto 3.66 Lift Machinery.

a

Foundation and basement

184.2

cu.m

b

Ground floor

144.1

cu.m

c

First Floor

93.5

cu.m

d

Terrace floor

17.1

cu.m

Steel - Fe 500

11

Supply, fabrication and placing of reinforcement steel of

high yield

strength ribbed bars of various diameters and grade conforming to IS

1786 for reinforced concrete work. The work includes decoiling,

straightening, cutting, bending, fabricating, and placing in position, at all

levels including lead and lift, according to drawings, specifications etc.

complete and supply & use of 18G black annealed binding wire double

47000.0

Kg

fold to tie the bars in position, chairs, pins, spacer bars unauthorised laps

which will not be measured separately neither for payment nor for

reconciliation and providing precast cement/ PVC cover blocks for main

reinforcement to ensure specified cover and including all labour charges

etc as directed by departmental officers.

CBCRD TRUST, CANARA BANK, R D SECTION, FI WING, HO, GANDHINGAR, BENGALURU -560009

4 OF 36

TENDER - FINANCIAL BID -CBRSETI ERODE - BUILDING WORKS -JANUARY 2023

Sl. No.

DESCRIPTION OF ITEM OF WORK

QTY

UNIT

RATE IN

RATE IN WORDS

AMOUNT IN

AMOUNT IN WORDS

FIGURES

FIGURES

12

ONE BRICK THICK MASONRY: Providing and constructing 230 mm

thick brick walls in CM 1:5 (one part of Cement, five parts of River

sand) using Table moulded, Chamber burnt,

Stock Bricks having

minimum of 35kg/cm2 compressive strength and

o f size 9" x 4 1/2 " x 3"

including curing, scaffolding ,materials, labours, tools & plant etc.

complete.

a

Foundation basement

79.0

cu.m

b

Ground floor

88.4

cu.m

c

First Floor

80.4

cu.m

e

Terrace floor

45.7

cu.m

13

HALF BRICK THICK MASONRY: Providing and constructing

110mm thick (Plus or minus 5mm) brick masonry in cement mortar 1:3

for partition walls using well burnt best quality bricks having minimum

of 35kg/cm2 compressive strength

including supplying and laying 1 No

6mm dia MS bars at every fourth layer including scaffolding curing cost

of reinforcement etc. all complete as per specifications and drawings as

directed by the Engineer in-charge.

a

Ground floor

391.0

Sq.m

b

First Floor

234.0

Sq.m

BAND CORNICE WORK

14

BAND CORNICE WORK: Providing Band cornice work using country

brick in cement mortar 1:4

(1 cement and 4 river sand)plastered

with cement mortar1:4 (1 cement and 4 river sand) 12mm thick including

rendering smooth with cement at 22.5kg/per 15m length curing necessary

scaffolding and centering etc.complete as directed during execution.

Portico & Parapet 50 X 50 mm Projection

128.05

R.mt

Portico & Parapet 50 X 100 mm Projection

QRO

R.mt

CBCRD TRUST, CANARA BANK, R D SECTION, FI WING, HO, GANDHINGAR, BENGALURU -560009

5 OF 36

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
