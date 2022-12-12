Canara Bank : RE-TENDER FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF CANARA BANK RURAL SELF EMPLOYMENT TRAINING INSTITUTE AT ERODE, TAMILNADU STATE.
TENDER - FINANCIAL BID -CBRSETI ERODE - BUILDING WORKS -JANUARY 2023
CLIENT
: CANARA BANK CENTENARY RURAL DEVELOPMENT TRUST
PROJECT : PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF CANARA BANK'S RURAL SELF EMPLOYMENT TRAINING INSTITUTE AT ERODE, TAMILNADU.
SUBJECT
: BILL OF QUANTITY
Sl. No.
DESCRIPTION OF ITEM OF WORK
QTY
UNIT
RATE IN
RATE IN WORDS
AMOUNT IN
AMOUNT IN WORDS
FIGURES
FIGURES
A
CIVIL BOQ
Preparatory Works
1
Clearing jungle including uprooting of rank vegetation, grass, brush
wood, trees and saplings of girth up to 30 cm measured at a height of 1 m
QRO
sq.m
above ground level and removal of rubbish up to a distance of 50 m
outside the periphery of the area cleared.
Earth work
2
Earthwork in all soils & soft rock
: excavation for foundation (for
narrow excavation) to full depth as per design in all soils including soft
disintegrated rock not requiring blasting and bailing out water wherever
necessary. The item shall also include refilling the sides of foundation
with excavated earth other than sand in layers with well ramming and
68.0
cu.m
compacted and depositing the surplus earth in places shown by the
departmental officers with an initial lead of 10m and initial lift of 2m and
clearing and leveling the site etc. complete complying with standard
specification.
3
Earth work in Hard rock: Excavation for foundations for buildings in
hard rock using Compressor machines, hydraulic machines (blasting
prohibited) and depositing on bank for all lifts and with an initial lead-1
of 10m and up to 3m depth including all operational, incidental, labour
525.0
cu.m
charges such as shoring, sheeting, planking, strutting etc., and overheads
& contractors profit complete for finished item of work excluding
seigniorage excluding de watering charges etc.,
4
PRE-CONSTRUCTION ANTITERMITE TREATMENT:
Providing
Pre-constructional anti- termite treatment and creating a chemical barrier
to the building.The Minimum 10 years guarntee for all anti termite
treatment works to cover this guarantee 5% of the bill amount will
be held till guarantee period.
Providing Pre-constructional anti- termite treatment and creating a
chemical barrier to the building by injecting chemical emulsion of
required concentrations
raft slab and beam, under Cellular raft slab,
around the footings, column pits, trenches, pits, wall trenches, back fill,
plinth filling, junction
of wall and floor, side walls of foundation,
480.0
sq.m
external perimeter of building,surrounding of pipes expansion joints, etc.
as per IS specification and as per the instructions of chemical
manufacturer and all as directed.The treatment shall be carried out strictly
in accordance with the technical specification and conforming to IS 6313
(PART-2) or equivalent BS specification.
5
CREATING COLUMN FOUNDATION IN HARD ROCK STRATA (to
be operted only in locations where the land is with full of rocky strata and
excavation even for a depth of 1 feet from existing ground surface is
difficult): Providing foundation bed in open shallow lelvel hard rocky
strata by drilling 25mm diameter holes in the rock using hydraulic bore to
a depth of atlest 2 feet from the surface at every 12 inches interval in both
the directions. The item shall include providing & inserting 20 mm
diameter reinforcement rods to the full depth of the holes, firmly fixed
with Fosroc make bonding chemical in the gaps.
The same steel rods shall be projected out above the surface level and
then bended to the sideways for atleast to 2 feet horizontal length to have
bonding with footing mat steel and M25 concrete. The column bed shalll
be minimum of 4ft x 4 ft x 6 inches depth laid with M25 concrete. The
50.0
sq.m
footing mat shall be made of 12 mm dia rods spaced at 5" centre to centre
in both directions. The payment is per unit surface area provided with
such foundation.
6
Supplying and filling in foundations and basement with filling M sand in
layers not exceeding 15 cm.thick,well watered, rammed and consolidated
QRO
cu.m
etc, complete.
7
Plain
Cement Concrete (1:4:8) (cement:
fine aggregate:
Coarse
aggregate) for foundations and under flooring bed using coarse aggregate
40mm
size hard, machine crushed granite
from approved
quarry
including cost and conveyance of all materials like cement, sand, coarse
aggregate, water etc. to site including all charges for machine mixing,
39.0
cu.m
laying concrete in foundations and under flooring bed, ramming in 15 cm
layers finishing top surface to the required level curing etc., and
overheads & contractors profit complete for finished item of work.
8
Earth Filling (excluding rock) in trenches, plinth, sides of foundations etc.
in layers not exceeding 20cm in depth, consolidating each deposited layer
600
cu.m
by ramming and watering, lead up to 50 m and lift up to 2.5 m, by
earth
brought from outside.
9
Supplying and
Erecting centering & shuttering for sides and soffits
including supports and strutting up to 3.30 m height with all cross bracing
for plane surfaces as detailed below, using mild steel sheets of 90 X 60
cm 10 gauge stiffened with MS angle of 25 x 25 x 3mm for boarding, laid
over adjustable span & jacks and supported by 50mm dia pipes for
general pipes scaffolding systems @ a spacing of 1.20m c/c and vertical
connected at a height of 2.0m c/c including 'C' & 'U' clamps and base
receiver cup at bottom for connecting pipes etc and removable systems
etc complete
a.
Footing, plinth beam, etc.
623.0
sq.m
b.
Plain surfaces such as roof slab, floor slab, beams , lintels , loft, sill slab,
1689
sq.m
staircase waist , portico slab and other similar works.
c.
Square, rectangular and round columns and small quantities such as
sunshades,parapet cum drops,window boxing ,fin projections and other
611.0
sq.m
similar works.
10
DESIGN MIX CONCRETE
Supply and placing of the M-25 Grade Design Mix Concrete
corresponding to IS 456 using WEIGH BATCHER / MIXER with 20mm
size graded machine crushed hard granite metal (coarse aggregate) from
approved quarry including cost and conveyance of all materials like
cement, fine aggregate (sand) coarse aggregate, water etc., to site and
including Seigniorage charges, sales & other taxes on all materials
including all operational, incidental and labour charges such as weigh
batching, machine mixing, laying concrete, curing etc., complete
excluding the cost of hiring & erecting charges for CENTERING,
shuttering & SCAFFOLDING & steel and its fabrication charges
for
finished item of work with minimum cement content as per IS code from
standard suppliers approved by the department including pumping,
cantering, shuttering, laying concrete, vibrating, curing etc. complete but
excluding cost of steel and its fabrication charges for finished item of
work. for COLUMNS, LINTELS, WATER TANKS, RCC WALLS IN
BUILDINGS for:-Columns-Design Mix : M-20(Weigh Batch) Centering
with Wood upto 3.66 Lift Machinery.
a
Foundation and basement
184.2
cu.m
b
Ground floor
144.1
cu.m
c
First Floor
93.5
cu.m
d
Terrace floor
17.1
cu.m
Steel - Fe 500
11
Supply, fabrication and placing of reinforcement steel of
high yield
strength ribbed bars of various diameters and grade conforming to IS
1786 for reinforced concrete work. The work includes decoiling,
straightening, cutting, bending, fabricating, and placing in position, at all
levels including lead and lift, according to drawings, specifications etc.
complete and supply & use of 18G black annealed binding wire double
47000.0
Kg
fold to tie the bars in position, chairs, pins, spacer bars unauthorised laps
which will not be measured separately neither for payment nor for
reconciliation and providing precast cement/ PVC cover blocks for main
reinforcement to ensure specified cover and including all labour charges
etc as directed by departmental officers.
12
ONE BRICK THICK MASONRY
: Providing and constructing 230 mm
thick brick walls in CM 1:5 (one part of Cement, five parts of River
sand) using Table moulded, Chamber burnt,
Stock Bricks
having
minimum of 35kg/cm2 compressive strength and
o f size 9" x 4 1/2 " x 3"
including curing, scaffolding ,materials, labours, tools & plant etc.
complete.
a
Foundation basement
79.0
cu.m
b
Ground floor
88.4
cu.m
c
First Floor
80.4
cu.m
e
Terrace floor
45.7
cu.m
13
HALF BRICK THICK MASONRY: Providing and constructing
110mm thick (Plus or minus 5mm) brick masonry in cement mortar 1:3
for
partition walls using well burnt best quality bricks having minimum
of 35kg/cm2 compressive strength
including supplying and laying 1 No
6mm dia MS bars at every fourth layer including scaffolding curing cost
of reinforcement etc. all complete as per specifications and drawings as
directed by the Engineer in-charge.
a
Ground floor
391.0
Sq.m
b
First Floor
234.0
Sq.m
BAND CORNICE WORK
14
BAND CORNICE WORK: Providing Band cornice work using country
brick in cement mortar 1:4
(1 cement and 4 river sand)plastered
with cement mortar1:4 (1 cement and 4 river sand) 12mm thick including
rendering smooth with cement at 22.5kg/per 15m length curing necessary
scaffolding and centering etc.complete as directed during execution.
Portico & Parapet 50 X 50 mm Projection
128.05
R.mt
Portico & Parapet 50 X 100 mm Projection
QRO
R.mt
