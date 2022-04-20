Log in
CANARA BANK

CANARA BANK : REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR "SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING, COMMISSIONING & MAINTENANCE OF 45 KWp ON- GRID ROOFTOP SOLAR PHOTO VOLTAIC POWER PLANT AT SYNDICATE HOUSE, ALKAPURI VADODARA"
PU
04/16CANARA BANK : Tender for supply of class bb trtl safes for branches / offices under karnal circle corrigendum
PU
04/16CANARA BANK : REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (REF) FOR ” SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING, COMMISSIONING & MAINTENANCE OF ON- GRID ROOFTOP SOLAR PHOTO VOLTAIC POWER (RTSP) GENERATION SYSTEM AT BANK OWNED/LONG LEASED PROPERTIES AT DIFFERENT LOCATIONS IN KOLKATA AND ONE LOCATION IN DURGAPUR (WEST BENGAL)”
PU
Canara Bank : REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR "SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING, COMMISSIONING & MAINTENANCE OF 45 KWp ON- GRID ROOFTOP SOLAR PHOTO VOLTAIC POWER PLANT AT SYNDICATE HOUSE, ALKAPURI VADODARA"

04/20/2022 | 06:55am EDT

04/20/2022 | 06:55am EDT
NAME OF THE CONTRACTOR: …………………………………………………… .

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please do not detach any papers from this booklet.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CANARA BANK

CIRCLE OFFICE

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

7TH FLOOR, GIFT ONE TOWER

GIFT CITY, GANDHINAGAR

382355

COMPETITIVE TENDER DOCUMENT

FOR

SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING, COMMISSIONING & MAINTENANCE OF 45 KWp ON- GRID ROOFTOP SOLAR PHOTO VOLTAIC POWER PLANT AT SYNDICATE HOUSE, ALKAPURI VADODARA.

TENDER REFERNECE NO DATE OF RFP DOCUMENT

: 26/COAHD/P&E/RTSP/2022/KS : 20/04/2022

PART-I TECHNICAL AND PRICE BID

NOTICE INVITING TENDER (NIT)

CANARA BANK, PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE AHMEDABAD invites sealed tender for the works mentioned below:

  • 1). Name of the work: Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning & Maintenance of 45 KWp ON-GRID Rooftop Solar Photo Voltaic Power Plant in Our Syndicate house Building, Alkapuri Vadodara.

  • 2). EMD AMOUNT: Rs. 50,000 /- by way of Demand Draft drawn in favour of

    "Canara Bank, Circle Office Ahmedabad - payable at Ahmedabad or by way of Bank Guarantee obtained from any Scheduled Commercial Bank other than Canara Bank valid upto validity period of the tender in the Bank's approved format (in a separate sealed cover), super-scribing 'EMD for Tender for supply and installation of 45 KWp capacity Roof Top solar power plant in Syndicate house building, - Alkapuri Vadodara and the same should be submitted along with Technical & PRICE bid. However, those who have exemption certificate from NSIC/Similar Government authorities as per provision of MSME Act will be exempted from submission of EMD subject to the submission of valid document/certificate to that effect.

  • 3). TIME OF COMPLETION: 30 days from Acceptance of work order by the vendor including mobilization period.

4). THE TENDER DOCUMENTS CONSISTS OF THE FOLLOWING:

  • Notice inviting tender

  • Check List for Enclosures

  • Important terms and conditions of the contract

  • General rules and instructions for the guidance of the Contractor

  • Tender offer, Form of agreement, Indemnity Bond format and Bank Guarantee format of Earnest Money Deposit & Security Deposit

  • General Conditions of the Contract

  • Safety Code

  • Schedule A - Special information to the Contractors

  • Schedule B - Special instructions to the Contractors

  • Schedule C- Technical specifications

  • Profile of the Bidder

  • Technical particulars to be furnished by the Bidder

  • Scope of Comprehensive AMC

  • Price bid

5). Concept of tender : The tender concept is "TWO BID SYSTEM".

  • First Envelope: Technical cum commercial bid along with the EMD.

  • Second Envelope: Price Bid

Both the bids should be submitted on the same date & time in single envelope, sealed and super-scribed the name of the work on the envelope.

  • 6). Date of submission: Sealed envelope to be submitted on or before 11.05.2022 upto 3.00 PM

  • 7). Date of Opening: Technical cum commercial bid will be opened on 11.05.2022 at 3.30 PM

  • 8). PREBID MEETING: A pre-bid meeting is scheduled on 28.04.2022 at 11.30 pm at the Canara Bank, Circle Office, 7Th Floor, Gift One Tower, Gift City, Gandhinagar 382355.

The Vendors are requested to make a site visit at their own expense and assess the site requirement before the pre bid meeting. During the said pre-bid meeting clarifications can be sought regarding the tender.

ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE AHMEDABAD.

PLACE: GANDHINAGAR

Date: 20.04.2022

TENDER DOCUMENT-CANARA BANK, CIRCLE OFFICE AHMEDABAD, -SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING, COMMISSIONING & MAINTENANCE OF 45 kWp CAPACITY ON-GRID ROOFTOP SOLAR PV POWER PLANT AT SYNDICATE HOUSE BUILDING

ALKAPURI, VADODARA, GUJARAT

Checklist for Enclosures (Bidder should fill up YES or NO without fail)

SNo

Bid Enclosures

YES or NO

1.

Whether the Tender is submitted in sealed single cover containing two separate envelopes Viz Technical cum commercial bid with EMD in Envelope - 1 and Price Bid in Envelope - 2?

2.

Whether Technical & Price Bid contains the following

3.1

Bidder's undertaking covering letter in the Letter Head shall be signed by the authority, stamped and submitted.

3.2

Signed and stamped Letter of Authorization or Power of Attorney for signing the Tender document shall be submitted.

3.3

All sections covered in the Tender document in full shall be signed by the authority, stamped and submitted

3.4

Whether Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) amount as specified in the Tender shall be submitted

3.4a

In case of claiming exemption from EMD, valid document/ certificate for exemption of EMD from NSIC/Similar Government authorities shall be submitted

3.5

Following Test Certificates & Reports as per clause 15

i. SPV Modules

a) IEC 61215 / IS 14286 for Crystalline Silicon Terrestrial PV Modules

b)IEC 61730 Part 1 & 2

c)IEC 61701

d) STC performance certificate

ii. Balance of System (for PV Power Plants)

a) Power Conditioners/Inverters -IEC 61683 & IEC 60083-2(1,2,14,30),IEC62116,IEC62109/Equivalent standards

b) Cables- IS: 1554/IEC 60502 AND IS 694/IEC 60227 or

Equivalent IS standard

c) Switches/Circuit Breakers/ Connectors - IS/IEC 60947

Part I,II,III & EN 50521

d) Junction Boxes / Enclosures of Inverters- IP 65 & IEC 62208

4.

Price Bid with signature and stamp in all headings shall be submitted

a) Whether corrections or overwriting if any is attested?

SIGNATURE OF THE CONTRACTOR WITH SEAL

IMPORTANT TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE TENDER

PARTICULARS

DETAILS

Date of Pre bid meeting

28/04/2022 at 11.30 AM

Last date and time for submission of the tender

11/05/2022 upto 3.00 PM

Date and time of Opening of the Tender (Technical cum commercial bid )

11/05/2022 at 3.30 PM

Contact No

079-6902 7786/87

Time of Completion

As per the clause 14 of "General conditions of the Contract"

Defect Liability period

1 year from the date of installation commissioning of the solar power system

and

Date of commencement

24 hours after issuing work order

Liquidated damages for delay

As per the clause 15 of "General conditions of the Contract"

Payment terms

As per the clause 30 of "General conditions of the Contract"

Earnest Money Deposit, Security Deposit & Retention money

As per the clause 12 of "General conditions of the Contract"

Price variation

No IEEMA or any other Price variation clause shall be applicable in this contract.

Arbitration

As per the clause 40 of "General conditions of the Contract"

Note: Request for alteration in the PRICE terms of the tender will not be entertained. Tenders which do not comply the PRICE terms of the tender are liable to be summarily rejected.

SIGNATURE OF THE CONTRACTOR WITH SEAL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 10:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
