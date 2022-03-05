Canara Bank : REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR "SUPPLY OF CLASS A & CLASS BB TRTL JEWEL SAFES TO VARIOUS BRANCHES IN OUR BHUBANESWAR CIRCLE”

LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF RFP

VARIOUS BRANCHES IN OUR BHUBANESWAR CIRCLE"

Supply & Installation of Class A & Class BB TRTL Safes to various Branches in Canara Bank, Bhubaneswar Circle

Will be intimated to qualified bidders

For any queries regarding submission of the tender kindly call or mail on the below mentioned details:

Date, Time & Venue of opening of Financial Bid

Tender Response to be submitted on or before

Last Date and Time for

Rs.10,00,000/- or Bank Guarantee detailed in the Clause 6 as

Supply of Class A & Class BB TRTL Jewel Safes to various

Brief Description of the

Supply & Installation of Class A & Class BB TRTL Safes to various Branches in Canara Bank, Bhubaneswar Circle

Bank reserves the right to change the dates, timings mentioned above or elsewhere in the RFP, which will be communicated by placing the same as corrigendum under Tender section on Bank's/Govt. web-site. Bidders should check the Bank's website before the submission of proposal for the corrigendum, if any.

No individual communication will be sent to the individual bidders.

Any amendments, modifications, Pre Bid replies & any communication etc. will be uploaded in the Bank's website only (i.e. http://canarabank.com/english/tenders ).

Please visit our website http://canarabank.com/english/announcements/tenders, http://eprocure.gov.in and https://canarabank.abcprocure.com for details.

No suggestions or queries shall be entertained after pre- bid meeting.

be part of the RFP document and shall be uploaded on

clarifications as per pre-bid meeting shall be deemed to

Subsequent changes made based on the suggestions and

The bidders must fulfill the Pre-Qualification criteria for

Pre-bid Queries to e-mailpecobhu@canarabank.commust reach us on or before 15/03/2022, at 2.00pm.

Pre bid queries should be submitted as per prescribed format

Pre-bid meeting will be held on 17/03/2022 at 11.30 am at our Office.

Supply & Installation of Class A & Class BB TRTL Safes to various Branches in Canara Bank, Bhubaneswar Circle

RFP 03/TRTL/2022 DT: 05/03/2022

Supply & Installation of Class A & Class BB TRTL Safes to various Branches in Canara Bank, Bhubaneswar Circle

NOTICE INVITING REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

SUPPLY OF CLASS A & CLASS BB TRTL JEWEL SAFES TO VARIOUS BRANCHES IN

CANARA BANK BHUBANESWAR CIRCLE

Canara Bank, a body Corporate and a Premier Public Sector Bank established in the year 1906 and nationalized under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking Act 1970) having its Head Office at 112, J.C. Road, Bengaluru - 560002 and among others, having Premises & Estate Section at Plot No. 1556(p), 1561(p), Jagamara, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar, Pin-751030. The bank intends to procure the TRTL (Torch Resistant Tool Resistant) jewel safes for use at various Branches under our Circle. Sealed bids under two bids concept (Technical Bid and Financial Bid) are invited for supply of Class A & Class BB TRTL jewel safes as described in this document. A Firm submitting the proposal in response to this RFP shall hereinafter be referred to as Bidder.

Interested reputed bidders who are dealing in security solutions and meeting the following Eligibility Criteria may respond.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

S.N Criteria Documents Required 1. The Bidder should have minimum 1. Original Manufacturer / Authorized Dealer Certificate. experience of 5 years as on 31.03.2021 in the activity of supply of TRTL safes 2. Order copies older than 5 years from 31.03.2021.

Bidder shall have valid BIS license for all the Physical security equipment

2. mentioned in the tender. If the BIS License of the bidder for an applied

category product expires before Copy of the valid BIS licenses completion of the process, a renewed license will have to be submitted to the bank failing which the bidder will be declared ineligible. The Bidder must have a minimum 1. Audited Balance Sheet and P & L Annual Turnover of Rs.20 Crores each Account for the three years 3 year from sales of safes, security mentioned. equipments during last three financial 2. Certificate from Chartered years i.e. 2018-2019,2019-2020, 2020- Accountant for sales turnover in each 2021. of the last three financial years i.e. 2018-2019,2019-2020,2020-2021 from safes and security equipments. The bidder should have positive Net 1. The bidder must produce a certificate from the company's CA to this effect.

worth atleast for any two years during

last three financial years i.e. 2018- 2. The documents certified by CA should

2019, 2019-2020,2020-2021.mandatorily contain Unique Document Identification Number.