    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
Canara Bank : REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR "SUPPLY OF CLASS A & CLASS BB TRTL JEWEL SAFES TO VARIOUS BRANCHES IN OUR BHUBANESWAR CIRCLE”

03/05/2022 | 07:19am EST
RFP 03/TRTL/2022 DT: 05/03/2022

Supply & Installation of Class A & Class BB TRTL Safes to various Branches in Canara Bank, Bhubaneswar Circle

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

FOR

"SUPPLY OF CLASS A & CLASS BB TRTL JEWEL SAFES

TO

VARIOUS BRANCHES IN OUR BHUBANESWAR CIRCLE"

RFP REFERENCE NO

: 03/TRTL/2022

DATE OF RFP DOCUMENT

: 05/03/2022

DATE OF PRE BID MEETING

: 17/03/2022 at 11.30 AM

LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF RFP

: 04/04/2022 (UPTO 3.00PM)

DATE OF OPENING OF TECHNICAL BID

: 04/04/2022 (AT 3.30PM)

ISSUED BY

: ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER

CANARA BANK

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE BHUBANESWAR

Contact Numbers

:

0674-2353123

Email Id

:

pecobhu@canarabank.com

RFP 03/TRTL/2022 DT: 05/03/2022

Supply & Installation of Class A & Class BB TRTL Safes to various Branches in Canara Bank, Bhubaneswar Circle

BID SCHEDULE

Description

Details

RFP No. and Date

RFP 03/TRTL/2022 dated 05/03/2022

Brief Description of the

Supply of Class A & Class BB TRTL Jewel Safes to various

RFP

Branches in Canara Bank, Bhubaneswar Circle

Assistant General Manager,

Canara Bank,

Premises & Estate Section,

Circle Office

Bank's Address for

Bhubaneswar,

Plot no 1556(P) & 1561(P)

Communication

Jagamara, PO- Khandagiri

Bhubaneswar. Pin. 751030

Telephone- 0674-2353123

Email: pecobhu@canarabank.com

Date of Issue of RFP

05/03/2022

Earnest Money Deposit

Rs.10,00,000/- or Bank Guarantee detailed in the Clause 6 as

(Refundable)

per General Rules & Instructions

Last Date and Time for

04/04/2022 at 3.00 PM

Submission of Bids

Date, Time & Venue for

Tender Response to be submitted on or before

opening of Technical Bid

04/04/2022,

03.00 pm online through

the e-

to Eligibility Criteria.

Procurement

portal

https://canarabank.abcprocure.com

Date, Time & Venue of opening of Financial Bid

For any queries regarding submission of the tender kindly call or mail on the below mentioned details:

Name: Khusboo Mehta & Dharam Rathod

E-mail ID: Khushboo.mehta@eptl.in, dharam@eptl.in, pecobhu@canarabank.com

Landline No. : 0674-2353123

Official Mobile No. : 9438885452, 9510813528, 6354919566, 9081000427

Will be intimated to qualified bidders

RFP 03/TRTL/2022 DT: 05/03/2022

Supply & Installation of Class A & Class BB TRTL Safes to various Branches in Canara Bank, Bhubaneswar Circle

Pre-bid Meeting Date &

Time

Pre-bid meeting will be held on 17/03/2022 at 11.30 am at our Office.

Pre bid queries should be submitted as per prescribed format

Pre-bid Queries to e-mailpecobhu@canarabank.commust reach us on or before 15/03/2022, at 2.00pm.

Other Details

The bidders must fulfill the Pre-Qualification criteria for

being eligible to bid.

Subsequent changes made based on the suggestions and

clarifications as per pre-bid meeting shall be deemed to

be part of the RFP document and shall be uploaded on

the

Bank's

corporate

website

http://canarabank.com/english/tenders.

No suggestions or queries shall be entertained after pre- bid meeting.

Please visit our website http://canarabank.com/english/announcements/tenders, http://eprocure.gov.inand https://canarabank.abcprocure.com for details.

Any amendments, modifications, Pre Bid replies & any communication etc. will be uploaded in the Bank's website only (i.e. http://canarabank.com/english/tenders).

No individual communication will be sent to the individual bidders.

Bank reserves the right to change the dates, timings mentioned above or elsewhere in the RFP, which will be communicated by placing the same as corrigendum under Tender section on Bank's/Govt. web-site. Bidders should check the Bank's website before the submission of proposal for the corrigendum, if any.

RFP 03/TRTL/2022 DT: 05/03/2022

Supply & Installation of Class A & Class BB TRTL Safes to various Branches in Canara Bank, Bhubaneswar Circle

NOTICE INVITING REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

SUPPLY OF CLASS A & CLASS BB TRTL JEWEL SAFES TO VARIOUS BRANCHES IN

CANARA BANK BHUBANESWAR CIRCLE

Canara Bank, a body Corporate and a Premier Public Sector Bank established in the year 1906 and nationalized under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking Act 1970) having its Head Office at 112, J.C. Road, Bengaluru - 560002 and among others, having Premises & Estate Section at Plot No. 1556(p), 1561(p), Jagamara, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar, Pin-751030. The bank intends to procure the TRTL (Torch Resistant Tool Resistant) jewel safes for use at various Branches under our Circle. Sealed bids under two bids concept (Technical Bid and Financial Bid) are invited for supply of Class A & Class BB TRTL jewel safes as described in this document. A Firm submitting the proposal in response to this RFP shall hereinafter be referred to as Bidder.

Interested reputed bidders who are dealing in security solutions and meeting the following Eligibility Criteria may respond.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

S.N

Criteria

Documents Required

1.

The Bidder

should have minimum

1.

Original Manufacturer / Authorized

Dealer Certificate.

experience of 5 years as on 31.03.2021

in the activity of supply of TRTL safes

2.

Order copies older than 5 years from

31.03.2021.

Bidder shall have valid BIS license for all the Physical security equipment

2. mentioned in the tender. If the BIS License of the bidder for an applied

category

product

expires

before

Copy of the valid BIS licenses

completion of the process, a renewed

license will have to be submitted to

the bank failing which the bidder will

be declared ineligible.

The Bidder must have a minimum

1. Audited Balance Sheet and P & L

Annual Turnover of Rs.20 Crores each

Account for the three years

3

year

from

sales

of safes,

security

mentioned.

equipments during last three financial

2. Certificate

from

Chartered

years i.e. 2018-2019,2019-2020, 2020-

Accountant for sales turnover in each

2021.

of the last three financial years i.e.

2018-2019,2019-2020,2020-2021

from safes and security equipments.

The

bidder

should

have positive Net

1. The bidder must produce a certificate

from the company's CA to this effect.

  • worth atleast for any two years during

last three financial years i.e. 2018- 2. The documents certified by CA should

2019, 2019-2020,2020-2021.mandatorily contain Unique Document Identification Number.

1. Purchase order copies issued by the Bank/ Banks, Financial Institutions, Government organizations.

RFP 03/TRTL/2022 DT: 05/03/2022

Supply & Installation of Class A & Class BB TRTL Safes to various Branches in Canara Bank, Bhubaneswar Circle

The Bidder should have supplied and installed the minimum quantity of 100 Nos of Class A or Class BB TRTL

5

safes

to

any

Public

Sector

Banks/

Scheduled Commercial Bank/ Financial

2. Satisfactory delivery certificate from

Institutions in

India in

the

last three

the respective offices

indicating

the

years

as

on

31.03.2021 in

a

single

dates and quantities

supplied

in

year.

respect of the above mentioned

purchase order.

The Bidders desirous of quoting should

1. Declaration from the manufacturing

have their own manufactured brand

company signed by the Competent

and plant in any part of India for the

Authority with details of address of

security equipments and should have a

manufacturing plant and address of

6

permanent office in Bhubaneswar

Office in India.

Region.

OR

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) can also apply through one of their authorized dealer

2. Authorization letter from OEM as per Annexure Cto deal/market & services their product in the jurisdiction in case of authorized dealer.

The bidder should not be a

blacklisted/debarred company as on

In this respect, the Bidders shall submit

the date of submission of RFP by any

  • Government Department /Financial declaration as outlined in Appendix -Lon
    Institution/ Public sector their Company Letter head duly sealed & Units/Scheduled Commercial bank in signed.

India.

Before submission of the offer, the Bidders are requested to read all the instructions and the terms and conditions.

The Bidder registered/ Empanelled with Public sector Bank's/ Scheduled Commercial Bank's/ FI's/RBI related to TRTL Safes should submit a valid certificate from the respective authorities.

Assistant General Manager

Premises & Estate Section,

Circle Office

Bhubaneswar

