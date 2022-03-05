Canara Bank : REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR "SUPPLY OF CLASS A & CLASS BB TRTL JEWEL SAFES TO VARIOUS BRANCHES IN OUR BHUBANESWAR CIRCLE”

No individual communication will be sent to the individual bidders.
Bank reserves the right to change the dates, timings mentioned above or elsewhere in the RFP, which will be communicated by placing the same as corrigendum under Tender section on Bank's/Govt. web-site. Bidders should check the Bank's website before the submission of proposal for the corrigendum, if any.
RFP 03/TRTL/2022 DT: 05/03/2022
Supply & Installation of Class A & Class BB TRTL Safes to various Branches in Canara Bank, Bhubaneswar Circle
NOTICE INVITING REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)
SUPPLY OF CLASS A & CLASS BB TRTL JEWEL SAFES TO VARIOUS BRANCHES IN
CANARA BANK BHUBANESWAR CIRCLE
Canara Bank, a body Corporate and a Premier Public Sector Bank established in the year 1906 and nationalized under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking Act 1970) having its Head Office at 112, J.C. Road, Bengaluru - 560002 and among others, having Premises & Estate Section at Plot No. 1556(p), 1561(p), Jagamara, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar, Pin-751030. The bank intends to procure the TRTL (Torch Resistant Tool Resistant) jewel safes for use at various Branches under our Circle. Sealed bids under two bids concept (Technical Bid and Financial Bid) are invited for supply of Class A & Class BB TRTL jewel safes as described in this document. A Firm submitting the proposal in response to this RFP shall hereinafter be referred to as Bidder.
Interested reputed bidders who are dealing in security solutions and meeting the following Eligibility Criteria may respond.
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
S.N
Criteria
Documents Required
1.
The Bidder
should have minimum
1.
Original Manufacturer / Authorized
Dealer Certificate.
experience of 5 years as on 31.03.2021
in the activity of supply of TRTL safes
2.
Order copies older than 5 years from
31.03.2021.
Bidder shall have valid BIS license for all the Physical security equipment
2. mentioned in the tender. If the BIS License of the bidder for an applied
category
product
expires
before
Copy of the valid BIS licenses
completion of the process, a renewed
license will have to be submitted to
the bank failing which the bidder will
be declared ineligible.
The Bidder must have a minimum
1. Audited Balance Sheet and P & L
Annual Turnover of Rs.20 Crores each
Account for the three years
3
year
from
sales
of safes,
security
mentioned.
equipments during last three financial
2. Certificate
from
Chartered
years i.e. 2018-2019,2019-2020, 2020-
Accountant for sales turnover in each
2021.
of the last three financial years i.e.
2018-2019,2019-2020,2020-2021
from safes and security equipments.
The
bidder
should
have positive Net
1. The bidder must produce a certificate
from the company's CA to this effect.
worth atleast for any two years during
last three financial years i.e. 2018- 2. The documents certified by CA should