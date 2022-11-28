Canara Bank : RFP FOR GROUP TERM LIFE INSURANCE POLICY TO CANARA BANK EMPLOYEES
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL [RFP]
FOR
"GROUP TERM LIFE INSURANCE POLICY TO
CANARA BANK EMPLOYEES"
Issued by: Canara Bank, Head Office, IR Section,
Human Resources Wing,
112, J C Road, Bengaluru -560 002 Phone No - 080- 22116923, 22116914 Email Id -
terminsurance@canarabank.com
Canara Bank, IR Section, HR Wing, HO - RFP CB/IR/GTLI/006/2022 dated 28/11/2022
Page 1 of 52
LIST OF CONTENTS
SECTION A - BID DETAILS & ABBREVIATIONS
Clause
Clause Description
Clause
Clause Description
No.
No.
1.
Bid Schedule
2.
Abbreviations
SECTION B - INTRODUCTION
1.
About Canara Bank
4.
Objective
2.
Definitions
5.
Requirement Details
3.
About RFP
6.
Technical Criteria
SECTION C - POLICY
1.
Acceptance
2.
Payment Terms
SECTION D -BID PROCESS
1.
Clarification to RFP
& Pre-Bid
6.
Cost & Currency
queries
2.
Pre-Bid Meeting
7.
Erasures or Alterations
3.
Amendment to Bidding Document
8.
Assumptions/Presumptions/Modification
4.
Bid System Offer
9.
Submission of Bids
5.
Preparation of Bids
10.
Bid opening
SECTION E - SELECTION OF BIDDER
1.
Preliminary Scrutiny
5.
Determination of L1 Price
2.
Clarification of Offers
6.
Claims process
Evaluation of Bids
Intimation to Qualified/Successful Bidders
SECTION F - OWNERSHIP & AWARDING OF CONTRACT
1.
Bid Validity Period
5.
Effective Date
2.
Proposal ownership
6.
Pricing
3.
Acceptance of offer
7.
Order Cancellation/Termination of
Contract
4. Award of Contract
SECTION G - GENERAL CONDITIONS
1.
General Order Terms
10.
Responsibilities of the Bidder
2.
Responsibilities of the Selected
11.
Corrupt and Fraudulent Practices
Bidder
3.
Responsibility of Completeness
12.
Adoption of Integrity Pact
4.
Inspection of Records
13.
Amendments to the Purchase Order
5.
Negligence
14.
Modification/Cancellation of RFP
6.
Assignment
15.
Social Media Policy
Canara Bank, IR Section, HR Wing, HO - RFP CB/IR/GTLI/006/2022 dated 28/11/2022
Page 2 of 52
7.
Publicity
16.
Resolution of disputes
8.
Confidentiality and Non-
17.
Legal Disputes and Jurisdiction of the
Disclosure
court
9.
Indemnity
ANNEXURES ( To be submitted with Part A-Technical Proposal)
Bid Covering Letter
Eligibility Criteria Declaration
Bidder's Profile
Track record of Past Implementation
Non-DisclosureAgreement
Scope of work
Compliance Statement
Escalation Matrix
ANNEXURES (To be submitted with Part-B-Commercial Bid)
9. Commercial Bid
APPENDICES
A.
Instructions to be noted while preparing/submitting Part A-Technical Proposal
B.
Instruction to be noted while preparing/submitting Part B-Commercial Bid
C.
Format for Sending Pre-bid Queries
D.
Pre Contract Integrity Pact
E.
Bidder Risk Assessment
Authorization Letter Format
Canara Bank, IR Section, HR Wing, HO - RFP CB/IR/GTLI/006/2022 dated 28/11/2022
Page 3 of 52
A.
BID SCHEDULE & ABBREVIATIONS
BID SCHEDULE
Sl.
Description
Details
No
1.
RFP No. and Date
RFP CB/IR/GTLI/006/2022 dated 28/11/2022
2.
Name of the Wing
HUMAN RESOURCES WING- IR SECTION
3.
Brief Description of the
Group Term Life Insurance Policy to Canara Bank Employees.
RFP
Policy period - 01/02/2023 to 31/01/2024
Chief General Manager/General Manager
Canara Bank, Head Office, IR Section,
Human Resources Wing,
112, J C Road, Bengaluru -560 002
4.
Bank's
Address
for
Tel - 080- 22116923, 22116914
Email: terminsurance@canarabank.com
Communication
Assistant General Manager,
Canara Bank, Head Office,
IR Section, Human Resources Wing,
Tel - 080- 22116923, 22116914
Email: terminsurance@canarabank.com
5.
Date of Issue of RFP
28/11/2022, Monday
Last
Date,
Time
and
21/12/2022, Wednesday upto 12.00 noon
6.
Venue: Canara Bank, Head Office, IR Section,
Venue for Submission of
Human Resources Wing,
Bids
112, J C Road, Bengaluru -560 002.
Date, Time & Venue for
21/12/2022, Wednesday at 12:30 PM
7.
opening
of
Part
A-
Venue: Canara Bank, Head Office, IR Section,
Conformity to Technical
Human Resources Wing,
Proposal
112, J C Road Bengaluru -560 002.
8.
Date
and
time
for
Will be intimated at a later date
(BREAK UP DETAILS OF STAFF
opening
of
Part-B-
WITH GROSS SALARY / SUM INSURANCE WILL BE PROVIDED
Commercial Bid
AFTER PRE-BID MEETING)
1. Pre-bid meeting will be held on 09/12/2022, Friday at 3.00
PM.
Venue: Canara Bank, Head Office, IR Section
Human Resource Wing,
112 J C Road, Bengaluru- 560 002
Those who are interested in participating in the pre-bid
meeting, should share the scanned copy of authorization
9.
Pre-Bid Meeting Date &
and Valid ID Card of the participant by email to
terminsurance@canarabank.com . (Physical copy should be
Time
submitted while attending Pre Bid meeting)
2. Pre bid queries should be submitted as per Appendix-C.
3. Pre-bid
Queries
should
be
sent
to
E-mail
terminsurance@canarabank.com and must reach us on or
before 08.12.2022, Thursday,
12.00 noon. Subject of the
email should be given as "
Pre Bid Queries for RFP
CB/IR/GTLI/006/2022 dated 28/11/2022
". Queries reaching
afterwards will not be entertained.
Canara Bank, IR Section, HR Wing, HO - RFP CB/IR/GTLI/006/2022 dated 28/11/2022
Page 4 of 52
1.
The bidders must fulfil the Pre-Qualification criteria for being
eligible to bid.
2.
Subsequent changes made based on the suggestions and
10.
Other Details
clarifications as per pre-bid meeting shall be deemed to be part
of the RFP document and shall be uploaded on the Bank's
corporate website
https://canarabank.com/tender.aspx
3.
No suggestions or queries shall be entertained after pre-bid
meeting.
This document can be downloaded from following website
, https://canarabank.com/tender.aspx https://eprocure.gov.in/epublish/app
.
Any amendments, modifications, Pre Bid replies & any communication etc. will be uploaded in the
Bank's website only (
i.e. ). No individual communication will be sent to the individual bidders.
https://canarabank.com/tender.aspx
Canara Bank, IR Section, HR Wing, HO - RFP CB/IR/GTLI/006/2022 dated 28/11/2022
Page 5 of 52
