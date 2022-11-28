Advanced search
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
326.85 INR   -0.44%
07:15aCanara Bank : Rfp for group term life insurance policy to canara bank employees
PU
05:25aCanara Bank : Notice inviting offers in two bid system for hiring of alternate premises of patna raja bazaar branch .
PU
04:35aCanara Bank : Online Tenders for EMPANELMENT & AMC FOR SECURITY AND FIRE SAFETY EQUIPMENTS VIZ CCTV, BURGLAR ALARM, FIRE ALARM AND FIRE EXTINGUISHERS
PU
Canara Bank : RFP FOR GROUP TERM LIFE INSURANCE POLICY TO CANARA BANK EMPLOYEES

11/28/2022 | 07:15am EST
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL [RFP]

FOR

"GROUP TERM LIFE INSURANCE POLICY TO

CANARA BANK EMPLOYEES"

Issued by: Canara Bank, Head Office, IR Section,

Human Resources Wing,

112, J C Road, Bengaluru -560 002 Phone No - 080- 22116923, 22116914 Email Id - terminsurance@canarabank.com

Canara Bank, IR Section, HR Wing, HO - RFP CB/IR/GTLI/006/2022 dated 28/11/2022

Page 1 of 52

LIST OF CONTENTS

SECTION A - BID DETAILS & ABBREVIATIONS

Clause

Clause Description

Clause

Clause Description

No.

No.

1.

Bid Schedule

2.

Abbreviations

SECTION B - INTRODUCTION

1.

About Canara Bank

4.

Objective

2.

Definitions

5.

Requirement Details

3.

About RFP

6.

Technical Criteria

SECTION C - POLICY

1.

Acceptance

2.

Payment Terms

SECTION D -BID PROCESS

1.

Clarification to RFP

& Pre-Bid

6.

Cost & Currency

queries

2.

Pre-Bid Meeting

7.

Erasures or Alterations

3.

Amendment to Bidding Document

8.

Assumptions/Presumptions/Modification

4.

Bid System Offer

9.

Submission of Bids

5.

Preparation of Bids

10.

Bid opening

SECTION E - SELECTION OF BIDDER

1.

Preliminary Scrutiny

5.

Determination of L1 Price

2.

Clarification of Offers

6.

Claims process

  1. Evaluation of Bids
  2. Intimation to Qualified/Successful Bidders

SECTION F - OWNERSHIP & AWARDING OF CONTRACT

1.

Bid Validity Period

5.

Effective Date

2.

Proposal ownership

6.

Pricing

3.

Acceptance of offer

7.

Order Cancellation/Termination of

Contract

4. Award of Contract

SECTION G - GENERAL CONDITIONS

1.

General Order Terms

10.

Responsibilities of the Bidder

2.

Responsibilities of the Selected

11.

Corrupt and Fraudulent Practices

Bidder

3.

Responsibility of Completeness

12.

Adoption of Integrity Pact

4.

Inspection of Records

13.

Amendments to the Purchase Order

5.

Negligence

14.

Modification/Cancellation of RFP

6.

Assignment

15.

Social Media Policy

Canara Bank, IR Section, HR Wing, HO - RFP CB/IR/GTLI/006/2022 dated 28/11/2022

Page 2 of 52

7.

Publicity

16.

Resolution of disputes

8.

Confidentiality and Non-

17.

Legal Disputes and Jurisdiction of the

Disclosure

court

9.

Indemnity

ANNEXURES ( To be submitted with Part A-Technical Proposal)

  1. Bid Covering Letter
  2. Eligibility Criteria Declaration
  3. Bidder's Profile
  4. Track record of Past Implementation
  5. Non-DisclosureAgreement
  6. Scope of work
  7. Compliance Statement
  8. Escalation Matrix

ANNEXURES (To be submitted with Part-B-Commercial Bid)

9. Commercial Bid

APPENDICES

A.

Instructions to be noted while preparing/submitting Part A-Technical Proposal

B.

Instruction to be noted while preparing/submitting Part B-Commercial Bid

C.

Format for Sending Pre-bid Queries

D.

Pre Contract Integrity Pact

E.

Bidder Risk Assessment

  1. Authorization Letter Format

Canara Bank, IR Section, HR Wing, HO - RFP CB/IR/GTLI/006/2022 dated 28/11/2022

Page 3 of 52

A. BID SCHEDULE & ABBREVIATIONS

  1. BID SCHEDULE

Sl.

Description

Details

No

1.

RFP No. and Date

RFP CB/IR/GTLI/006/2022 dated 28/11/2022

2.

Name of the Wing

HUMAN RESOURCES WING- IR SECTION

3.

Brief Description of the

Group Term Life Insurance Policy to Canara Bank Employees.

RFP

Policy period - 01/02/2023 to 31/01/2024

Chief General Manager/General Manager

Canara Bank, Head Office, IR Section,

Human Resources Wing,

112, J C Road, Bengaluru -560 002

4.

Bank's

Address

for

Tel - 080- 22116923, 22116914

Email: terminsurance@canarabank.com

Communication

Assistant General Manager,

Canara Bank, Head Office,

IR Section, Human Resources Wing,

Tel - 080- 22116923, 22116914

Email: terminsurance@canarabank.com

5.

Date of Issue of RFP

28/11/2022, Monday

Last

Date,

Time

and

21/12/2022, Wednesday upto 12.00 noon

6.

Venue: Canara Bank, Head Office, IR Section,

Venue for Submission of

Human Resources Wing,

Bids

112, J C Road, Bengaluru -560 002.

Date, Time & Venue for

21/12/2022, Wednesday at 12:30 PM

7.

opening

of

Part

A-

Venue: Canara Bank, Head Office, IR Section,

Conformity to Technical

Human Resources Wing,

Proposal

112, J C Road Bengaluru -560 002.

8.

Date

and

time

for

Will be intimated at a later date (BREAK UP DETAILS OF STAFF

opening

of

Part-B-

WITH GROSS SALARY / SUM INSURANCE WILL BE PROVIDED

Commercial Bid

AFTER PRE-BID MEETING)

1. Pre-bid meeting will be held on 09/12/2022, Friday at 3.00

PM.

Venue: Canara Bank, Head Office, IR Section

Human Resource Wing,

112 J C Road, Bengaluru- 560 002

Those who are interested in participating in the pre-bid

meeting, should share the scanned copy of authorization

9.

Pre-Bid Meeting Date &

and Valid ID Card of the participant by email to

terminsurance@canarabank.com. (Physical copy should be

Time

submitted while attending Pre Bid meeting)

2. Pre bid queries should be submitted as per Appendix-C.

3. Pre-bid

Queries

should

be

sent

to

E-mail

terminsurance@canarabank.comand must reach us on or

before 08.12.2022, Thursday,

12.00 noon. Subject of the

email should be given as "Pre Bid Queries for RFP

CB/IR/GTLI/006/2022 dated 28/11/2022". Queries reaching

afterwards will not be entertained.

Canara Bank, IR Section, HR Wing, HO - RFP CB/IR/GTLI/006/2022 dated 28/11/2022

Page 4 of 52

1.

The bidders must fulfil the Pre-Qualification criteria for being

eligible to bid.

2.

Subsequent changes made based on the suggestions and

10.

Other Details

clarifications as per pre-bid meeting shall be deemed to be part

of the RFP document and shall be uploaded on the Bank's

corporate website https://canarabank.com/tender.aspx

3.

No suggestions or queries shall be entertained after pre-bid

meeting.

This document can be downloaded from following website https://canarabank.com/tender.aspx, https://eprocure.gov.in/epublish/app.

Any amendments, modifications, Pre Bid replies & any communication etc. will be uploaded in the

Bank's website only (i.e. https://canarabank.com/tender.aspx). No individual communication will be sent to the individual bidders.

Canara Bank, IR Section, HR Wing, HO - RFP CB/IR/GTLI/006/2022 dated 28/11/2022

Page 5 of 52

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 12:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
