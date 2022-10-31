Canara Bank : RFP FOR SUPPLY OF CLASS A & CLASS BB TRTL JEWEL SAFES TO VARIOUS BRANCHES IN OUR AGRA CIRCLE

No individual communication will be sent to the individual bidders.
Bank reserves the right to change the dates, timings mentioned above or elsewhere in the RFP, which will be communicated by placing the same as corrigendum under
Tender section on Bank's/Govt. web-site. Bidders should check the Bank's website
before the submission of proposal for the corrigendum, if any.
3 SIGNATURE OF TENDERER WITH COMPANY SEAL
RFP COA/SSR/TRTL-A-BB/2022-23 DT: 30.10.2022
Supply & Installation of Class A TRTL Safes to various Branches in our AGRA Circle
NOTICE INVITING REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)
SUPPLY OF CLASS A TRTL JEWEL SAFES TO VARIOUS BRANCHES IN OUR AGRA
CIRCLE
Canara Bank, a body Corporate and a Premier Public Sector Bank established in the year 1906 and nationalized under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking Act 1970) having its Head Office at 112, J.C. Road, Bengaluru - 560002 and among others, having General Administration Section at Circle Office,Agra. The bank intends to procure the TRTL (Torch Resistant Tool Resistant) jewel safes for use at various Branches under our Circle. Sealed bids under two bids concept (Technical Bid and Financial Bid) are invited for supply of Class A TRTL jewel safes as described in this document. A Firm submitting the proposal in response to this RFP shall hereinafter be referred to as Bidder.
Interested reputed bidders who are dealing in security solutions and meeting the following Eligibility Criteria may respond.
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
S.N
Criteria
Documents Required
1.
The
Bidder should
have
minimum
1.
Original Manufacturer
/ Authorized
Dealer Certificate.
experience of 5 years as on 31.03.2022
in the activity of supply of TRTL safes
2.
Order copies older than 5 years from
31.03.2022.
Bidder shall have valid BIS license for
2.
all
the
Physical security equipment
mentioned in the tender. If the BIS
License of the bidder for an applied
category
product
expires
before
Copy of the valid BIS license as on date.
completion of the process, a renewed
license will have to be submitted to
the bank failing which the bidder will
be declared ineligible.
The Bidder must have an average
1. Audited Balance
Sheet
and P & L
Annual Turnover of Rs. 4.75 Crores
each year from sales of safes, security
Account for the three years
3
equipments during last three financial
mentioned.
years i.e. 2019-2020,2020-2021 &
2.
Certificate
from
Chartered
2021-2022.
Accountant for sales turnover in each
of the last three financial years i.e.
2019-2020,2020-2021 & 2021-2022
from safes and security equipments.
4 SIGNATURE OF TENDERER WITH COMPANY SEAL
RFP COA/SSR/TRTL-A-BB/2022-23 DT: 30.10.2022
Supply & Installation of Class A TRTL Safes to various Branches in our AGRA Circle
a) The bidder should have positive Net
worth atleast for any two years during
1.
The bidder must produce a certificate
4
last
three financial
years i.e.
2019-
from the company's CA to this effect.
2020, 2020-2021 & 2021-2022.
2. The documents certified by CA should
b) The net worth of the bidder should
mandatorily
contain
Unique
not have eroded more than 30% in the
Document Identification Number.
last three years ending on 31.03.2022.
5
1. Purchase order copies issued by the
The Bidder should have supplied and
Bank/ Banks,
Financial Institutions,
installed
the
minimum
quantity
of
Government organizations.
17 Nos. of Class A TRTL safes and 155
Nos. of Class BB TRTL safes to any
2.
Satisfactory delivery certificate from
Public
Sector
Banks/
Scheduled
the respective offices indicating the
Commercial
Bank/
Financial
dates and quantities supplied in
Institutions in India in at least one of
respect of the above mentioned
the last five years as on 31.03.2022.
purchase order.
The
Bidders
desirous
of
quoting
1. Declaration from the manufacturing
should have their own manufactured
company signed by the Competent
brand and plant in any part of India
Authority with details of address of
for
the
security
equipments
and
manufacturing plant and address of
should have
a
permanent
office
in
6
Office in India.
areas controlled by our Agra Circle
Office
2.
Authorization
letter from
OEM as
OR
per Annexure Cto deal/market &
Original
Equipment Manufacturer
services their product in the
(OEM) can also apply through one of
jurisdiction in case of authorized
their authorized dealer
dealer.
The bidder should not be a
blacklisted/debarred
company as
on
In this respect, the Bidders shall submit
the date of submission of RFP by any
7
declaration as outlined in Appendix-Lon
Government
Department
/Financial
their Company Letter head duly sealed &
Institution/
Public
sector
signed.
Units/Scheduled
Commercial
bank
in
India.
Before submission of the offer, the Bidders are requested to read all the instructions and the terms and conditions.
5 SIGNATURE OF TENDERER WITH COMPANY SEAL
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:29:03 UTC.