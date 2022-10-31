Advanced search
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
287.80 INR   -0.62%
Canara Bank : Rfp for supply of class a & class bb trtl jewel safes to various branches in our agra circle
PU
Canara Bank : Inviting offers for alternate premises to devagiripatnam-mulugu branch dist mulugu telangana
PU
Canara Bank : Hiring of premises at SURYANAGARAM under Single bid system
PU
Canara Bank : RFP FOR SUPPLY OF CLASS A & CLASS BB TRTL JEWEL SAFES TO VARIOUS BRANCHES IN OUR AGRA CIRCLE

10/31/2022 | 04:30am EDT
RFP COA/SSR/TRTL-A-BB/2022-23 DT: 30.10.2022

Supply & Installation of Class A TRTL Safes to various Branches in our AGRA Circle

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

FOR

"SUPPLY OF CLASS A & CLASS BB TRTL JEWEL SAFES

TO

VARIOUS BRANCHES IN OUR AGRA CIRCLE"

RFP REFERENCE NO

: COA/SSR/TRTL-A-BB/2022-23

DATE OF RFP DOCUMENT

: 30/10/2022

DATE OF PRE BID MEETING

: 14/11/2022 at 11.30 AM

LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF RFP

: 29/11/2022 (UPTO 3.00PM)

DATE OF OPENING OF TECHNICAL BID

: 29/11/2022 (AT 3.30PM)

=======================================================

ISSUED BY

: ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER

CANARA BANK

GENERAL ADMINISTRATION SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE, AGRA

=======================================================

Contact Numbers

:

+91 - 562 - 3500622

Email Id

:

gacoagra@canarabank.com

=======================================================

1 SIGNATURE OF TENDERER WITH COMPANY SEAL

RFP COA/SSR/TRTL-A-BB/2022-23 DT: 30.10.2022

Supply & Installation of Class A TRTL Safes to various Branches in our AGRA Circle

BID SCHEDULE

Description

Details

RFP No. and Date

COA/SSR/TRTL-A/2022 DT: 03/06/2022

Brief Description of the

Supply of Class A TRTL Jewel Safes to various Branches

RFP

in our AGRA Circle

ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER,

CANARA BANK,

Bank's Address for

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CO, AGRA

SEC-12-A/CC-1, AWAS VIKAS

Communication

SIKANDRA, AGRA, PIN - 282007.

Telephone- +91 - 9760091177

Email: gacoagra@canarabank.com

Date of Issue of RFP

30/10/2022

Earnest Money Deposit

Rs.6,00,000/- or Bank Guarantee detailed in the Clause

(Refundable)

6 as per General Rules & Instructions

Last Date and Time for

29/11/2022 at 3.00 PM

Submission of Bids

Date, Time & Venue for

Tender Response to be submitted on or before

opening of Technical Bid

29/11/2022,

03.00 pm online

through the e-

to Eligibility Criteria.

Procurement

portal

https://canarabank.abcprocure.com

For any queries regarding submission of the tender

kindly call or mail on the below mentioned details:

Name: Nanadan Valera, Fahad Khan & Dharam Rathod

E-mail

ID:

nandan.v@eptl.in,

fahad@eptl.in,

dharam@eptl.in

Landline No. : 079 6813 6857, 6820, 6842

Official Mobile No. : 9081000427

Date, Time & Venue of

Will be intimated to qualified bidders

opening of Financial Bid

Pre-bid Meeting Date &

Pre-bid meeting will be held on 14/11/2022 at 11.30 am

Time

at CANARA BANK.

Address:

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE, AGRA

SEC-12-A/CC-1, AWAS VIKAS

SIKANDRA, AGRA, PIN - 282007.

2 SIGNATURE OF TENDERER WITH COMPANY SEAL

RFP COA/SSR/TRTL-A-BB/2022-23 DT: 30.10.2022

Supply & Installation of Class A TRTL Safes to various Branches in our AGRA Circle

Other Details

The bidders must fulfill the Pre-Qualification criteria for

being eligible to bid.

Subsequent changes made based on the suggestions and

clarifications as per pre-bid meeting shall be deemed to

be part of the RFP document and shall be uploaded on

the

Bank's

corporate

website

http://canarabank.com/english/tenders.

No suggestions or queries shall be entertained after pre- bid meeting.

Please visit our website http://canarabank.com/english/announcements/tenders, http://eprocure.gov.inand https://canarabank.abcprocure.com for details.

Any amendments, modifications, Pre Bid replies & any communication etc. will be uploaded in the Bank's website only (i.e. http://canarabank.com/english/tenders).

No individual communication will be sent to the individual bidders.

Bank reserves the right to change the dates, timings mentioned above or elsewhere in the RFP, which will be communicated by placing the same as corrigendum under

Tender section on Bank's/Govt. web-site. Bidders should check the Bank's website

before the submission of proposal for the corrigendum, if any.

3 SIGNATURE OF TENDERER WITH COMPANY SEAL

RFP COA/SSR/TRTL-A-BB/2022-23 DT: 30.10.2022

Supply & Installation of Class A TRTL Safes to various Branches in our AGRA Circle

NOTICE INVITING REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

SUPPLY OF CLASS A TRTL JEWEL SAFES TO VARIOUS BRANCHES IN OUR AGRA

CIRCLE

Canara Bank, a body Corporate and a Premier Public Sector Bank established in the year 1906 and nationalized under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking Act 1970) having its Head Office at 112, J.C. Road, Bengaluru - 560002 and among others, having General Administration Section at Circle Office,Agra. The bank intends to procure the TRTL (Torch Resistant Tool Resistant) jewel safes for use at various Branches under our Circle. Sealed bids under two bids concept (Technical Bid and Financial Bid) are invited for supply of Class A TRTL jewel safes as described in this document. A Firm submitting the proposal in response to this RFP shall hereinafter be referred to as Bidder.

Interested reputed bidders who are dealing in security solutions and meeting the following Eligibility Criteria may respond.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

S.N

Criteria

Documents Required

1.

The

Bidder should

have

minimum

1.

Original Manufacturer

/ Authorized

Dealer Certificate.

experience of 5 years as on 31.03.2022

in the activity of supply of TRTL safes

2.

Order copies older than 5 years from

31.03.2022.

Bidder shall have valid BIS license for

2.

all

the

Physical security equipment

mentioned in the tender. If the BIS

License of the bidder for an applied

category

product

expires

before

Copy of the valid BIS license as on date.

completion of the process, a renewed

license will have to be submitted to

the bank failing which the bidder will

be declared ineligible.

The Bidder must have an average

1. Audited Balance

Sheet

and P & L

Annual Turnover of Rs. 4.75 Crores

each year from sales of safes, security

Account for the three years

3

equipments during last three financial

mentioned.

years i.e. 2019-2020,2020-2021 &

2.

Certificate

from

Chartered

2021-2022.

Accountant for sales turnover in each

of the last three financial years i.e.

2019-2020,2020-2021 & 2021-2022

from safes and security equipments.

4 SIGNATURE OF TENDERER WITH COMPANY SEAL

RFP COA/SSR/TRTL-A-BB/2022-23 DT: 30.10.2022

Supply & Installation of Class A TRTL Safes to various Branches in our AGRA Circle

a) The bidder should have positive Net

worth atleast for any two years during

1.

The bidder must produce a certificate

4

last

three financial

years i.e.

2019-

from the company's CA to this effect.

2020, 2020-2021 & 2021-2022.

2. The documents certified by CA should

b) The net worth of the bidder should

mandatorily

contain

Unique

not have eroded more than 30% in the

Document Identification Number.

last three years ending on 31.03.2022.

5

1. Purchase order copies issued by the

The Bidder should have supplied and

Bank/ Banks,

Financial Institutions,

installed

the

minimum

quantity

of

Government organizations.

17 Nos. of Class A TRTL safes and 155

Nos. of Class BB TRTL safes to any

2.

Satisfactory delivery certificate from

Public

Sector

Banks/

Scheduled

the respective offices indicating the

Commercial

Bank/

Financial

dates and quantities supplied in

Institutions in India in at least one of

respect of the above mentioned

the last five years as on 31.03.2022.

purchase order.

The

Bidders

desirous

of

quoting

1. Declaration from the manufacturing

should have their own manufactured

company signed by the Competent

brand and plant in any part of India

Authority with details of address of

for

the

security

equipments

and

manufacturing plant and address of

should have

a

permanent

office

in

6

Office in India.

areas controlled by our Agra Circle

Office

2.

Authorization

letter from

OEM as

OR

per Annexure Cto deal/market &

Original

Equipment Manufacturer

services their product in the

(OEM) can also apply through one of

jurisdiction in case of authorized

their authorized dealer

dealer.

The bidder should not be a

blacklisted/debarred

company as

on

In this respect, the Bidders shall submit

the date of submission of RFP by any

7

declaration as outlined in Appendix -Lon

Government

Department

/Financial

their Company Letter head duly sealed &

Institution/

Public

sector

signed.

Units/Scheduled

Commercial

bank

in

India.

Before submission of the offer, the Bidders are requested to read all the instructions and the terms and conditions.

5 SIGNATURE OF TENDERER WITH COMPANY SEAL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
