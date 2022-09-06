Canara Bank : RFP For Substitution of Concessionaire in a Toll Road Project in the State of Gujarat

The information contained in this RFP document or any information provided subsequently to bidder(s) whether in the documentary form by or on behalf of Canara Bank is provided to the bidder(s) on the terms and conditions set out in this RFP document and all other terms and conditions subject to which such information is provided. This RFP document is neither an agreement nor an offer and is only an invitation by Canara Bank to the interested parties for submission of bids. The purpose of this RFP is to provide the bidder(s) with information to assist the formulation of their proposals. While effort has been made to include all information and requirements of Canara Bank with respect to the solution requested, this RFP document does not claim to include all the information as each bidder may require. Each bidder should conduct its own investigation and analysis and should check the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the information in this RFP. Canara Bank makes no representation or warranty and shall incur no liability under any law, statute, rules or regulations as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this RFP. Canara Bank may in its absolute discretion, but without being under any obligation to do so, update, amend or supplement the information in this RFP document.
Information provided in this RFP to the Bidder(s) is on a wide range of matters, some of which may depend upon interpretation of law. The information given is not intended to be an exhaustive account of statutory requirements and should not be regarded as a complete or authoritative statement of law. Canara Bank accepts no responsibility for the accuracy or otherwise for any interpretation or opinion on law expressed herein.
Canara Bank, their employees and advisors shall have no liability to any person, including any Bidder under any law, statute, rules or regulations or tort, principles of restitution or unjust enrichment or otherwise for any loss, damages, cost or expense which may arise from or be incurred or suffered on account of anything contained in this RFP or otherwise, including the accuracy, adequacy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the RFP and any assessment, assumption, statement or information contained therein or deemed to form part of this RFP or arising in any way for participation in this Bid stage.
Canara Bank also accepts no liability of any nature whether resulting from negligence or otherwise howsoever caused arising from reliance of any Bidder upon the statements contained in this RFP. Canara Bank may in its absolute discretion, but without being under any obligation to do so, update, amend or supplement the information, assessment or assumptions contained in this RFP. The issue of
2
this RFP does not imply that Canara Bank is bound to select a Bidder or to appoint the selected Bidder, as the case may be, for the Project and Canara Bank reserves the right to reject all or any of the Bidders or Bids without assigning any reason whatsoever. Canara Bank further reserves the right to accept any other Bid procured through private negotiations.
The Bidder shall bear all its costs associated with or relating to the preparation and submission of its Bid including but not limited to preparation, copying, postage, delivery fees, expenses associated with any demonstrations or presentations which may be required by Canara Bank or any other costs incurred in connection with or relating to its Bid. All such costs and expenses will remain with the Bidder and Canara Bank shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for the same or for any other costs or other expenses incurred by a Bidder in preparation or submission of the Bid, regardless of the conduct or outcome of the Bidding Process.
3
1. Introduction
Canara Bank is a body corporate constituted under the Banking Companies (Acquisition & Transfer of Undertakings) Act 1970 with its Head Office at 6648, 112, JC Road, P.B, Halsurpete, Nagarathpete, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001.
2. Project Background
The Gujarat State Road Development Corporation Limited ("GSRDC") has entered into a concession agreement ("Concession Agreement") on 12th July 2011 with Valecha Kachchh Toll Roads Limited ("Concessionaire") which is promoted by Valecha Engineering Limited and PBA Infrastructure Limited for augmenting the existing road being SH-42 from km 0.000 to km 77.000 (approximately 77.00 km) on the Bhuj - Bhachau section in the state of Gujarat by constructing it on build, operate and transfer ("BOT") basis. Canara Bank, in the capacity of the Lead Bank and as Lender's Agent on behalf of the consortium comprising Canara Bank and Indian Overseas Bank, has sanctioned term loan for the project.
On 12th May 2022, GSRDC issued a Notice for Intention to issue Termination Notice to the Concessionaire pursuant to which Canara Bank informed GSRDC about its intention to substitute the Concessionaire by a suitable nominated company for the residual concession period.
3. Scope of Application
Canara Bank, on behalf of the consortium lenders, has appointed iValue Advisors Private Limited ("iValue") as the Transaction Advisor for carrying out the substitution process. iValue hereby invites interested parties to substitute the Concessionaire in the aforementioned project, in accordance with the Substitution Agreement dated 13th November 2011 ("Substitution Agreement"). The successful Bidder shall assume the liabilities and obligations of the Concessionaire towards GSRDC under the Concession Agreement. Further, the successful Bidder must fulfil the eligibility criteria laid down by GSRDC for shortlisting the bidders for award of the concession under Clause 3.4.2 of the Concession Agreement. It may be noted that the selection of the successful Bidder will be subject to approval of GSRDC as per Clause 3.4.4 of the Substitution Agreement.
4
4. Bid Process
4.1 Request for Proposal
This document can be downloaded from Canara Bank's website.
As part of the submission, all bidders are requested to submit their bids in a sealed envelope containing two separate envelopes marked as "TECHNICAL BID" and "FINANCIAL BID" respectively containing all requisite forms, documents and authorizations. Further, each of the envelope shall bear the following identification:
"Confidential"
Project:
"Bid for Substitution of Valecha Kachchh Toll
Roads Limited in Improvement & Widening
of Bhuj - Bhachau Road (SH-42, Km 0.000 to
Km 77.000) in the state of Gujarat on BOT
(Toll) basis"
Name of the Bidder:
[]
Attn. of:
Mr Dhananjay Singh
Designation:
Deputy General Manager
Address:
Canara Bank - Large Corporate Branch,
Makers Towers "E" Wing, 14th Floor,
Cuffe Parade, Mumbai 400 005
Email Address:
cb2630@canarabank.com
Copy of the Process Document in this regard is attached.
The bidders may also submit their bids in an electronic format by enclosing password protected files and sharing the same by way of emails to the following:
Narendra Senapati, AGM, Canara Bank (Email:narendrasenapati@canarabank.com)
Sudhanshu R Garg, Senior Manager, Canara Bank (Email:sudhanshurgarg@canarabank.in)
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 06:49:02 UTC.