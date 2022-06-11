Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
208.05 INR   +0.29%
02:13aCANARA BANK : "supply of class a & class bb trtl jewel safes to various branches in our pune circle
PU
06/10CANARA BANK : Alternate/new premises required for our panchkula - specialised sme branch
PU
06/09CANARA BANK : Hiring of Premises for Maharajbada branch.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canara Bank : "SUPPLY OF CLASS A & CLASS BB TRTL JEWEL SAFES TO VARIOUS BRANCHES IN OUR PUNE CIRCLE

06/11/2022 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RFP COPNE/TRTL/2022-23 DT: 10.06.2022

Supply & Installation of Class A & Class BB TRTL Safes to various Branches in our Pune Circle

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

FOR

"SUPPLY OF CLASS A & CLASS BB TRTL JEWEL SAFES

TO

VARIOUS BRANCHES IN OUR PUNE CIRCLE"

RFP REFERENCE NO

: COPNE/TRTL/2022-23

DATE OF RFP DOCUMENT

: 10/06/2022

DATE OF PRE BID MEETING

: 20/06/2022 at 03.30 PM

LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF RFP

: 30/06/2022 (UPTO 3.00PM)

DATE OF OPENING OF TECHNICAL BID

: 30/06/2022 (AT 3.30PM)

=======================================================

ISSUED BY

: DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER

CANARA BANK

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE PUNE

=======================================================

Contact Numbers

: 020-25571000 (For reaching Ext. 228 to 234)

Email Id

: pecopne@canarabank.com

=======================================================

1 SIGNATURE OF TENDERER WITH COMPANY SEAL

RFP COPNE/TRTL/2022-23 DT: 10.06.2022

Supply & Installation of Class A & Class BB TRTL Safes to various Branches in our Pune Circle

BID SCHEDULE

Description

Details

RFP No. and Date

COPNE/TRTL/2022-23, DATE: 10.06.2022

Brief Description of the

Supply of Class A & Class BB TRTL Jewel Safes to various

RFP

Branches in our Pune Circle

Deputy General Manager,

Canara Bank,

Premises & Estate Section,

Bank's Address for

Circle Office

FP 790 (part), Near Mangala Theatre, Shivaji Road,

Communication

Shivaji Nagar, Pune - 411005

Telephone- 020-25571000 (For reaching Ext. 228 to 234)

Email: pecopne@canarabank.com

Date of Issue of RFP

10.06.2022

Earnest Money Deposit

Rs.18,00,000/- or Bank Guarantee detailed in the Clause 6 as

(Refundable)

per General Rules & Instructions

Last Date and Time for

30.06.2022 at 3.00 PM

Submission of Bids

Date, Time & Venue for

Tender Response to be submitted on or before

opening of Technical Bid

30.06.2022, 03.00 pm online through the e-Procurement

to Eligibility Criteria.

portal https://canarabank.abcprocure.com

For any queries regarding submission of the tender

kindly call or mail on the below mentioned details:

Name:

Nanadan Valera, Fahad Khan & Dharam Rathod

E-mail

ID:

nandan.v@eptl.in,

fahad@eptl.in,

dharam@eptl.in

Landline No. : 079 6813 6857, 6820, 6842

Official Mobile No. : 9081000427

Date, Time & Venue of

Will be intimated to qualified bidders

opening of Financial Bid

2 SIGNATURE OF TENDERER WITH COMPANY SEAL

RFP COPNE/TRTL/2022-23 DT: 10.06.2022

Supply & Installation of Class A & Class BB TRTL Safes to various Branches in our Pune Circle

Pre-bid Meeting Date &

TimePre-bid meeting will be held on 20.06.2022 at 03.30 pm through at Canara Bank Circle Office Pune.

Pre bid queries should be submitted as per prescribed format

Pre-bid Queries to e-mailpecopne@canarabank.commust reach us on or before 19.06.2022, at 2.00pm.

Other Details

The bidders must fulfill the Pre-Qualification criteria for

being eligible to bid.

Subsequent changes made based on the suggestions and

clarifications as per pre-bid meeting shall be deemed to

be part of the RFP document and shall be uploaded on

the

Bank's

corporate

website

http://canarabank.com/english/tenders.

No suggestions or queries shall be entertained after pre- bid meeting.

Please visit our website http://canarabank.com/english/announcements/tenders, http://eprocure.gov.inand https://canarabank.abcprocure.com for details.

Any amendments, modifications, Pre Bid replies & any communication etc. will be uploaded in the Bank's website only (i.e. http://canarabank.com/english/tenders).

No individual communication will be sent to the individual bidders.

Bank reserves the right to change the dates, timings mentioned above or elsewhere in the RFP, which will be communicated by placing the same as corrigendum under

Tender section on Bank's/Govt. web-site. Bidders should check the Bank's website

before the submission of proposal for the corrigendum, if any.

3 SIGNATURE OF TENDERER WITH COMPANY SEAL

RFP COPNE/TRTL/2022-23 DT: 10.06.2022

Supply & Installation of Class A & Class BB TRTL Safes to various Branches in our Pune Circle

NOTICE INVITING REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

SUPPLY OF CLASS A & CLASS BB TRTL JEWEL SAFES TO VARIOUS BRANCHES IN OUR

PUNE CIRCLE

Canara Bank, a body Corporate and a Premier Public Sector Bank established in the year 1906 and nationalized under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking Act 1970) having its Head Office at 112, J.C. Road, Bengaluru - 560002 and among others, having Premises & Estate Section at FP 790 (part), Near Mangala Theatre, Shivaji Road, Shivaji Nagar, Pune - 411005. The bank intends to procure the TRTL (Torch Resistant Tool Resistant) jewel safes for use at various Branches under our Circle. Sealed bids under two bids concept (Technical Bid and Financial Bid) are invited for supply of Class A & Class BB TRTL jewel safes as described in this document. A Firm submitting the proposal in response to this RFP shall hereinafter be referred to as Bidder.

Interested reputed bidders who are dealing in security solutions and meeting the following Eligibility Criteria may respond.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

S.N

Criteria

Documents Required

1.

The

Bidder should

have

minimum

1.

Original Manufacturer /

Authorized

Dealer Certificate.

experience of 5 years as on 31.03.2021

in the activity of supply of TRTL safes

2.

Order copies older than 5 years from

31.03.2021.

Bidder shall have valid BIS license for

2.

all

the

Physical security

equipment

mentioned in the tender. If the BIS

License of the bidder for an applied

category

product

expires before

Copy of the valid BIS licenses

completion of the process, a renewed

license will have to be submitted to

the bank failing which the bidder will

be declared ineligible.

The Bidder must have a minimum

1. Audited Balance

Sheet

and P & L

Annual Turnover of Rs.

20.00 Crores

each year from sales of

safes, security

Account for the three years

3

equipments during last three financial

mentioned.

years i.e. 2018-2019,2019-2020, 2020-

2.

Certificate

from

Chartered

2021.

Accountant for sales turnover in each

of the last three financial years i.e.

2018-2019,2019-2020,2020-2021

from safes and security equipments.

*The minimum annual turnover shall be

calculated taking into consideration the

estimated amount, period for supply and

may be fixed at 1 to 4 times of the total

estimated cost.

4 SIGNATURE OF TENDERER WITH COMPANY SEAL

RFP COPNE/TRTL/2022-23 DT: 10.06.2022

Supply & Installation of Class A & Class BB TRTL Safes to various Branches in our Pune Circle

The bidder

should have

positive

Net

1. The bidder must produce a certificate

from the company's CA to this effect.

4

worth atleast for any two years during

last three financial years i.e. 2018-

2.

The documents certified by CA should

2019, 2019-2020,2020-2021.

mandatorily

contain

Unique

Document Identification Number.

5

The Bidder should have supplied and

1.

Purchase order

copies

issued by the

Bank/

Banks, Financial

Institutions,

installed

the

minimum

quantity

of

Government organizations.

168 No's

(80% of quantity proposed

) of

Class A or

Class BB TRTL safes to

any

Public

Sector

Banks/

Scheduled

2.

Satisfactory delivery certificate from

Commercial

Bank/

Financial

the respective

offices

indicating

the

Institutions

in

India

in

the

last three

dates

and

quantities

supplied

in

years as

on

31.03.2021

in

a

single

respect

of

the

above

mentioned

year.

purchase order.

The Bidders desirous of quoting should

1. Declaration

from the manufacturing

have their own manufactured brand

company signed by the Competent

and plant in any part of India for the

Authority with details of address of

security equipments and should have a

manufacturing plant and address of

6

permanent

office

in

Pune

Region

Office in India.

(under the jurisdriction of Respective CO)

.

OR

2.

Authorization letter from OEM as per

Original

Equipment

Manufacturer

Annexure

C

to

deal/market

&

services their

product in

the

(OEM) can also apply through one of

jurisdiction

in

case

of

authorized

their authorized dealer

dealer.

The bidder should not be a

blacklisted/debarred

company

as

on

In this respect, the Bidders shall submit

the date of submission of RFP by any

declaration as outlined in Appendix -Lon

7

Government

Department

/Financial

their Company Letter head duly sealed &

Institution/

Public

sector

signed.

Units/Scheduled

Commercial bank in

India.

5 SIGNATURE OF TENDERER WITH COMPANY SEAL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 06:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANARA BANK
02:13aCANARA BANK : "supply of class a & class bb trtl jewel safes to various branches in our pu..
PU
06/10CANARA BANK : Alternate/new premises required for our panchkula - specialised sme branch
PU
06/09CANARA BANK : Hiring of Premises for Maharajbada branch.
PU
06/09CANARA BANK : Alternate Premises Required for Amarpatan (Kharamseda) Branch
PU
06/09CANARA BANK : Premises required for fixing new premises for our chettipuzha branch in kott..
PU
06/08CANARA BANK : E inviting offers in two bid system for hiring of premises of 1. p.p colony ..
PU
06/08CANARA BANK : REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR “SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING, COMMISSIONING..
PU
06/03Union Bank of India Gets New CEO
MT
06/03CANARA BANK : Cessation
PU
06/03Canara Bank Announces Cessation of A. Manimekhalai as Executive Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 417 B 5 334 M 5 334 M
Net income 2022 56 540 M 724 M 724 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,59x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 378 B 4 835 M 4 835 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 208,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar CEO, Managing Director & Director
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Jayaraman V. Chief Technology Officer
Vinay Mohta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK4.08%4 835
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.87%375 942
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.44%289 161
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%237 951
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.44%181 627
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.07%169 163