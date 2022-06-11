Canara Bank : "SUPPLY OF CLASS A & CLASS BB TRTL JEWEL SAFES TO VARIOUS BRANCHES IN OUR PUNE CIRCLE

No individual communication will be sent to the individual bidders.
Bank reserves the right to change the dates, timings mentioned above or elsewhere in the RFP, which will be communicated by placing the same as corrigendum under
Tender section on Bank's/Govt. web-site. Bidders should check the Bank's website
before the submission of proposal for the corrigendum, if any.
NOTICE INVITING REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)
SUPPLY OF CLASS A & CLASS BB TRTL JEWEL SAFES TO VARIOUS BRANCHES IN OUR
PUNE CIRCLE
Canara Bank, a body Corporate and a Premier Public Sector Bank established in the year 1906 and nationalized under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking Act 1970) having its Head Office at 112, J.C. Road, Bengaluru - 560002 and among others, having Premises & Estate Section at FP 790 (part), Near Mangala Theatre, Shivaji Road, Shivaji Nagar, Pune - 411005. The bank intends to procure the TRTL (Torch Resistant Tool Resistant) jewel safes for use at various Branches under our Circle. Sealed bids under two bids concept (Technical Bid and Financial Bid) are invited for supply of Class A & Class BB TRTL jewel safes as described in this document. A Firm submitting the proposal in response to this RFP shall hereinafter be referred to as Bidder.
Interested reputed bidders who are dealing in security solutions and meeting the following Eligibility Criteria may respond.
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
S.N
Criteria
Documents Required
1.
The
Bidder should
have
minimum
1.
Original Manufacturer /
Authorized
Dealer Certificate.
experience of 5 years as on 31.03.2021
in the activity of supply of TRTL safes
2.
Order copies older than 5 years from
31.03.2021.
Bidder shall have valid BIS license for
2.
all
the
Physical security
equipment
mentioned in the tender. If the BIS
License of the bidder for an applied
category
product
expires before
Copy of the valid BIS licenses
completion of the process, a renewed
license will have to be submitted to
the bank failing which the bidder will
be declared ineligible.
The Bidder must have a minimum
1. Audited Balance
Sheet
and P & L
Annual Turnover of Rs.
20.00 Crores
each year from sales of
safes, security
Account for the three years
3
equipments during last three financial
mentioned.
years i.e. 2018-2019,2019-2020, 2020-
2.
Certificate
from
Chartered
2021.
Accountant for sales turnover in each
of the last three financial years i.e.
2018-2019,2019-2020,2020-2021
from safes and security equipments.
*The minimum annual turnover shall be
calculated taking into consideration the
estimated amount, period for supply and
may be fixed at 1 to 4 times of the total
estimated cost.
The bidder
should have
positive
Net
1. The bidder must produce a certificate
from the company's CA to this effect.
4
worth atleast for any two years during
last three financial years i.e. 2018-
2.
The documents certified by CA should
2019, 2019-2020,2020-2021.
mandatorily
contain
Unique
Document Identification Number.
5
The Bidder should have supplied and
1.
Purchase order
copies
issued by the
Bank/
Banks, Financial
Institutions,
installed
the
minimum
quantity
of
Government organizations.
168 No's
(80% of quantity proposed
) of
Class A or
Class BB TRTL safes to
any
Public
Sector
Banks/
Scheduled
2.
Satisfactory delivery certificate from
Commercial
Bank/
Financial
the respective
offices
indicating
the
Institutions
in
India
in
the
last three
dates
and
quantities
supplied
in
years as
on
31.03.2021
in
a
single
respect
of
the
above
mentioned
year.
purchase order.
The Bidders desirous of quoting should
1. Declaration
from the manufacturing
have their own manufactured brand
company signed by the Competent
and plant in any part of India for the
Authority with details of address of
security equipments and should have a
manufacturing plant and address of
6
permanent
office
in
Pune
Region
Office in India.
(under the jurisdriction of Respective CO)
.
OR
2.
Authorization letter from OEM as per
Original
Equipment
Manufacturer
Annexure
C
to
deal/market
&
services their
product in
the
(OEM) can also apply through one of
jurisdiction
in
case
of
authorized
their authorized dealer
dealer.
The bidder should not be a
blacklisted/debarred
company
as
on
In this respect, the Bidders shall submit
the date of submission of RFP by any
declaration as outlined in Appendix-Lon
7
Government
Department
/Financial
their Company Letter head duly sealed &
Institution/
Public
sector
signed.
Units/Scheduled
Commercial bank in
India.
