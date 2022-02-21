Log in
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canara Bank : Selection of technical service provider for account aggregator solution in Canara Bank for a period of three years.

02/21/2022 | 07:41am EST
Bid Number: GEM/2022/B/1945142

Dated: 21-02-2022

Bid Document

Bid Details

Bid End Date/Time

14-03-2022 15:00:00

Bid Opening Date/Time

14-03-2022 15:30:00

Bid Life Cycle (From Publish Date)

90 (Days)

Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)

65 (Days)

Ministry/State Name

Ministry Of Finance

Department Name

Department Of Financial Services

Organisation Name

Canara Bank

Office Name

Department Of Information Technology

Item Category

Custom Bid for Services - Selection of Technical service

provider TSP for Account Aggregator solution in Canara

Bank for a period of three years

Contract Period

3 Year(s)

Minimum Average Annual Turnover of the

25 Lakh (s)

Bidder

Years of Past Experience required

3 Year (s)

MSE Exemption for Years Of Experience

Yes

and Turnover

Startup Exemption for Years Of Experience

Yes

and Turnover

SHG Exemption for Years Of Experience

Yes

and Turnover

Experience Criteria,Bidder Turnover,Certificate (Requested

in ATC),Additional Doc 1 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc

2 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 3 (Requested in

Document required from seller

ATC),Additional Doc 4 (Requested in ATC)

*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /

Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his

eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by

the buyer

Bid to RA enabled

No

Time allowed for Technical Clarifications

7 Days

during technical evaluation

Evaluation Method

Total value wise evaluation

EMD Detail

Advisory Bank

AXIS BANK LTD

EMD Percentage(%)

1.00

EMD Amount

50000

ePBG Detail

Advisory Bank

AXIS BANK LTD

ePBG Percentage(%)

3.00

Duration of ePBG required (Months).

38

(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy.

(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneficiary, wherever it is applicable.

Beneficiary:

Deputy General Manager

Canara bank Procurement Group, DIT Wing Head Office Bangalore Karnataka- 560001 (S K L Das)

Splitting

Bid splitting not applied.

MSE Purchase Preference

MSE Purchase Preference

Yes

  1. If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria". If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would also be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
  2. If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria". If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would also be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
  3. The minimum average annual financial turnover of the bidder during the last three years, ending on 31st March of the previous financial year, should be as indicated above in the bid document. Documentary evidence in the form of certified Audited Balance Sheets of relevant periods or a certificate from the Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant indicating the turnover details for the relevant period shall be uploaded with the bid. In case the date of constitution / incorporation of the bidder is less than 3-year-old, the average turnover in respect of the completed financial years after the date of constitution shall be taken into account for this criteria.
  4. Years of Past Experience required: The bidder must have experience for number of years as indicated above in bid data sheet (ending month of March prior to the bid opening) of providing similar type of services to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of relevant contracts / orders to be uploaded along with bid in support of having provided services during each of the Financial year.
  5. Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference for services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Service Provider (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, then 100% order

quantity will be awarded to such MSE bidder subject to acceptance of L1 bid price.

6. Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.

Additional Qualification/Data Required

Introduction about the project /services being proposed for procurement using custom bid functionality:1645254899.pdf

Scope of Work:1645254974.pdf

Service Level Agreement (SLA):1645255037.pdf

Payment Terms:1645255107.pdf

Penalties:1645255174.pdf

GEM Availability Report ( GAR):1644565173.pdf

Pre Bid Detail(s)

Pre-Bid Date and Time

Pre-Bid Venue

Prebid meeting will be held online (through Microsoft Teams) and participants are requested to attend the meeting online. Bidders who are interested in

28-02-2022 15:00:00participating the prebid meeting should share e-mail IDs of maximum two employees to buycon33.cb.blr@gembuyer.in Prebid queries (if any) should be updated in GeM portal only.

Custom Bid For Services - Selection Of Technical Service Provider TSP For Account Aggregator Solution In Canara Bank For A Period Of Three Years ( 1 )

Technical Specifications

Specification

Values

Core

Description /Nomenclature of Service Proposed for procurement using custom bid functionality

Selection of Technical service provider TSP for Account Aggregator solution in Canara Bank for a period of three years

Regulatory/ Statutory Compliance of Service

YES

Compliance of Service to SOW, STC, SLA etc

YES

Addon(s)

Additional Specification Documents

Consignees/Reporting Officer and Quantity

S.No.

Consignee/Reporti

Address

ng Officer

560001,Canara Bank DIT Wing

1

Bhagwan Dass

Head Office (Annexe) No. 14 M

G Road Naveen Complex

Bangalore-560001

Quantity of

Procurement

( to be

Additional

chosen 1 in

Requirement

all

circumstance

s)

  • N/A

Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions

  1. Forms of EMD and PBG
    Bidders can also submit the EMD with Payment online through RTGS / internet banking in Beneficiary name PROCUREMENT GROUP DIT WING HEAD OFFICE BANGALORE Account No. 0792201002351 IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name CANARA BANK Branch address TRINITY CIRCLE BANGALORE.
    Bidder to indicate bid number and name of bidding entity in the transaction details field at the time of on- line transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer along with bid.
  2. Certificates
    Bidder's offer is liable to be rejected if they don't upload any of the certificates / documents sought in the Bid document, ATC and Corrigendum if any.
  3. Generic
    Bidders are advised to check applicable GST on their own before quoting. Buyer will not take any responsibility in this regards. GST reimbursement will be as per actuals or as per applicable rates (whichever is lower), subject to the maximum of quoted GST %.
  4. Service & Support
    Dedicated /toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support : BIDDER/OEM must have Dedicated/toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support.
  5. Generic

Malicious Code Certificate:

The seller should upload following certificate in the bid:-

  1. This is to certify that the Hardware and the Software being offered, as part of the contract, does not contain Embedded Malicious code that would activate procedures to :-
    1. Inhibit the desires and designed function of the equipment.
    2. Cause physical damage to the user or equipment during the exploitation.
    3. Tap information resident or transient in the equipment/network.
  3. The firm will be considered to be in breach of the procurement contract, in case physical damage, loss of information or infringements related to copyright and Intellectual Property Right (IPRs) are caused due to activation of any such malicious code in embedded software.

6. Forms of EMD and PBG

Successful Bidder can submit the Performance Security in the form of Payment online through RTGS / internet banking also (besides PBG which is allowed as per GeM GTC). On-line payment shall be in Beneficiary name PROCUREMENT GROUP DIT WING HEAD OFFICE BANGALORE Account No. 0792201002351 IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name CANARA BANK Branch address TRINITY CIRCLE

BANGALORE. Successful Bidder to indicate Contract number and name of Seller entity in the transaction details field at the time of on-line transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer in place of PBG within 15 days of award of contract.

  1. Generic

  2. Supplier shall ensure that the Invoice is raised in the name of Consignee with GSTIN of Consignee only.
  3. Generic
    1. The Seller shall not assign the Contract in whole or part without obtaining the prior written consent of buyer.
    2. The Seller shall not sub-contract the Contract in whole or part to any entity without obtaining the prior written consent of buyer.
    3. The Seller shall, notwithstanding the consent and assignment/sub-contract, remain jointly and severally liable and responsible to buyer together with the assignee/ sub-contractor, for and in respect of the due performance of the Contract and the Sellers obligations there under.
  5. Generic

  6. Without prejudice to Buyer's right to price adjustment by way of discount or any other right or remedy available to Buyer, Buyer may terminate the Contract or any part thereof by a written notice to the Seller, if:
    i) The Seller fails to comply with any material term of the Contract.
    ii) The Seller informs Buyer of its inability to deliver the Material(s) or any part thereof within the stipulated Delivery Period or such inability otherwise becomes apparent.
    iii) The Seller fails to deliver the Material(s) or any part thereof within the stipulated Delivery Period and/or to replace/rectify any rejected or defective Material(s) promptly.
    iv) The Seller becomes bankrupt or goes into liquidation.
    v) The Seller makes a general assignment for the benefit of creditors.
    vi) A receiver is appointed for any substantial property owned by the Seller.
    vii) The Seller has misrepresented to Buyer, acting on which misrepresentation Buyer has placed the Purchase Order on the Seller.
  7. Generic

  8. While generating invoice in GeM portal, the seller must upload scanned copy of GST invoice and the screenshot of GST portal confirming payment of GST.

Disclaimer

The additional terms and conditions have been incorporated by the Buyer after approval of the Competent Authority in Buyer Organization. Buyer organization is solely responsible for the impact of these clauses on the bidding process, its outcome and consequences thereof including any eccentricity / restriction arising in the bidding process due to these ATCs and due to modification of technical specification and / or terms and conditions governing the bid. Any clause incorporated by the Buyer such as demanding Tender Sample, incorporating any clause against the MSME policy and Preference to make in India Policy, mandating any Brand names or Foreign Certification, changing the default time period for Acceptance of material or payment timeline governed by OM of Department of Expenditure shall be null and void and would not be considered part of bid. Further any reference of conditions published on any external site or reference to external documents / clauses shall also be null and void. If any seller has any objection / grievance against these additional clauses or otherwise on any aspect of this bid, they can raise their representation against the same by using the Representation window provided in the bid details field in Seller dashboard after logging in as a seller within 4 days of bid publication on GeM. Buyer is duty bound to reply to all such representations and would not be allowed to open bids if he fails to reply to such representations.

This Bid is governed by the General Terms and Conditions, conditons stipulated in Bid and Service Level

Agreement specific to this Service as provided in the Marketplace. However in case if any condition specified in General Terms and Conditions is contradicted by the conditions stipulated in Service Level Agreement, then it will over ride the conditions in the General Terms and Conditions.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

