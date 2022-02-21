Canara Bank : Selection of technical service provider for account aggregator solution in Canara Bank for a period of three years.

in ATC),Additional Doc 1 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc
2 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 3 (Requested in
Document required from seller
ATC),Additional Doc 4 (Requested in ATC)
*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /
Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his
eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by
the buyer
Bid to RA enabled
No
Time allowed for Technical Clarifications
7 Days
during technical evaluation
Evaluation Method
Total value wise evaluation
EMD Detail
Advisory Bank
AXIS BANK LTD
EMD Percentage(%)
1.00
EMD Amount
50000
ePBG Detail
Advisory Bank
AXIS BANK LTD
ePBG Percentage(%)
3.00
Duration of ePBG required (Months).
38
(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy.
(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneficiary, wherever it is applicable.
Beneficiary:
Deputy General Manager
Canara bank Procurement Group, DIT Wing Head Office Bangalore Karnataka- 560001 (S K L Das)
Splitting
Bid splitting not applied.
MSE Purchase Preference
MSE Purchase Preference
Yes
If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria". If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would also be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria". If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would also be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
The minimum average annual financial turnover of the bidder during the last three years, ending on 31st March of the previous financial year, should be as indicated above in the bid document. Documentary evidence in the form of certified Audited Balance Sheets of relevant periods or a certificate from the Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant indicating the turnover details for the relevant period shall be uploaded with the bid. In case the date of constitution / incorporation of the bidder is less than 3-year-old, the average turnover in respect of the completed financial years after the date of constitution shall be taken into account for this criteria.
Years of Past Experience required: The bidder must have experience for number of years as indicated above in bid data sheet (ending month of March prior to the bid opening) of providing similar type of services to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of relevant contracts / orders to be uploaded along with bid in support of having provided services during each of the Financial year.
Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference for services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Service Provider (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, then 100% order
quantity will be awarded to such MSE bidder subject to acceptance of L1 bid price.
6. Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.
Additional Qualification/Data Required
Introduction about the project /services being proposed for procurement using custom bid functionality:1645254899.pdf
Prebid meeting will be held online (through Microsoft Teams) and participants are requested to attend the meeting online. Bidders who are interested in
28-02-2022 15:00:00participating the prebid meeting should share e-mail IDs of maximum two employees to buycon33.cb.blr@gembuyer.in Prebid queries (if any) should be updated in GeM portal only.
Custom Bid For Services - Selection Of Technical Service Provider TSP For Account Aggregator Solution In Canara Bank For A Period Of Three Years ( 1 )
Technical Specifications
Specification
Values
Core
Description /Nomenclature of Service Proposed for procurement using custom bid functionality
Selection of Technical service provider TSP for Account Aggregator solution in Canara Bank for a period of three years
Regulatory/ Statutory Compliance of Service
YES
Compliance of Service to SOW, STC, SLA etc
YES
Addon(s)
Additional Specification Documents
Consignees/Reporting Officer and Quantity
S.No.
Consignee/Reporti
Address
ng Officer
560001,Canara Bank DIT Wing
1
Bhagwan Dass
Head Office (Annexe) No. 14 M
G Road Naveen Complex
Bangalore-560001
Quantity of
Procurement
( to be
Additional
chosen 1 in
Requirement
all
circumstance
s)
N/A
Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions
Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Payment online through RTGS / internet banking in Beneficiary name PROCUREMENT GROUP DIT WING HEAD OFFICE BANGALORE Account No. 0792201002351 IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name CANARA BANK Branch address TRINITY CIRCLE BANGALORE.
Bidder to indicate bid number and name of bidding entity in the transaction details field at the time of on- line transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer along with bid.
Certificates
Bidder's offer is liable to be rejected if they don't upload any of the certificates / documents sought in the Bid document, ATC and Corrigendum if any.
Generic
Bidders are advised to check applicable GST on their own before quoting. Buyer will not take any responsibility in this regards. GST reimbursement will be as per actuals or as per applicable rates (whichever is lower), subject to the maximum of quoted GST %.
Service & Support
Dedicated /toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support : BIDDER/OEM must have Dedicated/toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support.
Generic
Malicious Code Certificate:
The seller should upload following certificate in the bid:-
This is to certify that the Hardware and the Software being offered, as part of the contract, does not contain Embedded Malicious code that would activate procedures to :-
Inhibit the desires and designed function of the equipment.
Cause physical damage to the user or equipment during the exploitation.
Tap information resident or transient in the equipment/network.
The firm will be considered to be in breach of the procurement contract, in case physical damage, loss of information or infringements related to copyright and Intellectual Property Right (IPRs) are caused due to activation of any such malicious code in embedded software.
6. Forms of EMD and PBG
Successful Bidder can submit the Performance Security in the form of Payment online through RTGS / internet banking also (besides PBG which is allowed as per GeM GTC). On-line payment shall be in Beneficiary name PROCUREMENT GROUP DIT WING HEAD OFFICE BANGALORE Account No. 0792201002351 IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name CANARA BANK Branch address TRINITY CIRCLE
BANGALORE. Successful Bidder to indicate Contract number and name of Seller entity in the transaction details field at the time of on-line transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer in place of PBG within 15 days of award of contract.
Generic
Supplier shall ensure that the Invoice is raised in the name of Consignee with GSTIN of Consignee only.
Generic
The Seller shall not assign the Contract in whole or part without obtaining the prior written consent of buyer.
The Seller shall not sub-contract the Contract in whole or part to any entity without obtaining the prior written consent of buyer.
The Seller shall, notwithstanding the consent and assignment/sub-contract, remain jointly and severally liable and responsible to buyer together with the assignee/ sub-contractor, for and in respect of the due performance of the Contract and the Sellers obligations there under.
Generic
Without prejudice to Buyer's right to price adjustment by way of discount or any other right or remedy available to Buyer, Buyer may terminate the Contract or any part thereof by a written notice to the Seller, if:
i) The Seller fails to comply with any material term of the Contract.
ii) The Seller informs Buyer of its inability to deliver the Material(s) or any part thereof within the stipulated Delivery Period or such inability otherwise becomes apparent.
iii) The Seller fails to deliver the Material(s) or any part thereof within the stipulated Delivery Period and/or to replace/rectify any rejected or defective Material(s) promptly.
iv) The Seller becomes bankrupt or goes into liquidation.
v) The Seller makes a general assignment for the benefit of creditors.
vi) A receiver is appointed for any substantial property owned by the Seller.
vii) The Seller has misrepresented to Buyer, acting on which misrepresentation Buyer has placed the Purchase Order on the Seller.
Generic
While generating invoice in GeM portal, the seller must upload scanned copy of GST invoice and the screenshot of GST portal confirming payment of GST.
Disclaimer
