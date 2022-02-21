Canara Bank : Selection of technical service provider for account aggregator solution in Canara Bank for a period of three years.

quantity will be awarded to such MSE bidder subject to acceptance of L1 bid price.

6. Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.

Additional Qualification/Data Required

Introduction about the project /services being proposed for procurement using custom bid functionality:1645254899.pdf

Scope of Work:1645254974.pdf

Service Level Agreement (SLA):1645255037.pdf

Payment Terms:1645255107.pdf

Penalties:1645255174.pdf

GEM Availability Report ( GAR):1644565173.pdf

Pre Bid Detail(s)

Pre-Bid Date and Time Pre-Bid Venue

Prebid meeting will be held online (through Microsoft Teams) and participants are requested to attend the meeting online. Bidders who are interested in

28-02-2022 15:00:00participating the prebid meeting should share e-mail IDs of maximum two employees to buycon33.cb.blr@gembuyer.in Prebid queries (if any) should be updated in GeM portal only.

Custom Bid For Services - Selection Of Technical Service Provider TSP For Account Aggregator Solution In Canara Bank For A Period Of Three Years ( 1 )

Technical Specifications

Specification Values

Core