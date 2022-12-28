Canara Bank : TENDER FOR HOUSEKEEPNG SERVICES AT 12 DIFFERENT LOCATIONS OF CANARA BANK'S CIRCLE OFFICE IN LUCKNOW

Page 1 of 1

PART - II FINANCIAL BID

(TO BE SUBMITTED IN A SEPARATE SEALED COVER)

NAME OF WORK- HOUSEKEEPING AND GENERAL CLEANING WORKS AT CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE BUILDING, VIPIN KHAND, GOMTI NAGAR, LUCKNOW-226010 FOR 3 YEARS PERIOD.

Description of work

To provide housekeeping services to Canara Bank, Circle Office building located at Vipin Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow which is fully described under 'About the building and requirements', with required men and material and with proper supervisory staff etc., complete all as fully described under 'Scope of works'.

RATE TO BE QUOTED ON LUMPSUM BASIS IN RUPEES (EXCLUDING GST)

DESCRIPTION RATE PER MONTH AMOUNT PER YEAR RATE FOR FIRST YEAR (1) Rs. RATE FOR SECOND YEAR (2) Rs. RATE FOR THIRD YEAR (3) Rs. TOTAL AMOUNT (FIRST TIME PROJECT CLEANING + THREE YEARS) EXCL. GST TOTAL AMOUNT IN WORDS

Note:

The rate quoted should be quoted on lump sum basis and should be valid for three years; however the contract agreement will be renewed on yearly basis. The lowest tenderer will be arrived after combining the rate for three years and first time project cleaning. The rates quoted shall include all taxes excluding GST which will be paid over and above the rate/amount quoted, as per the prevailing tariff announced by statutory authorities

