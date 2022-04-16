Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-12
242.40 INR   +0.35%
04/13CANARA BANK : Supply installation, testing and commissioning of Solar Power plants at various locations in Delhi NCR
PU
04/13CANARA BANK : Tender for supply and installation of on-grid rooftop solar power plants in hubballi circle
PU
04/12CANARA BANK : Inviting offers for hiring of premises for bank's holiday home at hyderabad
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canara Bank : TENDER FOR SUPPLY OF CLASS BB TRTL SAFES FOR BRANCHES / OFFICES UNDER KARNAL CIRCLE CORRIGENDUM

04/16/2022 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 08:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANARA BANK
04/13CANARA BANK : Supply installation, testing and commissioning of Solar Power plants at vari..
PU
04/13CANARA BANK : Tender for supply and installation of on-grid rooftop solar power plants in ..
PU
04/12CANARA BANK : Inviting offers for hiring of premises for bank's holiday home at hyderabad
PU
04/11CANARA BANK : Premises required for fixing new premises for our digital banking unit in er..
PU
04/08CANARA BANK : Premises required for fixing new premises for our sreekariyam branch in triv..
PU
04/07CANARA BANK : Premises required for fixing new premises for our peroorkada branch in triva..
PU
04/06Canara Bank to Sell Entire Stake in Asset Reconstruction Company
MT
04/06CANARA BANK : Requirement of premises on lease for shifting kustagi/shahabad chittapur/ ms..
PU
04/06An unknown buyer signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 4% stake in India SME Ass..
CI
04/05CANARA BANK : TENDER FOR SUPPLY, INSTALATION, TESTING AND COMMISIONING OF 35 KWp & 25 KWp ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 417 B 5 459 M 5 459 M
Net income 2022 56 540 M 741 M 741 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,67x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 440 B 5 764 M 5 764 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 88 213
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 242,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar CEO, Managing Director & Director
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Jayaraman V. Chief Technology Officer
Vinay Mohta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK21.26%5 764
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.35%370 427
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.55%302 997
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.7.95%253 981
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%188 993
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.86%186 592