EMPANELMENT OF COURIER AGENCIES CIRCLE OFFICE CHENNAI

CIRCLE OFFICE CHENNAI INVITING QUOTATION FOR EMPANELMENT OF COURIER SERVICE PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE, 524, ANNA SALAI, TEYNAMPET, CHENNAI PH: 044- 24349350/ 2432 6011 CANARA BANK invites applications from well established, resourceful and experienced COURIER SERVICES PROVIDERS for their day to day transit of consignments /letters/other papers/parcels on a regular basis throughout India, which includes, pick-up and delivery of the items at doorsteps. This proposal contains Terms and conditions and financial bid which should be submitted in separate closed envelop. Terms and conditions will be evaluated on various parameters mentioned below. Only those bids which suits our terms and conditions will be shortlisted for financial bid. 1) ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: Minimum 5 years of experience as on 31.03.2021 in offering complete courier services for any reputed organizations/MNCs, Banks, Institutions, Commercial establishments on annual contract basis. The Agency should have at least three valid contracts for similar work for any Government organization. The average annual turnover of the Agency should be at least Rs.25 lacs in the last three accounting years ending 31.03.2021. Proof of which shall be submitted by way of IT returns, Audited Balance Sheet or Auditor's Certificate. The Agency should have valid GSTIN, PAN number, PF registration Number and ESI registration Number. The Agency should have the required conveyance facility for pick-up and delivery of the consignments. 2) THE SCOPE OF WORKS: To collect the consignments from the Branches/offices daily. To deliver the consignments in time without any damage or delay at Branch/office daily. To give the receipt/POD for all the consignments. Pick up the courier, covers, packets, consignments from Offices / Sections of the

Bank's Circle Office at 524, Anna Salai, Teynampet, CHENNAI - 600 018 and all Branches / Offices coming under Chennai Circle and deliver to the branches / offices situated in all over India within the specified time. The pick-up will be on a daily basis and timings for such pick-ups will be at 4.30 PM. At the time of collection of the courier, covers, packets, consignments an acknowledgement is given in the form of a shipper's copy of the Airway bill / Surface transport bill duly signed by the representatives of the couriers. The Courier Agency shall supply adequate quantity of consignment notes for the use of any of the offices/sections of Circle Office of the Bank. The Courier agency shall deliver the courier, covers, packets; consignments meant for the addressee against their acknowledgement/s. Signed acknowledgement/s (POD's) from the addressee will have to be produced for the dispatches, within 15 days from the date of dispatch. Page 1 of 8

CIRCLE OFFICE CHENNAI Apart from the representatives of the couriers picking up the packages from Circle Office and its other offices of the Bank, the Bank can also send / deliver such packages directly to any of the branch offices of the Couriers or to their accredited representatives against their acknowledgement. 3) GENERAL RULES & INSTRUCTIONS TO COURIER AGENCIES The offer/application shall be accompanied by all the documents in support of eligibility criteria. The applicant to submit all supportive documents. The sealed offers should be submitted on or before 15/11/2021, 3.00 P.M to

The Senior Manager, Canara Bank,

Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, 524 Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 018 The tenders will be opened on the same day at 3.30 p.m. The Bank's decision in the selection process is final and Bank will neither entertain any correspondence in this regard nor will be bound to furnish any explanation. The acceptance of an offer will rest with the Bank which does not bind itself to accept the lowest offer and reserves to itself the authority to reject any or all of the offers received without assigning any reason. Offers which are incomplete in any respect are liable to be rejected. Interested Agencies are requested to submit their applications in the format enclosed. All the details which are essential to enable the Bank to evaluate and short-list shall be submitted. Wherever required and if the space provided is not sufficient, particulars can be furnished in Annexures but such details shall be clearly mentioned in the respective columns of the Application Format. Applicant shall enclose latest copies of brochures and technical documentation giving additional information about the applicant. The authorized person of the firm/ company shall sign in all the pages of the application with seal of the company/ firm. 4) Earnest Money Deposit (EMD): Tenderers are required to submit EMD amount of Rs.10000/- (Rupees Ten thousand only) by way of DD favouring "Canara Bank, Circle Office" payable at CHENNAI along with Terms and Conditions in the envelop or enclose exemption certificate obtaind from MSME/ Statutory authorities. The offers with non-submission of EMD will be summarily rejected. 5) SECURITY DEPOSIT: The empanelled courier agencies who are accepting the standardized rates fixed by the Bank shall deposit an amount of Rs.25,000/- (Rupees twenty five thousand only) as security for due performance of the contract within 14 days from the date of intimation letter issued by the Bank. The security deposit shall be remitted by way of DD favouring "Canara Bank, Circle Office" payable at CHENNAI. The security deposit shall be held by the Bank for the contract period of One year and shall not earn any interest. 6) RATES: The standardized rates are inclusive of all charges for the labour, freight, and labour for packing, profits, and statutory taxes excluding GST. TDS as per statutory orders / laws shall be made. TDS certificate shall be issued for such deductions. Page 2 of 8

CIRCLE OFFICE CHENNAI The rate standardized is applicable for the entire contract period and no escalations are permissible. PAYMENTS:

The service provider shall raise invoice on monthly basis with complete details (item wise) for the consignments sent, and claim the payment from the respective originating branch/office. The payments shall be based on the rates fixed as per sanction. The payments shall be made by the Branches/ Offices once in a month based on the total number of couriers / covers / packets / consignments collected & delivered satisfactorily. The total number of couriers / covers / packets / consignments shall be counted based on the proof of delivery (POD) submitted by the agency. Claims without POD will not be entertained. TIME SCHEDULE:

The delivery of the couriers/cover/packet/parcel/consignments shall be made within the time stipulated as below from the time of pick up. Sl.No DETAILS OF DESTINATION DELIVERY TO BE MADE a) Within Chennai 1 day (24 Hrs) b) Within Tamil Nadu 1 day c) Southern States - (Andra Pradesh, Telungana, Kerala, Karnataka, UT of Pondy, Goa) 1. State Capitals and major cities 1 day 2. All other places in the southern states 1-2 days d) Rest of India 1-3 days PERIOD OF CONTRACT:

The duration of the contract shall be for a period of one year from the date of signing the agreement. COMPENSATION FOR LOSS/ DAMAGE OF COVER / PACKETS / CONSIGNMENTS: The courier agency shall be responsible for loss / damage of Cover / packets / consignments during the transit and shall compensate the Bank for the expenses incurred for retrieval of the documents / correspondence lost in the transit. The amount of compensation shall be fixed by Bank and the same shall be paid by the Courier agency to Bank failing which it shall be recovered from the Security deposit or from any amount due to the courier agency or by a way of legal suit. 11)RESTRICTION / SUSPENSION: The Bank reserves the right of restricting the courier agencies services at any stage and makes other alternative arrangements for continuing the services after withdrawing such services from them or suspends the services. The Bank shall have the liberty to omit, postpone or not to execute any service and / or any item of service and the courier agencies shall not be entitled to any compensation or damages for such omission, postponement, or non-execution except the charges which have become payable to them for the services actually rendered by them. Page 3 of 8

CIRCLE OFFICE CHENNAI 12)CONFIDENTIALITY: The applicant, by submitting the application shall accept the relationship of trust and confidence established between them and Bank. The applicant by submission of his application shall agree to maintain all the information and communication in strict confidence and shall not divulge such information to any unauthorized persons or utilize for any activity whatsoever beyond the professional needs for carrying our the desired objectives. Canara Bank reserves its right to reject any/or all the applications without assigning any reasons whatsoever. The applicant shall furnish the list of retired Government/PSU/Banks employees, employed by him with full details of their previous employment. The applicant shall furnish the list of his relatives working in Canara Bank with their present place of posting. SENIOR MANAGER Enclosed: Application format Page 4 of 8

CIRCLE OFFICE CHENNAI APPLICATION FORMAT FOR CARRYING OUT COURIER SERVICES FOR CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE AND FOR THE BRANCHES COMING UNDER THE PURVIEW OF THE CIRCLE. 1. Name of the Applicant : Address : Telephone No Office : Residence : Mobile : Fax : eMail : 2. Details of the applicant a) Status of the Firm(Whether company/ Partnership / proprietary) : Name of the Proprietor/ Partners/ Directors (with professional qualifications, if any): I) II) III) d) Year of establishment : e) Whether registered with Registrar of Companies/ firm. If so, No. & Date : f) Registration with Tax Authorities : g) (furnish copies of Income-tax returns,registration) i. Income-tax No.PAN/GIR NO : ii. PF registration No. : iii. ESI registration No. : GST registration No : 3. Turnover of the Company/firm (Please attach copy of audited balance sheet and profit and loss account for three years). Sl. Year Turnover No. 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 (To submit the Balance sheet and profit and loss account as on 31.03.2021 even it is un-audited) Page 5 of 8

