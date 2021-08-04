General Announcement::Affirmation of Ratings Upgradation in Rating Outlook by CARE Ratings

Rating Sensitivities

Positive factors-Factors that could lead to positive rating action/upgrade

Not Applicable

Negative factors- Factors that could lead to negative rating action/downgrade

Significant slippages impacting earnings profile and deterioration in Net NPA to net worth.

Deterioration in capitalisation levels on a sustained basis and inability to maintain sufficient cushion over the regulatory capital.

Outlook: Stable

The revision in the outlook from Negative to Stable factors in lower than expected slippages in FY21. As on March 31, 2021, GNPA stood at 8.93% (slightly better than GNPA of 9.39% as on March 31, 2020) and the slippage ratio was 2.35% in FY21. During FY21, on account of COVID-19pandemic-induced slowdown, increase in slippages was expected. Furthermore, there was limited capital cushion available to absorb the losses. However, aided by lower net slippages on account of various measures announced by RBI including extension of moratorium & additional credit lines under various schemes and along with higher amount of recoveries, the bank's asset quality witnessed slight improvement in FY21. Moreover, the bank has been able to raise capital funds in a timely manner in FY21 aggregating to Rs.4,936 crore, which has improved the capitalization levels of the bank. The bank has also received board's approval for setting off accumulated loss amounting Rs.18,495.30 crore against share premium reserve which is expected to improve the amount of distributable reserves available for AT1 coupon payment.

Detailed description of the key rating drivers

Key Rating Strengths

Majority ownership by Government of India (GOI) and demonstrated support

Government of India (GoI) continues to have majority stake in the bank from which CB has received periodical capital infusion and experienced management and the same is expected to continue. As per directive from Ministry of Finance, GOI, Syndicate Bank (SB) has merged with Canara Bank (CB) effective from April 01, 2020. The amalgamated bank is the fourth-largest PSB post amalgamation increasing the strategic importance of the bank. During past five fiscals (FY16-FY20), Government of India (GOI) has infused Rs.21,449 crore on a combined basis in Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank. As part of its recapitalization plan, GOI had infused Rs.6,571 crore during September 2019. GOI is the majority shareholder holding 69.33% stake as on March 31, 2021 (78.52% as on March 31, 2020). During Q3FY21, the bank raised Rs.2,000 crore by way of QIP issue in which LIC was major subscriber.

Merger update:

The bank has completed integration process in terms of policies and processes for services provided to customers, and customers of both Canara Bank and e-Syndicate Bank can avail the services from any of the branches of the merged entity. Treasury operations and IT processes have been successfully integrated from April 01, 2020. The bank has reorganized the Regional Offices, Circle Offices and created various Verticals at Head Office to meet the requirement of Amalgamated Bank. The Migration of CBS to upgraded version 11.8 and Peripheral Applications (Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, UPI, CTS, Government Business Modules, etc) was completed in January 2021.

Established franchise and deposit base with a strong presence in the southern states

Total business of the bank stood at Rs.16.86 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021 with deposit base of Rs.10.10 lakh crore and advances of Rs.6.75 lakh crore. The bank has an established presence with network of 10,416 branches and 12,272 ATMs as on March 31, 2021. With both banks being based out of South India, CB has a strong network with 45.23% of branches and deposit base especially in south India.

Improvement in Profitability in FY21

During FY21, the bank reported PAT of Rs.2,557 crore as against loss of Rs.5,838 crore reported in FY20. The improvement in PAT is supported by both increase in net interest income and non-interest income. Supported by relatively higher decrease in cost of deposits, NIM improved to 2.22% in FY21 from 2.01%. With increase of 40% in non-interest income and relatively stable operating expenses, Canara Bank reported pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) of Rs.20,009 crore in FY21 (PY: Rs.12,832 crore in FY20). During FY21, Credit cost improved to 1.61% from 1.85%. The bank made additional provision in FY21 on account of Covid-19, aggregating to Rs.500 crore. Total Provisioning on account of Covid-19 stood at Rs.994 crore (of this Rs.494 crore corresponds to provision related to OTR accounts). The provision coverage ratio (Including technical write-off) stood at around 80%.

Capital Adequacy improved with fresh Infusion of Capital in FY21