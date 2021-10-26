General Announcement::Investor Presentation - Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended 30.09.2021

High-tech Banking
Financial Results: Q2(FY 2021-22)
20.02% y-o-y
Fee Based
Income
1,463 Cr
37.54% y-o-y Non interest Income 4,268Cr
96 bps y-o-y
PCR
82.44%
21 bps
y-o-y
Net NPA
3.21%
2,90,469 Cr
Global Business
surpassed
17,15,000
Cr
188 bps y-o-y
21.91% y-o-yCET 1
Operating 10.09% Profit
5604Cr
12.04%
y-o-y
CASA
3,34,463 Cr
160 bps
y-o-y
CRAR
14.37%
Key Highlights
₹ in Crore
Retail Credit
1,19,138
y-o-y growth
10.46%
Gross NPA
8.42%
q-o-q decline
8 bps
Domestic
Business
recorded a growth of 1,05,149 y-o-y
Housing Loan
67,386
y-o-y growth
14.21%
Treasury
Income
1,754
y-o-y growth
95.10%
Current Deposit
43,994
y-o-y growth
11.14%
Cash
Recovery
3717
y-o-y growth
90.32%
Contents
Business Performance
Financial Performance
Investment
Asset Quality
Capital & Share Holding
Expanding Reach - Offline & Online
Subsidiaries, Associates & Joint Ventures
Goals for March 2022
6-13
17-23
25-26
28-35
37-38
40-42
43-43
44-44
