    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Investor Presentation - Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended 30.09.2021

10/26/2021 | 03:46am EDT
High-tech Banking

Multi - dimensional excellence

Financial Results: Q2(FY 2021-22)

200.22%

y-o-y

12.17%

Net Profit

y-o-y

1,333Cr

SB

Performance

Highlights

20.02% y-o-y

Fee Based

Income

1,463 Cr

37.54% y-o-y Non interest Income 4,268Cr

96 bps y-o-y

PCR

82.44%

21 bps

y-o-y

Net NPA

3.21%

2,90,469 Cr

Global Business

surpassed

17,15,000

Cr

188 bps y-o-y

21.91% y-o-yCET 1

Operating 10.09% Profit

5604Cr

12.04%

y-o-y

CASA

3,34,463 Cr

160 bps

y-o-y

CRAR

14.37%

Page 2

Key Highlights

₹ in Crore

Retail Credit

1,19,138

y-o-y growth

10.46%

Gross NPA

8.42%

q-o-q decline

8 bps

Domestic

Business

recorded a growth of 1,05,149 y-o-y

Housing Loan

67,386

y-o-y growth

14.21%

Treasury

Income

1,754

y-o-y growth

95.10%

Current Deposit

43,994

y-o-y growth

11.14%

Cash

Recovery

3717

y-o-y growth

90.32%

Page 3

Contents

Business Performance

Financial Performance

Investment

Asset Quality

Capital & Share Holding

Expanding Reach - Offline & Online

Subsidiaries, Associates & Joint Ventures

Goals for March 2022

6-13

17-23

25-26

28-35

37-38

40-42

43-43

44-44

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 07:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 398 B 5 292 M 5 292 M
Net income 2022 43 975 M 585 M 585 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,43x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 366 B 4 883 M 4 875 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 88 213
Free-Float 35,5%
Managers and Directors
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar CEO, Managing Director & Director
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Jayaraman V. Chief Technology Officer
Ajith Jose Group Chief Compliancer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK56.61%4 883
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.35.19%505 179
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.75%391 541
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%247 622
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.21%215 855
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.73%202 324