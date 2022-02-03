Hiring of Premises for various Branches under CO:Agra

REF. NO. COA/7690/267 SSR/PREMISES-ADV/2021-22 DTD 03.02.2022 CANARA BANK HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE OFFER DOCUMENT FOR HIRING OF PREMISES UNDER TWO BID SYSTEM ISSUED BY: SECTOR-12A/CC-1, AWAS VIKAS RAJENDERA CENTRE,SIKANDRA PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE, AGRA e-mail: gacoagra@canarabank.com PH. NO.: 0562-3500622 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OFFER DOCUMENT FOR HIRING OF PREMISES REF.NO.COA/7690/267 SSR/PREMISES-ADV/2021-22 DTD 03.02.2022 Page 1 of 17

OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES TO THE BANK AT DIFFERENT CENTERS COMING UNDER CO AGRA The Offer document consists of the following: TECHNICAL BID: Notice Inviting Offers Instructions to offerers Terms & Conditions Technical Details of the Premises offered Carpet Area Definition Strong Room specifications FINANCIAL BID: i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered. All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages. *********** --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OFFER DOCUMENT FOR HIRING OF PREMISES REF.NO.COA/7690/267 SSR/PREMISES-ADV/2021-22 DTD 03.02.2022 Page 2 of 17

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES PREMISES AND ESTATE SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE, AGRA. SECTOR-12A/CC-1, AWAS VIKAS, RAJENDERA CENTRE, SIKANDRA. CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below: 1. REQUIREMENTS : OFFICE AND CARPET AREA REMARKS LOCATION OF PREMISES Bulandshahar, 2200 Sq. Ft. A) Preference will be given to the premises in Ground Railway Road Approx floor with entire area in a single floor. B) Construction of the Strong Room (200 - 250 SQFT), Kacherighat, Agra 2500 Sq. Ft. Record Room, required number of Toilets, Storage / Stationary Room and any other Civil works as required by Approx the Bank is to be executed by the offerer in all entirety on his / her own cost. Rathora Khurd, 1500 Sq. Ft. C) Required Power load is approx. 20-25 KW in the Dist: Meerut Approx Bank's name exclusively for Bank's usage (depending upon the requirement & size of branch). All charges for Budhana, 1900 Sq. Ft. the procurement and establishment of the power / electricity connection are to be borne by the offerer. Dist:Muzaffarnagar Approx The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address from 04.02.2022 to 24.02.2022 during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK AT__________________(LOCATION,PLACE)" shall be submitted up to 03:00 PM (time) on 24.02.2022 to Premises & Estate Section, Circle office at the above given address. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day, i.e., 24.02.2022 at 4 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present. No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever. Sd/- Authorized official of the Bank --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OFFER DOCUMENT FOR HIRING OF PREMISES REF.NO.COA/7690/267 SSR/PREMISES-ADV/2021-22 DTD 03.02.2022 Page 3 of 17

Instructions to Offerers The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer. The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid. The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion / occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (Marked Envelope-1) superscribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank at ___________ (Location,Place)". The Name & address along with contact number of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail. The Financial Bid shall contain Only financial details i.e., rate/ rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope -2) and super scribed as "Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank ___________ (Location, Place)". The Name & address along with contact number of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail. 5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope super scribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK AT__________ (LOCATION, PLACE)" and submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time for submission. 6. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered. Copies of the following documents are to be submitted with Technical Bid in support of the details furnished there in. A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc., A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds. Documents related to conversion of land use to Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority. All columns of the offer documents must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the offer documents are to be signed by the offerer /authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the joint owners have to sign all the pages of the bids (Technical and Financial Bids). Any over- writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by the offerer. Incomplete Offers / Offers with in-correct details are liable for rejection. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OFFER DOCUMENT FOR HIRING OF PREMISES REF.NO.COA/7690/267 SSR/PREMISES-ADV/2021-22 DTD 03.02.2022 Page 4 of 17