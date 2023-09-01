Preference will be given to the premises in Ground floor, Entire premises area in a single floor, Premises ready for occupation except strong room.

Preference will be given to the premises which are near to the existing premises.

Owners of vacant plots who are ready to construct as per bank requirements or Owners whose premises is under construction and ready to modify as per banks requirements can also apply.

The prospective Applicants meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address from 01.09.2023 to 21.09.2023 during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com.

Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT …………………………..(Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 3.00 PM on 21.09.2023 to General Administration Section, Circle office at the above given address and obtain acknowledgement if submitted in person. Applications sent by post / courier should also reach the above office within the above stipulated date & time.

The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day (21.09.2023) at 3.30 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.