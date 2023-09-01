1
CANARA BANK
HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE
OFFER DOCUMENT
FOR
HIRING OF PREMISES
UNDER
TWO BID SYSTEM
Issued By:
General Administration Section
Telephone :080-25310038
Circle Office
Spencer Towers
86 MG Road, Bengaluru
Pin - 560001
2
OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES
TO THE BANK AT FOLLOWING PLACES:
- BANASHANKARI III STAGE
- KADUGODI, WHITE FIIELD ( NEAR SATYA SAI HOSPITAL)
The Offer document consists of the following:
TECHNICAL BID:
- Notice Inviting Offers
- Instructions to applicants
- Terms & Conditions
- Technical Details of the Premises offered
- Carpet Area Definition
- Strong Room specifications, Door details, Live load
FINANCIAL BID:
i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.
All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the Bank duly signed by the applicant on all pages.
***********
Signature of the Applicant
3
NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES
GENERAL ADMINISTRATION SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE
SPENCER TOWER
# 86, MG ROAD, BENGALURU, PIN-560001
CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:
Sl
LOCATION
AREA OF
DISTRICT
No
PREMISES
/CITY
1. BANASHANKARI III STAGE
2500 sft
Bengaluru
KADUGODI,
metro
2. WHITE FIELD (NEAR SATYA SAI HOSPITAL)
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS
- The strong room measuring about 300 sft as per the Banks specification is to be constructed in the premises by the Applicant.
- Required Power load is 30 KW
- Preference will be given to the premises in Ground floor, Entire premises area in a single floor, Premises ready for occupation except strong room.
- Preference will be given to the premises which are near to the existing premises.
- Owners of vacant plots who are ready to construct as per bank requirements or Owners whose premises is under construction and ready to modify as per banks requirements can also apply.
- The prospective Applicants meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address from 01.09.2023 to 21.09.2023 during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com.
- Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT …………………………..(Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 3.00 PM on 21.09.2023 to General Administration Section, Circle office at the above given address and obtain acknowledgement if submitted in person. Applications sent by post / courier should also reach the above office within the above stipulated date & time.
- The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day (21.09.2023) at 3.30 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.
- Applicant/s OR their representatives is/are advised in his/her/their own interest to be present on that date of opening of the Technical bids at the specified time & date.
No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
Signature of the Applicant
4
Sd/-
Authorized official of the Bank
Instructions to Applicants
- The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to applicants, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the applicant.
- The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid.
- The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details along with copies of supporting regarding the property viz., Name & Address of applicant, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan, completion / occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (Marked Envelope-1) superscribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank Branch/Office at ………………………….. (Location, Place)". The Name & address of the applicant to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
- The Financial Bid shall contain only financial details i.e., Rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope -2) and superscribed as "Financial Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank at
………………………….. (Location, Place)". The Name & address of the applicant to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK AT
…………………………..(Location, Place)" and submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time for submission.
Signature of the Applicant
5
6. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal / courier delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.
- Applications without Technical and Financial Bids will be treated as incomplete and the same are liable to be rejected.
- Copies of the following documents are to be submitted with Technical Bid in support of the details furnished there in.
- A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,
- A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
- Documents related to conversion of land use to Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.
- Sanction plan, completion/ occupation certificate based on the status of construction.
- All columns of the offer documents must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the offer documents are to be signed by the applicant /authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the joint owners have to sign all the pages of the bids (Technical and Financial Bids). Any over- writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by the applicant. Incomplete Offers / Offers with in-correct details are liable for rejection.
- In case the space in the offer document is found insufficient, the applicants may attach separate sheets.
- The offer submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified in the offer document. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified therein, shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations". Bank reserves the right to accept or reject all or any of the deviations without assigning any reason.
- Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.
13. The Technical bids will be opened on Date & Time stipulated in the Notice inviting Offers in the presence of applicant/s at our above office.
Signature of the Applicant
