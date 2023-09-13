CANARA BANK invites sealed offers under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space on Main Road preferebely in Ground Floor having independent access, good frontage, parking and willing to construct strong room as per RBI specification and ready for occupation with required power load for the opening of new branches at the following locations

The strong room measuring about 250 sft as per the Banks specification is to be constructed in the premises by the Applicant.

The strong room measuring about 150 sft as per the Banks specification is to be constructed in the premises by the Applicant.

The strong room measuring about 250 sft as per the Banks specification is to be constructed in the premises by the Applicant.

Preference will be given to the premises in Ground floor, Entire premises area in a single floor, Premises ready for occupation except strong room. The prospective Applicants meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address from 13.09.2023 to 04.10.2023 during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT above mentioned locations shall be submitted up to 3.00 PM on 04.10.2023 to General Administration Section, Circle office at the above given address and obtain acknowledgement if submitted in person. Applications sent by post / courier should also reach the above office within the above stipulated date & time. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day 04.10.2023 at 3.30 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.

5. Applicant/s OR their representatives is/are advised in his/her/their own interest to

be present on that date of opening of the Technical bids at the specified time & date.

No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

