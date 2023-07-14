1
CANARA BANK
HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE
OFFER DOCUMENT
FOR
HIRING OF PREMISES
UNDER
TWO BID SYSTEM
Issued By:
General Administration Section
Telephone :080-25586318
Circle Office
Spencer Towers
E-mail : blrpes@canarabank.com
86 MG Road, Bangalore
Pin - 560001
2
OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES
TO THE BANK AT…………………………………………………(LOCATION, PLACE)
The Offer document consists of the following:
TECHNICAL BID:
- Notice Inviting Offers
- Instructions to applicants
- Terms & Conditions
- Technical Details of the Premises offered
- Carpet Area Definition
- Strong Room specifications
FINANCIAL BID:
i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.
All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the Bank duly signed by the applicant on all pages.
***********
Signature of the Applicant
3
NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES
GENERAL ADMINSTRATION SECTION,
Tel
: 080 - 25586318
CIRCLE OFFICE
SPENCER TOWER
E-Mail :blrpes@canarabank.com
# 86, MG ROAD,BANGALORE , PIN-560001
CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:
Sl
Area of
District /
No
Premises
Location
City
Special Requirements
1
1500 SFT
Nademavinapura
Tumkur
A.The strong room
measuring about 150 sft as
per the Banks specification
is to be constructed in the
premises by the Applicant.
B. Required Power load is
15 KW
2
1900 SFT
Pavgada
Tumkur
A.The strong room
measuring about 200sft as
per the Banks specification
is to be constructed in the
premises by the Applicant.
B. Required Power load is
20 KW
3
1500 SFT
Mathighatta
Tumkur
A.The strong room
measuring about 150 sft as
per the Banks specification
is to be constructed in the
premises by the Applicant.
B. Required Power load is
15 KW
4
1500 SFT
Areyur
Tumkur
A.The strong room
measuring about 150 sft as
per the Banks specification
is to be constructed in the
premises by the Applicant.
B. Required Power load is
15 KW
5
1500 SFT
Vasantanarasapura
Tumkur
A.The strong room
Industrial Area Phase-I
measuring about 150 sft as
per the Banks specification
is to be constructed in the
premises by the Applicant.
B. Required Power load is
15 KW
1. Preference will be given to the premises in Ground floor, Entire premises area in a single floor, Premises ready for occupation except strong room.
Signature of the Applicant
4
- The prospective Applicants meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address OR from our above mentioned Branches from15.07.2023 to 02.08.2023 during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com
- Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope superscribed as"OFFER
FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT..……………………… (Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 3.00 PM on 04.08.2023 to General Administration Section, Circle office at the above given address and obtain acknowledgement if submitted in person. Applications sent by post / courier should also reach the above office within the above stipulated date & time.
- The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day(04.08.2023) at 3.30PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.
- Applicant/s OR their representatives is/are advised in his/her/their own interest to be present on that date of opening of the Technical bids at the specified time & date.
No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
Sd/-
Authorized official of the Bank
Signature of the Applicant
5
Instructions to Applicants
- The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to applicants, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the applicant.
- The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid.
- The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of applicant, location, area of the plot,copy of sanctioned plan with completion / occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (MarkedEnvelope-1) superscribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank Branch/Office at…………….(Location, Place)". The Name & address of the applicant to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
- The Financial Bid shall containOnly financial details i.e., Rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope-2) and superscribed as
"Financial Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank at………………
(Location, Place)". The Name & address of the applicant to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK AT………..
(Location, Place)" and submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time for submission.
Signature of the Applicant
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 11:30:01 UTC.