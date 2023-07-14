3

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

GENERAL ADMINSTRATION SECTION, Tel : 080 - 25586318 CIRCLE OFFICE SPENCER TOWER E-Mail :blrpes@canarabank.com # 86, MG ROAD,BANGALORE , PIN-560001

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:

Sl Area of District / No Premises Location City Special Requirements 1 1500 SFT Nademavinapura Tumkur A.The strong room measuring about 150 sft as per the Banks specification is to be constructed in the premises by the Applicant. B. Required Power load is 15 KW 2 1900 SFT Pavgada Tumkur A.The strong room measuring about 200sft as per the Banks specification is to be constructed in the premises by the Applicant. B. Required Power load is 20 KW 3 1500 SFT Mathighatta Tumkur A.The strong room measuring about 150 sft as per the Banks specification is to be constructed in the premises by the Applicant. B. Required Power load is 15 KW 4 1500 SFT Areyur Tumkur A.The strong room measuring about 150 sft as per the Banks specification is to be constructed in the premises by the Applicant. B. Required Power load is 15 KW 5 1500 SFT Vasantanarasapura Tumkur A.The strong room Industrial Area Phase-I measuring about 150 sft as per the Banks specification is to be constructed in the premises by the Applicant. B. Required Power load is 15 KW

1. Preference will be given to the premises in Ground floor, Entire premises area in a single floor, Premises ready for occupation except strong room.