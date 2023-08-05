General Administration Section, Circle Office, Manipal - 576 104. Ph:0820-2570909e-mail:gacompl@canarabank.com

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground Floor and ready for occupation with required Power Load, for Branches at the following locations:

Location, Place Carpet Area in Sft KUKKUNDOOR BRANCH, Kukkundoor 1900 sft(Including ATM Space) PIN- 576 117

The details are published in the Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. The necessary application forms may be obtained from the above mentioned office or at Canara Bank Kukkundoor, Sri Kripa Mane, Jodurasthe Kukkundoor, Karkala 576 117 or downloaded from the Bank's Website under Tenders. Last date of

submission is on 29.08.2023 up to 3.00 P.M.

Further communications, corrigendum and amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.