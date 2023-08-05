General Administration Section, Circle Office, Manipal - 576 104. Ph:0820-2570909e-mail:gacompl@canarabank.com
PREMISES REQUIRED
Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground Floor and ready for occupation with required Power Load, for Branches at the following locations:
Location, Place
Carpet Area in Sft
KUKKUNDOOR BRANCH, Kukkundoor
1900 sft(Including ATM Space)
PIN- 576 117
The details are published in the Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. The necessary application forms may be obtained from the above mentioned office or at Canara Bank Kukkundoor, Sri Kripa Mane, Jodurasthe Kukkundoor, Karkala 576 117 or downloaded from the Bank's Website under Tenders. Last date of
submission is on 29.08.2023 up to 3.00 P.M.
Further communications, corrigendum and amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.
Sd/-
Place: Manipal
Assistant General Manager
Date : 05.08.2023
Manipal Circle
Disclaimer
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2023 07:29:01 UTC.