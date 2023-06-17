Advanced search
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
06:29:59 2023-06-16
303.75 INR   +2.34%
Canara Bank : ADVERTISEMENT FOR WANT OF ALTERNATE PREMISES FOR OUR YEDEHALLI BRANCH, SHIVAMOGGA RO

06/17/2023
11915 BDVT2.pdf

General Administration Section, Circle Office, Manipal - 576 104.

Ph:0820-2570909e-mail:gacompl@canarabank.com

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground Floor and ready for occupation with required Power Load, for Branches at the following locations:

Location, Place

Carpet Area in Sft

SPECIALISED MICRO FINANCE

BRANCH, 2200 sft(Including ATM Space)

SHIVAMOGGA CITY PIN: 577 204

The details are published in the Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. The necessary application forms may be obtained from the above mentioned office or at Canara Bank, Specialized Micro Finance Branch, Shivamogga (9449867363) or downloaded from the Bank's Website under Tenders. Last date of submission is on

11.07.2023 up to 3.00 P.M.

Further communications, corrigendum and amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Sd/-

Place: Manipal

Assistant General Manager

Date : 17.06.2023

Manipal Circle

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 05:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
