Canara Bank : ADVERTISEMENT FOR WANT OF ALTERNATE PREMISES FOR OUR YEDEHALLI BRANCH, SHIVAMOGGA RO

General Administration Section, Circle Office, Manipal - 576 104.
Ph:0820-2570909e-mail:gacompl@canarabank.com
PREMISES REQUIRED
Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground Floor and ready for occupation with required Power Load, for Branches at the following locations:
Location, Place
Carpet Area in Sft
SPECIALISED MICRO FINANCE
BRANCH, 2200 sft(Including ATM Space)
SHIVAMOGGA CITY PIN: 577 204
The details are published in the Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. The necessary application forms may be obtained from the above mentioned office or at Canara Bank, Specialized Micro Finance Branch, Shivamogga (9449867363) or downloaded from the Bank's Website under Tenders. Last date of submission is on
11.07.2023 up to 3.00 P.M.
Further communications, corrigendum and amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.
Sd/-
Place: Manipal
Assistant General Manager
Date : 17.06.2023
Manipal Circle
