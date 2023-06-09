Advanced search
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:58:58 2023-06-09 am EDT
312.40 INR   +0.03%
03:02aCanara Bank : Alternate Premises Required for Ujjain Branch
PU
06/08Non-Payment Of A Part Of The Debt When It Becomes Due And Payable Will Amount To Default On The Part Of The Corporate Debtor And Will Attract An Order U/S 7 Of IBC
AQ
06/08Canara Bank : Requirement of Space on rental basis for shifting of NANA MAWA ROAD Branch to alternate premises.
PU
Canara Bank : Alternate Premises Required for Ujjain Branch

06/09/2023 | 03:02am EDT
CANARA BANK

HEAD OFFICE, BENGALURU

OFFER DOCUMENT

FOR

HIRING OF PREMISES

UNDER

TWO BID SYSTEM

Issued By:

General Administration Section

Telephone: 0755-2671035

Circle Office

Bhopal (MP)-462011

E-mail: premcobpl@canarabank.com

ANNEXURE-III

OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS UNDER TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES

FOR SHIFTING OUR UJJAIN BRANCH, MADHYA PRADESH

The Offer document consists of the following:

TECHNICAL BID:

    1. Notice Inviting Offers
    2. Instructions to offerers
  2. Terms & Conditions
  3. Technical Details of the Premises offered
    1. Carpet Area Definition

vi) Strong Room specifications

FINANCIAL BID:

i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.

All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.

***********

Annexure-III Contd.

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

GENERAL ADMINISTRATION SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE

Tel : 0755-2671035

Address-Plot No.4, PSP Area, Near AIIMS

Saket Nagar

E-Mail: premcobpl@canarabank.com

Bhopal (M.P.)-462020

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements :

Area of premises

Location

Remarks

A) Preference will be given to the premises

2000-2200

sq

ft

Ujjain

with entire area in a single floor.

Commercial Premise

B) Preference will be given to the premises

on ground floor.

C) The strong room measuring about 250 sq ft

as per the Banks specification is to be

constructed in the premises by the offerer.

D) Required Power load is 25 KW.

  1. The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address from 09.06.2023 to 30.06.2023during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com.
  2. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Super scribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT UJJAIN, MADHYA PRADESH" shall be submitted up to 3.00 PM on 30.06.2023at General Administration Section, Circle Office, Bhopal at the above given Address.
  3. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at 03.30 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.

No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Sd/-

Authorized official of the Bank

Instructions to Offerers

  1. The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer.
  2. The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid.
  3. The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion/occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price).
    The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (Marked Envelope-1) super scribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Premises to the Bank at Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh".
    The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
  4. The Financial Bid shall contain only financial details i.e., rate/ rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope -2) and superscribed as "Financial Bid for Hiring of Office Premises to the Bank at Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh".
    The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
    5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope super scribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK AT UJJAIN, MADHYA PRADESH" and submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time for submission.
  1. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay

after the time and date fixed for submission of

offers shall be termed as

"LATE" and shall not be considered.

7. Copies of the following documents are to be submitted with Technical Bid in support of the details furnished there in.

  1. A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,
  2. A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
  3. Documents related to conversion of land use to Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.

8. All columns of the offer documents must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the offer documents are to be signed by the offerer /authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the joint owners have to sign all the pages of the bids (Technical and Financial Bids). Any over- writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by the offerer. Incomplete Offers / Offers with in-correct details are liable for rejection.

9. In case the space in the offer document is found insufficient, the offerers may attach separate sheets.

  1. The offer submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified in the offer document. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified therein, shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations". Bank reserves the right to accept or reject all or any of the deviations without assigning any reason.
  2. Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.

12.i) The Technical bids will be opened on Date & Time stipulated in the Notice inviting Offers in the presence of offerer/s at our above office. Offerer/s is/are advised in his/her/their own interest to be present on that date, at the specified time.

  1. The preliminary short-listed offerers will be informed in writing by the Bank for arranging site inspection of the offered premises.

iii) After the site visit, the Technical Bid will be evaluated on various parameters like location, amenities available, exclusivity, nearby surroundings, proneness to water logging / flood etc, quality of construction, efficacy of the internal layout of premises and layout of buildings in the

complex etc., and suitable offers shall be finalized /shortlisted for opening Financial Bid.

13. Canvassing in any form will disqualify the offerer.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 07:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
