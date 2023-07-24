Inspired by Customers

driven by Digital

Financial Results: Q1 (FY 2023-24)

Performance Highlights

Operating Profit

Net Profit

Global Business

9.38%

15.11%

74.83%

y-o-y

y-o-y

y-o-y

20,80,141

7,604

3,535

Net Interest Income

PCR

27.72%

88.04%

y-o-y

y-o-y

8,666

353 bps

Gross NPA

Net NPA

5.15%

1.57%

y-o-y decline

y-o-y decline

183 bps

91 bps

RAM Credit

12.89%

y-o-y

4,91,475

  • in Crore

Gross Advances

13.27%

y-o-y

8,87,671

Page 2

Key Highlights

13.64%

y-o-y

Housing Loan

85,884

662 bps

y-o-y

Return on Equity

22.95%

115 bps

y-o-y

Cost to Income

43.61%

29.37%

y-o-y

Gold Loan

1,29,800

133 bps

y-o-y

CRAR

16.24%

₹ in Crore

10.64%

y-o-y

Retail Credit

1,42,297

34 bps

y-o-y

Return on Assets

0.99%

27 bps y-o-y

Net Interest Margin

3.05%

Page 3

Contents

Business Performance

Financial Performance

Investment

Asset Quality

Capital & Share Holding

Environmental, Social & Governance

Distribution Network & Digital Footprint

Subsidiaries, Associates & Joint Ventures

Goals for March 2024 vs Actuals for June 2023

6-13

15-22

24-25

27-32

34-35

37-37

39-42

43-43

44-44

Page 4

Inspired by Customers

driven by Digital

Business Performance

Attachments

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2023 08:17:11 UTC.