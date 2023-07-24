Canara Bank Ltd. is an India-based bank. The Bank's segments include Treasury Operations, Retail Banking Operations, Wholesale Banking Operations, Life Insurance Operation and Other Banking Operations. The Bank provides personal banking, corporate banking, non-resident Indians banking, Internet banking, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) banking services. Its retail lending operations include education loans, vehicle loans, housing loans and other personal loans. Its other services include merchant banking, bancassurance and mutual funds and government business. The Bank undertakes government business, comprising direct and indirect tax collections; payment of Central Government and State Government Pensions; handling of postal transactions and State Government treasury transactions; public provident fund scheme and senior citizensâ saving scheme, and issuing Sovereign Gold Bonds and Sukanya Samridhi Scheme. It has approximately 10,416 domestic branches.

Sector Banks