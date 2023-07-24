Inspired by Customers
driven by Digital
Financial Results: Q1 (FY 2023-24)
Performance Highlights
Operating Profit
Net Profit
Global Business
9.38%
15.11%
74.83%
y-o-y
y-o-y
y-o-y
20,80,141
7,604
3,535
Net Interest Income
PCR
27.72%
88.04%
y-o-y
y-o-y
8,666
353 bps
Gross NPA
Net NPA
5.15%
1.57%
y-o-y decline
y-o-y decline
183 bps
91 bps
RAM Credit
12.89%
y-o-y
4,91,475
- in Crore
Gross Advances
13.27%
y-o-y
8,87,671
Page 2
Key Highlights
13.64%
y-o-y
Housing Loan
85,884
662 bps
y-o-y
Return on Equity
22.95%
115 bps
y-o-y
Cost to Income
43.61%
29.37%
y-o-y
Gold Loan
1,29,800
133 bps
y-o-y
CRAR
16.24%
₹ in Crore
10.64%
y-o-y
Retail Credit
1,42,297
34 bps
y-o-y
Return on Assets
0.99%
27 bps y-o-y
Net Interest Margin
3.05%
Page 3
Contents
Business Performance
Financial Performance
Investment
Asset Quality
Capital & Share Holding
Environmental, Social & Governance
Distribution Network & Digital Footprint
Subsidiaries, Associates & Joint Ventures
Goals for March 2024 vs Actuals for June 2023
6-13
15-22
24-25
27-32
34-35
37-37
39-42
43-43
44-44
Page 4
Inspired by Customers
driven by Digital
Business Performance
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2023 08:17:11 UTC.