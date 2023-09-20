Last date and time for submission of the tender

Opening of Financial bids

Last date of submission of Tender

Last date of submission of pre-bid queries

Estimated cost of the works

Name of the Work

Details of the Tender:

CIVIL REPAIR AND RENOVATION WORKS AT

CANARA BANK, SANGEETA HOUSE, SANTACRUZ W, MUMBAI

CTS NO. 539, A.A NO. 198/H WEST WARD ,NEW

HASNABAD LANE, SANTACRUZ W , MUMBAI

Rs.1.78 crores

Rs.1,78,000.00 by way of Demand Draft of a Scheduled Bank drawn in favour of Canara Bank payable at Mumbai.

21.09.2023

03.10.2023 till 2.00pm

03.10.2023 at 3.30 pm

13.10.2023 on or before 3.00 pm

13.10.2023 at 3.30 pm

Date & time will be informed to the qualified bidders through e-mail/ letter.

120 Days from the date of issue of work order

Can be downloaded free of cost from Canara Bank's web site & Central Public

Procurement (CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.infrom 21.09.2023 till

last date of submission

https://canarabank.com/english/announcements/&https://eprocure.gov.in

Sealed envelopes to be submitted on or before 13/10/2023 by 3.00PM to the office of: The Assistant General Manager, Canara Bank, General Administration Section, Circle Office,

Mumbai,

2nd Floor, B Wing, C-14 , G BLOCK, BANDRA KURLA COMPLEX, MUMBAI-400051. Superscripted on envelope "Tender for Civil repair and renovation works at

SANGEETA CANBANK HOUSE SANTACRUZ" with two separate envelope inside clearly mentioning technical and financials Bid.