CIVIL REPAIR AND RENOVATION WORKS OF CANARA BANK RESIDENTIAL QUARTERS AT SANGEETA-CANBANK HOUSE, SANTACRUZ, MUMBAI.SITUATED AT CTS NO. 539, A.A NO. 198/H WEST WARD, NEW HASNABAD LANE, SANTACRUZ W, MUMBAI
__________________________________________________________
NOTICE TYPE
: DOMESTIC TENDER NOTICE
AUTHORITY TYPE
: PUBLIC SECTOR BANK
TENDER REF NO: 22/SANTACRUZ/CO/BKC/23-24 DATED: 21.09.2023
ISSUED BY
CANARA BANK, CIRCLE OFFICE GENERAL
ADMINISTRATION SECTION
2ND FLOOR, B WING, G BLOCK , CANARA
BANK COMPLEX, BKC, MUMBAI
e-mail:emcomcity@canarabank.com;premisescomcity@canarabank.comTelephone: 022 26728407 / 8443
CIVIL REPAIR AND RENOVATION WORKS AT CANARA ABANK,RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AT SANTACRUZ MUMBAI
CONTENTS
Sl.No
DETAILS
TECHNICAL BID
1.
Notice Inviting Tender
2.
General rules and Directions to Tenders
3.
Schedule's A toF
4.
Conditions of contract
5.
Clauses of contract
6.
Special conditions
7.
Technical specification and list of approved make (attached)
8.
Safety code
9. Model rules for protection of Health and sanitary arrangementsfor workers employed by contractors
10. Tender Form
11. ANNEXURE - 1 - Bio Data of Tenderer
12. ANNEXURE - 2 - Acceptance
13. ANNEXURE - 3 - Form of Agreement
14. ANNEXURE - 4 - Details of construction equipments& plants
15. ANNEXURE - 5 - List of relatives employed in Canara Bank
16. ANNEXURE - 6 - Format for receipt of Materials at site
17. ANNEXURE - 7 - Format of measurement book
18. ANNEXURE - 8 - Format for running bill
19. ANNEXURE -09 - Format for Rate analysis
20. ANNEXURE -10 - Format for certificate of payment
21. ANNEXURE -11 - Format of site order book
22. ANNEXURE -12 - Format for application - Extension of time
23. ANNEXURE -13 - Format for Hindrance register
24. ANNEXURE -14 - Format of BG for EMD
25. ANNEXURE -15 - Format of BG for security deposit
26. ANNEXURE -16 - Draft agreement of Integrity Pact
27. ANNEXURE -17 - List of Retired Government/Bank Employees
28. ANNEXURE -18 - Base Price of materials
29. ANNEXURE -19 - Indemnity format
30. ANNEXURE -20-Water Proofing Warranty 10years Format
30. Tender drawings (attached)
FINANCIAL BID 32 Price Bid (Bill of quantities -BOQ) (attached)
CIVIL REPAIR AND RENOVATION WORKS AT CANARA ABANK,RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AT SANTACRUZ MUMBAI
NOTICE INVITING TENDERS
Canara Bank, General Administration Section, Circle Office, Mumbai invites item rate sealed tenders from eligible & experienced Firms / Companies in "TWO BID CONCEPT" for the CIVIL REPAIR AND RENOVATIONWORKS TO BE CARRIED OUT AT CANARA BANK,
SANGEETA HOUSE, SANTACRUZ W, MUMBAI.
Details of the Tender:
Name of the Work
Location of Work
Estimated cost of the works
Earnest Money deposit
Issue of tender document
Last date of submission of pre-bid queries
Pre-bid meeting
Last date of submission of Tender
Opening of Technical bids
Opening of Financial bids
Period of completion
Tender documents ( soft copy )
Last date and time for submission of the tender
CIVIL REPAIR AND RENOVATION WORKS AT
CANARA BANK, SANGEETA HOUSE, SANTACRUZ W, MUMBAI
CTS NO. 539, A.A NO. 198/H WEST WARD ,NEW
HASNABAD LANE, SANTACRUZ W , MUMBAI
Rs.1.78 crores
Rs.1,78,000.00 by way of Demand Draft of a Scheduled Bank drawn in favour of Canara Bank payable at Mumbai.
21.09.2023
03.10.2023 till 2.00pm
03.10.2023 at 3.30 pm
13.10.2023 on or before 3.00 pm
13.10.2023 at 3.30 pm
Date & time will be informed to the qualified bidders through e-mail/ letter.
120 Days from the date of issue of work order
Can be downloaded free of cost from Canara Bank's web site & Central Public
Procurement (CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.infrom 21.09.2023 till
last date of submission
https://canarabank.com/english/announcements/&https://eprocure.gov.in
Sealed envelopes to be submitted on or before 13/10/2023 by 3.00PM to the office of: The Assistant General Manager, Canara Bank, General Administration Section, Circle Office,
Mumbai,
2nd Floor, B Wing, C-14 , G BLOCK, BANDRA KURLA COMPLEX, MUMBAI-400051. Superscripted on envelope "Tender for Civil repair and renovation works at
SANGEETA CANBANK HOUSE SANTACRUZ" with two separate envelope inside clearly mentioning technical and financials Bid.
CIVIL REPAIR AND RENOVATION WORKS AT CANARA ABANK,RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AT SANTACRUZ MUMBAI
- Eligibility Criteria : Contractors who fulfill the following requirements are eligible to apply. The Contractor/ Companies/ Agencies having established manufacturing facilities in the area of office type Civil works and who have executed such works are eligible to apply. The tenderer should not have been blacklisted by any organisation / institution and should submit a declaration on letter head confirming the same.
Sl.
Eligibility Criteria
Documents Required
- The contractor should be registered with A copy of valid registration
CPWD-or State PWD or MES or Railways or such
certificate from
respective
other Government organizations or Registered
authorities.
in Public sector units or Public sector Bank's
Joint Ventures
are not
or Financial Institutions orReputed Corporate
companies, MNC's, IT companies as a Civil
permitted.
works contractor.
2 The Contractor should have minimum of 05
Copy of Registration of the
(Five) years' experience in the relevant field
Firm or Copy of incorporation.
as on31.03.2023.
- Bidder should have a minimum of ₹ 54.00 Audited balance sheet and lakhs annual average turnover during last P&L account for the years
three financial years.
mentioned
and
certificate
i.e. 2020-21,2021-22,2022-23 from the
from the Charted Accountant.
civil works related business.
Contractor have to submit CA certified copy of
turnover.
4 The Tenderer should have executed any of the
Satisfactory
work
completion
following work in a single contract during the
certificates
from
clients
last Seven (7) years ending with 31.03.2023
(preferably
from
for at least,
Government
Departments
One (1) similar work costing Rs.142.00 lacs
/Public
Sector
Undertaking/center
OR
autonomous
bodies/state
Two (2) similar works eachcosting
autonomous
bodies)clearly
Rs.89.00 lacs
indicating the cost and nature
OR
of
works
executed
(Please
Three (3) similar works each costing Rs. 71.00
refer to similar works).
Lacs
In
case
of
consolidated
*Note - Amount mentioned are excluding GST. completion
certificates, split
up details certified by the
client/ project consultant is to
beenclosed.
Similar works means civil repair and renovation work at multi stored buildings having minimum 5 storey
5 The contractor must have valid GST
registration, PAN number, Company Registration,EPF Registration, Labor insurance
Copies., Ownership Document, Class Registration Certificate,
Copy of the GST registration certificate and copy of PAN card. In case the firm/company etc. is not having G.S.T number, contractor should apply for G.S.T number and submit a copy for the acknowledgement form along with a declaration for having appliedfor
G.S.T registration.
Shortlisted vendor must submit
GST
number before commencement of work.
MSE FIRMS MUST SUBMIT THEIR
UDHYOG AADHARCERTIFICATE
- The Contractor should have theirDetails of organization chart
representative office in MUMBAI
proposed for this project. Copies of
for operational convenience
the registration certificate and PAN
card copy shall be enclosed.
- Tender documents can be downloaded only from the Banks& CentralPublic Procurement (CPP) portalww.eprocure.gov.inwebsite free of cost. The Tender documents shall be in 12 size font & A-4 size paper and neatly bounded (hard bound / spiral bound) in two separate books (i.e. Technical bid and Financial bid) and submitted as detailed in clause 10 below.
- Tender documents consists of Notice Inviting the Tender ( NIT ), Eligibility criteria, General rules and Directions to Tenderers, Schedules A to F, Conditions of contract, Clauses of Contract, Special conditions, Technical specifications, Safety code, Model rules for protection of Health & sanitary arrangements, List of preferred makes, Annexures 1 to 20, Schedule of Quantity(SOQ).
- TendersshallbeonprescribedFormforitemratetendersasissuedbytheBank
- hosted by the Bank in website & Central Public Procurement (CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.in
- The site is ready for commencement of works.
- Nature of the document: TWO BID CONCEPT. This Tender document comprises of the following :
A. TECHNICAL BID: (first envelope)consisting of following should be hardbound/spiral bound and submitted as in Sl. No. 8 & 9 below in a separateenvelope-
- EMD - Earnest MoneyDeposit
- Notice inviting tender(NIT).
- General Rules & directions tocontractor.
- Schedules.
- Conditions ofcontract.
- Clauses ofcontract.
- Specialconditions
- Safety code.
- Model rules for protection of health and sanitary arrangements for workers employed bycontractors.
j) Technicalspecifications and list of approved makes for CIVILworks.
- Annexures 1 to 20.
- Tender Drawings.
B.FINANCIAL BID (second envelope):Schedule of quantity (SOQ). Financial bid should be hardbound / spiral bound and submitted in separate envelop as in Sl. No. 8 & 9below.
