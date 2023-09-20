CIVIL REPAIR AND RENOVATION WORKS OF CANARA BANK RESIDENTIAL QUARTERS AT SANGEETA-CANBANK HOUSE, SANTACRUZ, MUMBAI.SITUATED AT CTS NO. 539, A.A NO. 198/H WEST WARD, NEW HASNABAD LANE, SANTACRUZ W, MUMBAI

__________________________________________________________

NOTICE TYPE

: DOMESTIC TENDER NOTICE

AUTHORITY TYPE

: PUBLIC SECTOR BANK

TENDER REF NO: 22/SANTACRUZ/CO/BKC/23-24 DATED: 21.09.2023

ISSUED BY

CANARA BANK, CIRCLE OFFICE GENERAL

ADMINISTRATION SECTION

2ND FLOOR, B WING, G BLOCK , CANARA

BANK COMPLEX, BKC, MUMBAI

e-mail:emcomcity@canarabank.com;premisescomcity@canarabank.comTelephone: 022 26728407 / 8443

CIVIL REPAIR AND RENOVATION WORKS AT CANARA ABANK,RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AT SANTACRUZ MUMBAI

CONTENTS

Sl.No

DETAILS

TECHNICAL BID

1.

Notice Inviting Tender

2.

General rules and Directions to Tenders

3.

Schedule's A toF

4.

Conditions of contract

5.

Clauses of contract

6.

Special conditions

7.

Technical specification and list of approved make (attached)

8.

Safety code

9. Model rules for protection of Health and sanitary arrangementsfor workers employed by contractors

10. Tender Form

11. ANNEXURE - 1 - Bio Data of Tenderer

12. ANNEXURE - 2 - Acceptance

13. ANNEXURE - 3 - Form of Agreement

14. ANNEXURE - 4 - Details of construction equipments& plants

15. ANNEXURE - 5 - List of relatives employed in Canara Bank

16. ANNEXURE - 6 - Format for receipt of Materials at site

17. ANNEXURE - 7 - Format of measurement book

18. ANNEXURE - 8 - Format for running bill

19. ANNEXURE -09 - Format for Rate analysis

20. ANNEXURE -10 - Format for certificate of payment

21. ANNEXURE -11 - Format of site order book

22. ANNEXURE -12 - Format for application - Extension of time

23. ANNEXURE -13 - Format for Hindrance register

24. ANNEXURE -14 - Format of BG for EMD

25. ANNEXURE -15 - Format of BG for security deposit

26. ANNEXURE -16 - Draft agreement of Integrity Pact

27. ANNEXURE -17 - List of Retired Government/Bank Employees

28. ANNEXURE -18 - Base Price of materials

29. ANNEXURE -19 - Indemnity format

30. ANNEXURE -20-Water Proofing Warranty 10years Format

30. Tender drawings (attached)

FINANCIAL BID 32 Price Bid (Bill of quantities -BOQ) (attached)

General Administration Section, Circle Office, Mumbai

< Page no. 2>

Signature of Tenderer with Seal

CIVIL REPAIR AND RENOVATION WORKS AT CANARA ABANK,RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AT SANTACRUZ MUMBAI

NOTICE INVITING TENDERS

Canara Bank, General Administration Section, Circle Office, Mumbai invites item rate sealed tenders from eligible & experienced Firms / Companies in "TWO BID CONCEPT" for the CIVIL REPAIR AND RENOVATIONWORKS TO BE CARRIED OUT AT CANARA BANK,

SANGEETA HOUSE, SANTACRUZ W, MUMBAI.

Details of the Tender:

Name of the Work

Location of Work

Estimated cost of the works

Earnest Money deposit

Issue of tender document

Last date of submission of pre-bid queries

Pre-bid meeting

Last date of submission of Tender

Opening of Technical bids

Opening of Financial bids

Period of completion

Tender documents ( soft copy )

Last date and time for submission of the tender

CIVIL REPAIR AND RENOVATION WORKS AT

CANARA BANK, SANGEETA HOUSE, SANTACRUZ W, MUMBAI

CTS NO. 539, A.A NO. 198/H WEST WARD ,NEW

HASNABAD LANE, SANTACRUZ W , MUMBAI

Rs.1.78 crores

Rs.1,78,000.00 by way of Demand Draft of a Scheduled Bank drawn in favour of Canara Bank payable at Mumbai.

21.09.2023

03.10.2023 till 2.00pm

03.10.2023 at 3.30 pm

13.10.2023 on or before 3.00 pm

13.10.2023 at 3.30 pm

Date & time will be informed to the qualified bidders through e-mail/ letter.

120 Days from the date of issue of work order

Can be downloaded free of cost from Canara Bank's web site & Central Public

Procurement (CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.infrom 21.09.2023 till

last date of submission

https://canarabank.com/english/announcements/&https://eprocure.gov.in

Sealed envelopes to be submitted on or before 13/10/2023 by 3.00PM to the office of: The Assistant General Manager, Canara Bank, General Administration Section, Circle Office,

Mumbai,

2nd Floor, B Wing, C-14 , G BLOCK, BANDRA KURLA COMPLEX, MUMBAI-400051. Superscripted on envelope "Tender for Civil repair and renovation works at

SANGEETA CANBANK HOUSE SANTACRUZ" with two separate envelope inside clearly mentioning technical and financials Bid.

General Administration Section, Circle Office, Mumbai

< Page no. 3>

Signature of Tenderer with Seal

CIVIL REPAIR AND RENOVATION WORKS AT CANARA ABANK,RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AT SANTACRUZ MUMBAI

  1. Eligibility Criteria : Contractors who fulfill the following requirements are eligible to apply. The Contractor/ Companies/ Agencies having established manufacturing facilities in the area of office type Civil works and who have executed such works are eligible to apply. The tenderer should not have been blacklisted by any organisation / institution and should submit a declaration on letter head confirming the same.

Sl.

Eligibility Criteria

Documents Required

  • The contractor should be registered with A copy of valid registration

CPWD-or State PWD or MES or Railways or such

certificate from

respective

other Government organizations or Registered

authorities.

in Public sector units or Public sector Bank's

Joint Ventures

are not

or Financial Institutions orReputed Corporate

companies, MNC's, IT companies as a Civil

permitted.

works contractor.

2 The Contractor should have minimum of 05

Copy of Registration of the

(Five) years' experience in the relevant field

Firm or Copy of incorporation.

as on31.03.2023.

  • Bidder should have a minimum of ₹ 54.00 Audited balance sheet and lakhs annual average turnover during last P&L account for the years

three financial years.

mentioned

and

certificate

i.e. 2020-21,2021-22,2022-23 from the

from the Charted Accountant.

civil works related business.

Contractor have to submit CA certified copy of

turnover.

4 The Tenderer should have executed any of the

Satisfactory

work

completion

following work in a single contract during the

certificates

from

clients

last Seven (7) years ending with 31.03.2023

(preferably

from

for at least,

Government

Departments

One (1) similar work costing Rs.142.00 lacs

/Public

Sector

Undertaking/center

OR

autonomous

bodies/state

Two (2) similar works eachcosting

autonomous

bodies)clearly

Rs.89.00 lacs

indicating the cost and nature

OR

of

works

executed

(Please

Three (3) similar works each costing Rs. 71.00

refer to similar works).

Lacs

In

case

of

consolidated

*Note - Amount mentioned are excluding GST. completion

certificates, split

up details certified by the

client/ project consultant is to

beenclosed.

Similar works means civil repair and renovation work at multi stored buildings having minimum 5 storey

5 The contractor must have valid GST

registration, PAN number, Company Registration,EPF Registration, Labor insurance

Copies., Ownership Document, Class Registration Certificate,

General Administration Section, Circle Office, Mumbai< Page no. 4>

Copy of the GST registration certificate and copy of PAN card. In case the firm/company etc. is not having G.S.T number, contractor should apply for G.S.T number and submit a copy for the acknowledgement form along with a declaration for having appliedfor

G.S.T registration.

Shortlisted vendor must submit

GST

Signature of Tenderer with Seal

CIVIL REPAIR AND RENOVATION WORKS AT CANARA ABANK,RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AT SANTACRUZ MUMBAI

number before commencement of work.

MSE FIRMS MUST SUBMIT THEIR

UDHYOG AADHARCERTIFICATE

  • The Contractor should have theirDetails of organization chart

representative office in MUMBAI

proposed for this project. Copies of

for operational convenience

the registration certificate and PAN

card copy shall be enclosed.

  1. Tender documents can be downloaded only from the Banks& CentralPublic Procurement (CPP) portalww.eprocure.gov.inwebsite free of cost. The Tender documents shall be in 12 size font & A-4 size paper and neatly bounded (hard bound / spiral bound) in two separate books (i.e. Technical bid and Financial bid) and submitted as detailed in clause 10 below.
  2. Tender documents consists of Notice Inviting the Tender ( NIT ), Eligibility criteria, General rules and Directions to Tenderers, Schedules A to F, Conditions of contract, Clauses of Contract, Special conditions, Technical specifications, Safety code, Model rules for protection of Health & sanitary arrangements, List of preferred makes, Annexures 1 to 20, Schedule of Quantity(SOQ).
  1. TendersshallbeonprescribedFormforitemratetendersasissuedbytheBank
    • hosted by the Bank in website & Central Public Procurement (CPP) portal www.eprocure.gov.in
  3. The site is ready for commencement of works.
  4. Nature of the document: TWO BID CONCEPT. This Tender document comprises of the following :
    A. TECHNICAL BID: (first envelope)consisting of following should be hardbound/spiral bound and submitted as in Sl. No. 8 & 9 below in a separateenvelope-
    1. EMD - Earnest MoneyDeposit
    2. Notice inviting tender(NIT).
    3. General Rules & directions tocontractor.
    4. Schedules.
    5. Conditions ofcontract.
    6. Clauses ofcontract.
    7. Specialconditions
    8. Safety code.
    9. Model rules for protection of health and sanitary arrangements for workers employed bycontractors.

j) Technicalspecifications and list of approved makes for CIVILworks.

  1. Annexures 1 to 20.
  2. Tender Drawings.

B.FINANCIAL BID (second envelope):Schedule of quantity (SOQ). Financial bid should be hardbound / spiral bound and submitted in separate envelop as in Sl. No. 8 & 9below.

General Administration Section, Circle Office, Mumbai

< Page no. 5>

Signature of Tenderer with Seal

Attachments

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2023 12:38:07 UTC.