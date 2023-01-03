Canara Bank : Custom GeM bid ref No. GEM/2022/B/2911863 dated 03/01/2023 for Supply, Installation, Implementation, Roll Out, Operations and Maintenance of Active Directory (AD) Assessment Solution in Canara Bank for 3 years .

Bidders can also submit the EMD with Payment online through RTGS / internet banking in Beneficiary name DIT PROCUREMENT GROUP Account No. 0792201002351 IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name CANARA BANK Branch address TRINITY BRANCH BANGALORE.

Bidder to indicate bid number and name of bidding entity in the transaction details field at the time of online

transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer along with bid.

7.2Forms of EMD and PBG

Successful Bidder can submit the Performance Security in the form of Payment online through RTGS / internet banking also (besides PBG which is allowed as per GeM GTC). On-line payment shall be in Beneficiary name DIT PROCUREMENT GROUP Account No. 0792201002351 IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name CANARA BANK Branch address TRINITY BRANCH BANGALORE. Successful Bidder to indicate Contract number and name of Seller entity in the transaction details field at the time of on-line transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer in place of PBG within 15 days of award of contract.

.

Buyer Added Bid Specific ATC

Buyer uploaded ATC document Click here to view the file Buyer uploaded ATC document Service & Support

Dedicated /toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support : BIDDER/OEM must have Dedicated/toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support. Service & Support

Escalation Matrix For Service Support : Bidder/OEM must provide Escalation Matrix of Telephone Numbers for Service Support. Forms of EMD and PBG

Successful Bidder can submit the Performance Security in the form of Account Payee Demand Draft also (besides PBG which is allowed as per GeM GTC). DD should be made in favour of DIT PROCUREMENT GROUP payable at Canara Bank Bangalore. After award of contract, Successful Bidder can upload scanned copy of the DD in place of PBG and has to ensure delivery of hard copy to the original DD to the Buyer within 15 days of award of contract. Generic The Seller shall not assign the Contract in whole or part without obtaining the prior written consent of buyer. The Seller shall not sub-contract the Contract in whole or part to any entity without obtaining the prior written consent of buyer. The Seller shall, notwithstanding the consent and assignment/sub-contract, remain jointly and severally liable and responsible to buyer together with the assignee/ sub-contractor, for and in respect of the due performance of the Contract and the Sellers obligations there under. Generic

Manufacturer Authorization: Wherever Authorised Distributors/service providers are submitting the bid, Authorisation Form /Certificate with OEM/Original Service Provider details such as name, designation, address, e-mail Id and Phone No. required to be furnished along with the bid

Disclaimer

The additional terms and conditions have been incorporated by the Buyer after approval of the Competent Authority in Buyer Organization, whereby Buyer organization is solely responsible for the impact of these clauses on the bidding process, its outcome, and consequences thereof including any eccentricity / restriction arising in the bidding process due to these ATCs and due to modification of technical specifications and / or terms and conditions governing the bid. Any clause(s) incorporated by the Buyer regarding following shall be treated as