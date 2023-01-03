Canara Bank : Custom GeM bid ref No. GEM/2022/B/2911863 dated 03/01/2023 for Supply, Installation, Implementation, Roll Out, Operations and Maintenance of Active Directory (AD) Assessment Solution in Canara Bank for 3 years .
Bid Number: GEM/2022/B/2911863
Dated: 03-01-2023
Bid Document
Bid Details
Bid End Date/Time
24-01-2023 15:00:00
Bid Opening Date/Time
24-01-2023 15:30:00
Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)
180 (Days)
Ministry/State Name
Ministry Of Finance
Department Name
Department Of Financial Services
Organisation Name
Canara Bank
Office Name
Department Of Information Technology
Item Category
Custom Bid for Services - Supply Installation Implementation
Roll Out Operations and Maintenance of Active Directory AD
Assessment Solution in Canara Bank for 3 years
Contract Period
3 Year(s)
Minimum Average Annual Turnover of the
200 Lakh (s)
bidder (For 3 Years)
MSE Exemption for Years Of Experience
Yes
and Turnover
Startup Exemption for Years Of Experience
Yes
and Turnover
Bidder Turnover,Certificate (Requested in ATC),OEM
Authorization Certificate,Additional Doc 1 (Requested in
ATC),Additional Doc 2 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 3
Document required from seller
(Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 4 (Requested in ATC)
*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /
Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his
eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by
the buyer
Bid to RA enabled
No
Type of Bid
Two Packet Bid
Time allowed for Technical Clarifications
5 Days
during technical evaluation
Evaluation Method
Total value wise evaluation
Financial Document Indicating Price
Yes
Breakup Required
EMD Detail
Advisory Bank
HDFC Bank
EMD Amount
354000
ePBG Detail
Advisory Bank
HDFC Bank
ePBG Percentage(%)
3.00
Duration of ePBG required (Months).
38
(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy.
(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneficiary, wherever it is applicable.
Beneficiary:
Deputy General Manager
Canara Bank DIT Wing Head Office (Annexe) No. 14 M G Road Naveen Complex Bangalore-560001 (S K L Das)
Splitting
Bid splitting not applied.
If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to their meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
The minimum average annual financial turnover of the bidder during the last three years, ending on 31st March of the previous financial year, should be as indicated above in the bid document. Documentary evidence in the form of certified Audited Balance Sheets of relevant periods or a certificate from the Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant indicating the turnover details for the relevant period shall be uploaded with the bid. In case the date of constitution / incorporation of the bidder is less than 3-year-old, the average turnover in respect of the completed financial years after the date of constitution shall be taken into account for this criteria.
Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.
Total Minimum Qualifying Marks for Technical Score: 75
QCBS Weightage(Technical:Financial):60:40
Pre Bid Detail(s)
Pre-Bid Date and Time
Pre-Bid Venue
Prospective bidders can send the participant mail ids for prebid meeting to dittenders@canarabank.com for getting invitation link and the meeting will be conducted through Microsoft teams/Video Conference(Maximum Two(2)
16-01-202316:00:00representatives from each bidder can participate in the Prebid meeting). For any queries on GeM GTC, bidders have to take up with GeM representatives/helpdesk. Prebid Queries should be sent to E-mail dittenders@canarabank.com and must reach us on or before 12/01/2023, Wednesday at 04.00pm. Queries reaching afterwards will not be entertained.
Custom Bid For Services - Supply Installation Implementation Roll Out Operations And Maintenance Of Active Directory AD Assessment Solution In Canara Bank For 3 Years ( 1 )
Technical Specifications
Specification
Values
Core
Description /Nomenclature of Service Proposed for procurement using custom bid functionality
Regulatory/ Statutory Compliance of Service
Compliance of Service to SOW, STC, SLA etc
Supply Installation Implementation Roll Out Operations and Maintenance of Active Directory AD Assessment Solution in Canara Bank for 3 years
YES
YES
Addon(s)
Additional Specification Documents
Consignees/Reporting Officer
S.No.
Consignee/Reporti
Address
ng Officer
560047,Canara Bank ISS Section, RM Wing, HO, Head
1 RajatOffice (Annexe), Commercial Complex, 2nd Floor, National Games Village, Kormangala
The quantity
of
procurement
"1" indicates Additional
Project Requirement based or
Lumpsum
based hiring.
N/A
Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions
Generic
OPTION CLAUSE: The Purchaser reserves the right to increase or decrease the quantity to be ordered up to 25 percent of bid quantity at the time of placement of contract. The purchaser also reserves the right to increase the ordered quantity by up to 25% of the contracted quantity during the currency of the contract at the contracted rates. Bidders are bound to accept the orders accordingly.
Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Account Payee Demand Draft in favour of DIT Procurement Group payable at Canara Bank Bangalore.
Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the DD along with bid and has to ensure delivery of hardcopy to the Buyer within 5 days of Bid End date / Bid Opening date.
Generic Bidder financial standing: The bidder should not be under liquidation, court receivership or similar proceedings, should not be bankrupt. Bidder to upload undertaking to this effect with bid.
Generic
Bidders shall quote only those products (Part of Service delivery) in the bid which are not obsolete in the market and has at least 5 years residual market life i.e. the offered product shall not be declared end-of- life by the OEM before this period.
Certificates
Bidder's offer is liable to be rejected if they don't upload any of the certificates / documents sought in the Bid document, ATC and Corrigendum if any.
Buyer Added Bid Specific ATC
Buyer Added text based ATC clauses 7.1.Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Payment online through RTGS / internet banking in Beneficiary name DIT PROCUREMENT GROUP Account No. 0792201002351 IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name CANARA BANK Branch address TRINITY BRANCH BANGALORE.
Bidder to indicate bid number and name of bidding entity in the transaction details field at the time of online
transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer along with bid.
7.2Forms of EMD and PBG
Successful Bidder can submit the Performance Security in the form of Payment online through RTGS / internet banking also (besides PBG which is allowed as per GeM GTC). On-line payment shall be in Beneficiary name DIT PROCUREMENT GROUP Account No. 0792201002351 IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name CANARA BANK Branch address TRINITY BRANCH BANGALORE. Successful Bidder to indicate Contract number and name of Seller entity in the transaction details field at the time of on-line transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer in place of PBG within 15 days of award of contract.
Dedicated /toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support : BIDDER/OEM must have Dedicated/toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support.
Service & Support
Escalation Matrix For Service Support : Bidder/OEM must provide Escalation Matrix of Telephone Numbers for Service Support.
Forms of EMD and PBG
Successful Bidder can submit the Performance Security in the form of Account Payee Demand Draft also (besides PBG which is allowed as per GeM GTC). DD should be made in favour of DIT PROCUREMENT GROUP payable at Canara Bank Bangalore. After award of contract, Successful Bidder can upload scanned copy of the DD in place of PBG and has to ensure delivery of hard copy to the original DD to the Buyer within 15 days of award of contract.
Generic
The Seller shall not assign the Contract in whole or part without obtaining the prior written consent of buyer.
The Seller shall not sub-contract the Contract in whole or part to any entity without obtaining the prior written consent of buyer.
The Seller shall, notwithstanding the consent and assignment/sub-contract, remain jointly and severally liable and responsible to buyer together with the assignee/ sub-contractor, for and in respect of the due performance of the Contract and the Sellers obligations there under.
Generic
Manufacturer Authorization:Wherever Authorised Distributors/service providers are submitting the bid, Authorisation Form /Certificate with OEM/Original Service Provider details such as name, designation, address, e-mail Id and Phone No. required to be furnished along with the bid
Disclaimer
The additional terms and conditions have been incorporated by the Buyer after approval of the Competent Authority in Buyer Organization, whereby Buyer organization is solely responsible for the impact of these clauses on the bidding process, its outcome, and consequences thereof including any eccentricity / restriction arising in the bidding process due to these ATCs and due to modification of technical specifications and / or terms and conditions governing the bid. Any clause(s) incorporated by the Buyer regarding following shall be treated as
