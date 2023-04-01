Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:28:59 2023-03-31 am EDT
284.45 INR   +1.21%
02:19aCanara Bank : Document for lift replacement tender at kamadhenu apartment
PU
03/31Canara Bank : Document for lift replacement tender at sahyadri apartment
PU
03/31Canara Bank : Gem bid ref No. GEM/2023/B/3317348 Dated 30-03-2023 for Selection of Vendor for Development Implementation Management and Maintenance of End to End Digital Lending Solution in Canara Bank)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canara Bank : DOCUMENT FOR LIFT REPLACEMENT TENDER AT KAMADHENU APARTMENT

04/01/2023 | 02:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TENDER FOR

Ph: 080-22275664

e-mail: hopremises@canarabank.com

SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF

6 PASSENGER SERVICE LIFT BY DISMANTLING

EXISTING OLD 6 PASSENGER SERVICE LIFT

PART - I

(TECHNO COMMERCIAL BID)

GENERAL CONDITIONS,

SPECIAL CONDITIONS

&

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Cost of Tender Form: Rs 1180/= (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty Only)

Last date for submission of Tender: 21.04.2023 at 15.00 hrs

THE TENDER BOX WILL BE CLOSED AT 15.00 Hrs. ON 21.04.2023 AND OPENED AT 16.00 Hrs. ON 21.04.2023

THE TENDERER SHOULD SIGN AND AFFIX THEIR

SIGNATURE & COMPANY SEAL IN ALL PAGES OF THE TENDER DOCUMENT

1

TENDER NOTICE

Tender issued to: M/s

Signature of issuing Authority:

Name / Nature of the work: SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF 6 PASSENGER NEW SERVICE LIFT BY DISMANTLING EXISTING 6 PASSENGER SERVICE LIFT AT KAMADHENU APARTMENT, KINGSTON ROAD, RICHMOND TOWN, BENGALURU.

1.

Time for Completion

:

5 Months from the date of issue of Work Order

2.

Period of Issue of Tender Forms

:

From 01.04.2023 to 21.04.2023

3.

Last Date and Time For

:

On or before 21.04.2023 up to 03:00 PM

Submission of Tenders

4.

Date / Time of Opening Of

Technical Bid

:

On 21.04.2023 at 04:00 PM

5.

Cost of Tender Form

:

Rs 1180/= (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred

Eighty only)

6.

E. M. D

:

Rs 30,000/=

(Rupees Thirty Thousand only)

2

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

Name of the work:

SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF NEW 6 PASSENGER SERVICE LIFT BY DISMANTLING EXISTING OLD 6 PASSENGER SERVICE LIFT AT KAMADHENU APARTMENT, KINGSTON ROAD, RICHMOUND TOWN, BENGALURU

Sealed Tenders in two part system are invited for the new lift installation work at Canara Bank ,Kamadhenu Apartment, Kingston Road, Richmound Town, Bengaluru. The details are as follows:

1.

Period of Issue of Tender Forms

::

From 01.04.2023 to 21.04.2023

2.

Last Date and Time For

::

On or before 21.04.2023 up to 03:00 PM

Submission of Tenders

  • Date and Time of Opening Of

Technical Bid

::

On 21.04.2023 at 04:00 PM

4.

Details of Pre-bid meeting

: : Pre Bid Meeting will be held on 12.04.2023 at 3:00 PM

at Premises & Estate Section, Head Office, JC Road

5

Cost of Tender Form

::

Rs 1180/= (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred

Eighty only)

6

EMD Amount

:

Rs.30,000/- By way of Demand Draft of a

scheduled Bank drawn in favour of 'Canara Bank

Head Office' payable at Bengaluru.

7

Time of Completion of work

::

5 Months from the date of issue of work order by

the Bank

8

Concept of Tender

::

The Tender concept is two envelope concept

Envelope No (1) - Technical cum commercial Bid

Envelope No - (2) Price Bid

Both bids should be submitted on the same date and time. Both the Bids are to be put in two separate individual sealed & super scribed envelopes These

two envelopes are to be put together in third sealed 3

single envelope and super scribed on the out side with the name of the work.

9. Submission of Tender:: The original Tender copy issued by the Bank or downloaded Tender form from the Bank's web site should be submitted in the Sealed cover on or before 21.04.2023 up to 03:00 PM.

Tender documents consisting of specifications, the schedule of quantities of the various works to be done and the set of terms and conditions of Contract to be complied with by the Contractor and other necessary documents which form the part of Tender can be obtained from this office between 10:00 AM and 05:00 PM on all Bank working days From 01.04.2023 to 21.04.2023 Tender documents will be issued from this office, during the hours specified above, on submission of Demand Draft of Rs1180/= drawn in the name of Canara Bank Head Office payable at Bengaluru.

Alternatively, the Tender documents consisting of above can be downloaded from our website i.e. www.canarabank.comand the downloaded documents can be used for quoting the Tender. In that event, cost of the Tender form is to be submitted by means of DD of Rs 1180/= drawn in the name of Canara Bank Head Office payable at Bengaluru along with the Tender form. In case of any ambiguity/discrepancy between the downloaded Tender document and original Tender submitted in hard form, the documents placed on the website shall prevail.

Sd/-

Asst. General Manager

Premises & Estate Section

Canara Bank Head Office

Bengaluru

4

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CANARA BANK HEAD OFFICE, BENGALURU.

GENERAL RULES AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE GUIDANCE OF TENDERER

The Firms which are complying with the pre-qualification criteria detailed in these documents only are eligible to participate in this Tender.

  1. Sealed Tenders are invited from competent Tenderers, on behalf of the Canara Bank Head Office, Bengaluru, hereinafter known as the Bank, for the work of
    SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF 6 PASSENGER CAPACITY SERVICE ELEVATOR BY DISMANTLING THE EXISTING OLD 6 PASSENGER SERVICE ELEVATOR AT KAMADHENU APARTMENT ,KINGSTON ROAD Scope of work involves complete dismantling the existing elevator, under taking the design based upon the parameters furnished and based on verification of actual site conditions, manufacture, testing at shop, supply, Installation, testing at site and commissioning the specified Elevator System, along with its allied works etc which are fully described in the scope of work and technical specifications.
  2. Tender documents consisting of specifications, schedule of quantities of the various items of work to be done and the set of terms and conditions of Contract to be complied with by the Contractor whose Tender may be accepted can be purchased on the dates mentioned in the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) between hours of 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM on all Bank Working Days on payment of DD as specified in NIT, at the office of the Asst. General Manager, Premises & Estate Section, Canara Bank Head Office at the address furnished above.
  3. The site of installations: 6 Passenger service elevator at Kamadhenu Apartment, Kingston Road Bengaluru.
  4. The Tender concept is "TWO ENVELOPE CONCEPT" and it has to be submitted as such. Two sealed envelopes should be placed in a single sealed cover, with the name of the project super scribed on the envelope mentioning 'Tender for Supply & Installation of 6 passenger service lift at Kamadhenu Apartment. Envelope containing Technical Bid is to be super scribed as "Technical Bid" and the envelope containing price bid should be super scribed as "Price Bid" as the case may be and submitted on or before the prescribed date and time as detailed below. The sealed Tenders are to be dropped in the Tender Box kept at the office of :

5

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 06:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CANARA BANK
02:19aCanara Bank : Document for lift replacement tender at kamadhenu apartment
PU
03/31Canara Bank : Document for lift replacement tender at sahyadri apartment
PU
03/31Canara Bank : Gem bid ref No. GEM/2023/B/3317348 Dated 30-03-2023 for Selection of Vendor ..
PU
03/30Canara Bank : Tender for New premises required for MSME Sulabh Calicut (DP 3461) and Mavoo..
PU
03/30Canara Bank : GeM bid for Selection of vendor for end to end implementation of comprehensi..
PU
03/24Canara Bank : GeM bid ref. No. GEM/2023/B/3303425 dated 24/03/2023 for Supply, Installatio..
PU
03/23Canara Bank Completes Sale of 40% Stake in Russian Joint Venture
MT
03/23Canara Bank : Premises required for atm in ayodhya dham uttar pradesh.
PU
03/23State Bank of India (NSEI:SBIN) completed the acquisition of r..
CI
03/21Canara Bank : Tender for building construction for cbrseti amroha, uttar pradesh state.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 494 B 6 020 M 6 020 M
Net income 2023 102 B 1 243 M 1 243 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,04x
Yield 2023 3,82%
Capitalization 516 B 6 287 M 6 287 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 284,45
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
K. Satyanarayana Raju Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
S. K. Majumdar Group Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Srirangan Non-Executive Chairman
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Narayanan A. Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK-14.66%6 287
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.99%378 957
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.65%226 380
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%224 562
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 597
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.47%141 188
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer