Canara Bank : DOCUMENT FOR LIFT REPLACEMENT TENDER AT KAMADHENU APARTMENT

TENDER FOR Ph: 080-22275664 e-mail: hopremises@canarabank.com SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF 6 PASSENGER SERVICE LIFT BY DISMANTLING EXISTING OLD 6 PASSENGER SERVICE LIFT PART - I (TECHNO COMMERCIAL BID) GENERAL CONDITIONS, SPECIAL CONDITIONS & TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Cost of Tender Form: Rs 1180/= (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty Only) Last date for submission of Tender: 21.04.2023 at 15.00 hrs THE TENDER BOX WILL BE CLOSED AT 15.00 Hrs. ON 21.04.2023 AND OPENED AT 16.00 Hrs. ON 21.04.2023 THE TENDERER SHOULD SIGN AND AFFIX THEIR SIGNATURE & COMPANY SEAL IN ALL PAGES OF THE TENDER DOCUMENT 1

TENDER NOTICE Tender issued to: M/s Signature of issuing Authority: Name / Nature of the work: SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF 6 PASSENGER NEW SERVICE LIFT BY DISMANTLING EXISTING 6 PASSENGER SERVICE LIFT AT KAMADHENU APARTMENT, KINGSTON ROAD, RICHMOND TOWN, BENGALURU. 1. Time for Completion : 5 Months from the date of issue of Work Order 2. Period of Issue of Tender Forms : From 01.04.2023 to 21.04.2023 3. Last Date and Time For : On or before 21.04.2023 up to 03:00 PM Submission of Tenders 4. Date / Time of Opening Of Technical Bid : On 21.04.2023 at 04:00 PM 5. Cost of Tender Form : Rs 1180/= (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty only) 6. E. M. D : Rs 30,000/= (Rupees Thirty Thousand only) 2

NOTICE INVITING TENDER Name of the work: SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF NEW 6 PASSENGER SERVICE LIFT BY DISMANTLING EXISTING OLD 6 PASSENGER SERVICE LIFT AT KAMADHENU APARTMENT, KINGSTON ROAD, RICHMOUND TOWN, BENGALURU Sealed Tenders in two part system are invited for the new lift installation work at Canara Bank ,Kamadhenu Apartment, Kingston Road, Richmound Town, Bengaluru. The details are as follows: 1. Period of Issue of Tender Forms :: From 01.04.2023 to 21.04.2023 2. Last Date and Time For :: On or before 21.04.2023 up to 03:00 PM Submission of Tenders Date and Time of Opening Of Technical Bid :: On 21.04.2023 at 04:00 PM 4. Details of Pre-bid meeting : : Pre Bid Meeting will be held on 12.04.2023 at 3:00 PM at Premises & Estate Section, Head Office, JC Road 5 Cost of Tender Form :: Rs 1180/= (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty only) 6 EMD Amount : Rs.30,000/- By way of Demand Draft of a scheduled Bank drawn in favour of 'Canara Bank Head Office' payable at Bengaluru. 7 Time of Completion of work :: 5 Months from the date of issue of work order by the Bank 8 Concept of Tender :: The Tender concept is two envelope concept Envelope No (1) - Technical cum commercial Bid Envelope No - (2) Price Bid Both bids should be submitted on the same date and time. Both the Bids are to be put in two separate individual sealed & super scribed envelopes These two envelopes are to be put together in third sealed 3

single envelope and super scribed on the out side with the name of the work. 9. Submission of Tender:: The original Tender copy issued by the Bank or downloaded Tender form from the Bank's web site should be submitted in the Sealed cover on or before 21.04.2023 up to 03:00 PM. Tender documents consisting of specifications, the schedule of quantities of the various works to be done and the set of terms and conditions of Contract to be complied with by the Contractor and other necessary documents which form the part of Tender can be obtained from this office between 10:00 AM and 05:00 PM on all Bank working days From 01.04.2023 to 21.04.2023 Tender documents will be issued from this office, during the hours specified above, on submission of Demand Draft of Rs1180/= drawn in the name of Canara Bank Head Office payable at Bengaluru. Alternatively, the Tender documents consisting of above can be downloaded from our website i.e. www.canarabank.comand the downloaded documents can be used for quoting the Tender. In that event, cost of the Tender form is to be submitted by means of DD of Rs 1180/= drawn in the name of Canara Bank Head Office payable at Bengaluru along with the Tender form. In case of any ambiguity/discrepancy between the downloaded Tender document and original Tender submitted in hard form, the documents placed on the website shall prevail. Sd/- Asst. General Manager Premises & Estate Section Canara Bank Head Office Bengaluru 4