Canara Bank : DOCUMENT FOR LIFT REPLACEMENT TENDER AT KAMADHENU APARTMENT
04/01/2023 | 02:19am EDT
TENDER FOR
Ph: 080-22275664
e-mail: hopremises@canarabank.com
SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF
6 PASSENGER SERVICE LIFT BY DISMANTLING
EXISTING OLD 6 PASSENGER SERVICE LIFT
PART - I
(TECHNO COMMERCIAL BID)
GENERAL CONDITIONS,
SPECIAL CONDITIONS
&
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Cost of Tender Form: Rs 1180/= (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty Only)
Last date for submission of Tender: 21.04.2023 at 15.00 hrs
THE TENDER BOX WILL BE CLOSED AT 15.00 Hrs. ON 21.04.2023 AND OPENED AT 16.00 Hrs. ON 21.04.2023
THE TENDERER SHOULD SIGN AND AFFIX THEIR
SIGNATURE & COMPANY SEAL IN ALL PAGES OF THE TENDER DOCUMENT
TENDER NOTICE
Tender issued to: M/s
Signature of issuing Authority:
Name / Nature of the work: SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF 6 PASSENGER NEW SERVICE LIFT BY DISMANTLING EXISTING 6 PASSENGER SERVICE LIFT AT KAMADHENU APARTMENT, KINGSTON ROAD, RICHMOND TOWN, BENGALURU.
1.
Time for Completion
:
5 Months from the date of issue of Work Order
2.
Period of Issue of Tender Forms
:
From 01.04.2023 to 21.04.2023
3.
Last Date and Time For
:
On or before 21.04.2023 up to 03:00 PM
Submission of Tenders
4.
Date / Time of Opening Of
Technical Bid
:
On 21.04.2023 at 04:00 PM
5.
Cost of Tender Form
:
Rs 1180/= (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred
Eighty only)
6.
E. M. D
:
Rs 30,000/=
(Rupees Thirty Thousand only)
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
Name of the work:
SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF NEW 6 PASSENGER SERVICE LIFT BY DISMANTLING EXISTING OLD 6 PASSENGER SERVICE LIFT AT KAMADHENU APARTMENT, KINGSTON ROAD, RICHMOUND TOWN, BENGALURU
Sealed Tenders in two part system are invited for the new lift installation work at Canara Bank ,Kamadhenu Apartment, Kingston Road, Richmound Town, Bengaluru. The details are as follows:
1.
Period of Issue of Tender Forms
::
From 01.04.2023 to 21.04.2023
2.
Last Date and Time For
::
On or before 21.04.2023 up to 03:00 PM
Submission of Tenders
Date and Time of Opening Of
Technical Bid
::
On 21.04.2023 at 04:00 PM
4.
Details of Pre-bid meeting
: : Pre Bid Meeting will be held on 12.04.2023 at 3:00 PM
at Premises & Estate Section, Head Office, JC Road
5
Cost of Tender Form
::
Rs 1180/= (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred
Eighty only)
6
EMD Amount
:
Rs.30,000/- By way of Demand Draft of a
scheduled Bank drawn in favour of 'Canara Bank
Head Office' payable at Bengaluru.
7
Time of Completion of work
::
5 Months from the date of issue of work order by
the Bank
8
Concept of Tender
::
The Tender concept is two envelope concept
Envelope No (1) - Technical cum commercial Bid
Envelope No - (2) Price Bid
Both bids should be submitted on the same date and time. Both the Bids are to be put in two separate individual sealed & super scribed envelopes These
two envelopes are to be put together in third sealed 3
single envelope and super scribed on the out side with the name of the work.
9. Submission of Tender:: The original Tender copy issued by the Bank or downloaded Tender form from the Bank's web site should be submitted in the Sealed cover on or before 21.04.2023 up to 03:00 PM.
Tender documents consisting of specifications, the schedule of quantities of the various works to be done and the set of terms and conditions of Contract to be complied with by the Contractor and other necessary documents which form the part of Tender can be obtained from this office between 10:00 AM and 05:00 PM on all Bank working days From 01.04.2023 to 21.04.2023 Tender documents will be issued from this office, during the hours specified above, on submission of Demand Draft of Rs1180/= drawn in the name of Canara Bank Head Office payable at Bengaluru.
Alternatively, the Tender documents consisting of above can be downloaded from our website i.e. www.canarabank.comand the downloaded documents can be used for quoting the Tender. In that event, cost of the Tender form is to be submitted by means of DD of Rs 1180/= drawn in the name of Canara Bank Head Office payable at Bengaluru along with the Tender form. In case of any ambiguity/discrepancy between the downloaded Tender document and original Tender submitted in hard form, the documents placed on the website shall prevail.
Sd/-
Asst. General Manager
Premises & Estate Section
Canara Bank Head Office
Bengaluru
PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,
CANARA BANK HEAD OFFICE, BENGALURU.
GENERAL RULES AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE GUIDANCE OF TENDERER
The Firms which are complying with the pre-qualification criteria detailed in these documents only are eligible to participate in this Tender.
Sealed Tenders are invited from competent Tenderers, on behalf of the Canara Bank Head Office, Bengaluru, hereinafter known as the Bank, for the work of
SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF 6 PASSENGER CAPACITY SERVICE ELEVATOR BY DISMANTLING THE EXISTING OLD 6 PASSENGER SERVICE ELEVATOR AT KAMADHENU APARTMENT ,KINGSTON ROAD Scope of work involves complete dismantling the existing elevator, under taking the design based upon the parameters furnished and based on verification of actual site conditions, manufacture, testing at shop, supply, Installation, testing at site and commissioning the specified Elevator System, along with its allied works etc which are fully described in the scope of work and technical specifications.
Tender documents consisting of specifications, schedule of quantities of the various items of work to be done and the set of terms and conditions of Contract to be complied with by the Contractor whose Tender may be accepted can be purchased on the dates mentioned in the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) between hours of 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM on all Bank Working Days on payment of DD as specified in NIT, at the office of the Asst. General Manager, Premises & Estate Section, Canara Bank Head Office at the address furnished above.
The site of installations: 6 Passenger service elevator at Kamadhenu Apartment, Kingston Road Bengaluru.
The Tender concept is "TWO ENVELOPE CONCEPT" and it has to be submitted as such. Two sealed envelopes should be placed in a single sealed cover, with the name of the project super scribed on the envelope mentioning 'Tender for Supply & Installation of 6 passenger service lift at Kamadhenu Apartment. Envelope containing Technical Bid is to be super scribed as "Technical Bid" and the envelope containing price bid should be super scribed as "Price Bid" as the case may be and submitted on or before the prescribed date and time as detailed below. The sealed Tenders are to be dropped in the Tender Box kept at the office of :