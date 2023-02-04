Canara Bank : Disposal/ Auction of 4 bank used cars

From: Name: _____________________________ Mobile No: _____________________ Address: ____________________________ E-mail id: ______________________ ____________________________________ ____________________________________ To: The Asst. General Manager, Premises & Estate Section Canara Bank, Circle Office Vijayawada. Dear Sir,

SUB: SALE OF FOUR WHEELER - REGN NO.------------------------

REF: YOUR NEWS PAPER ADVERTISEMENT IN THE HINDU, SAKSHI DATED 05.02.2023.

I/We hereby tender my/our offer Rs. (Rupees only) (Please

furnish the bid amount in words and figures).

I/We enclose two separate demand draft bearing details as mentioned below towards EMD (Rs.10,000/-) and Application fee (Rs.236/-)non-refundable for the subject vehicle.

DD DETAILS EMD DETAILS APPLICATION FEE DETAILS Amount Bank name and Branch name DD Number with date

The application without EMD AMT and APPLICATION FEE shall be liable for rejection.

I agree to abide by the Bank's decision as final regarding disposal of the vehicle and all related terms and conditions.

Yours faithfully,

SIGNATURE

Date:

Place:

________________________________________________________________________________________________________