Canara Bank : Disposal/ Auction of 4 bank used cars

From:
Name: _____________________________
Mobile No: _____________________
Address: ____________________________
E-mail id: ______________________
____________________________________
____________________________________
To:
The Asst. General Manager,
Premises & Estate Section
Canara Bank, Circle Office
Vijayawada.
Dear Sir,
SUB: SALE OF FOUR WHEELER - REGN NO.------------------------
REF: YOUR NEWS PAPER ADVERTISEMENT IN THE HINDU, SAKSHI DATED 05.02.2023.
I/We
hereby tender my/our offer
Rs.
(Rupees
only) (Please
furnish the bid amount in words and figures).
I/We enclose two separate demand draft bearing details as mentioned below towards EMD (Rs.10,000/-) and Application fee (Rs.236/-)non-refundable for the subject vehicle.
DD DETAILS
EMD DETAILS
APPLICATION FEE DETAILS
Amount
Bank name and Branch name
DD Number with date
The application without EMD AMT and APPLICATION FEE shall be liable for rejection.
I agree to abide by the Bank's decision as final regarding disposal of the vehicle and all related terms and conditions.
Yours faithfully,
SIGNATURE
Date:
Place:
________________________________________________________________________________________________________
प रसर व संपदाअनुभाग/P&E Section
Contact No: 0866- 2428877
अंचलकायालय/Circle Office
54-15-4B, ि थीय तल, ीिनवासनगर बांककालनी
Email :pecovij@canarabank.com
54-15-4B, 2nd Floor, Srinivasanagar Bank Colony
रंगरोड, िवजयवाडा - 520008
Ring Road, Vijayawada -520008
