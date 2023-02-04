Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:12 2023-02-03 am EST
296.50 INR   +4.00%
07:20aCanara Bank : Disposal/ Auction of 4 bank used cars
PU
02/03Canara Bank : RFP FOR PROCUREMENT OF 100NOS OF AIO PCs
PU
02/03Canara Bank : Hiring of Premises for JARAULI KALAN Branch, District FIROZABAD
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canara Bank : Disposal/ Auction of 4 bank used cars

02/04/2023 | 07:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From:

Name: _____________________________

Mobile No: _____________________

Address: ____________________________

E-mail id: ______________________

____________________________________

____________________________________

To:

The Asst. General Manager,

Premises & Estate Section

Canara Bank, Circle Office

Vijayawada.

Dear Sir,

SUB: SALE OF FOUR WHEELER - REGN NO.------------------------

REF: YOUR NEWS PAPER ADVERTISEMENT IN THE HINDU, SAKSHI DATED 05.02.2023.

I/We

hereby tender my/our offer

Rs.

(Rupees

only) (Please

furnish the bid amount in words and figures).

I/We enclose two separate demand draft bearing details as mentioned below towards EMD (Rs.10,000/-) and Application fee (Rs.236/-)non-refundable for the subject vehicle.

DD DETAILS

EMD DETAILS

APPLICATION FEE DETAILS

Amount

Bank name and Branch name

DD Number with date

The application without EMD AMT and APPLICATION FEE shall be liable for rejection.

I agree to abide by the Bank's decision as final regarding disposal of the vehicle and all related terms and conditions.

Yours faithfully,

SIGNATURE

Date:

Place:

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

प रसर व संपदाअनुभाग/P&E Section

Contact No: 0866- 2428877

अंचलकायालय/Circle Office

54-15-4B, ि थीय तल, ीिनवासनगर बांककालनी

Email :pecovij@canarabank.com

54-15-4B, 2nd Floor, Srinivasanagar Bank Colony

रंगरोड, िवजयवाडा - 520008

Ring Road, Vijayawada -520008

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2023 12:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CANARA BANK
07:20aCanara Bank : Disposal/ Auction of 4 bank used cars
PU
02/03Canara Bank : RFP FOR PROCUREMENT OF 100NOS OF AIO PCs
PU
02/03Canara Bank : Hiring of Premises for JARAULI KALAN Branch, District FIROZABAD
PU
02/03Canara Bank : Hiring of Premises for PENTHIKHERA Branch, District AGRA
PU
02/02Canara Bank : GeM bid ref no. GEM/2023/B/3066561 dated 02/02/2023 for Supply, Installation..
PU
02/02Canara Bank : SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING, COMMISSIONING & MAINTENANCE OF 40 KWp ON-GRID..
PU
02/01Canara Bank : Empanelment of private security agencies for providing armed/ unarmed guards
PU
01/31Canara Bank : Tender For Housekeeping & General Cleaning Works
PU
01/31Canara Bank : Document for lift replacement tender at kamadhenu apartment
PU
01/31Canara Bank : Premises required for our Kuttiattur, Perumbadavu, Nellikutty, Alakode and P..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 494 B 6 010 M 6 010 M
Net income 2023 102 B 1 241 M 1 241 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,25x
Yield 2023 3,66%
Capitalization 538 B 6 542 M 6 542 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 296,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Srirangan Non-Executive Chairman
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Narayanan A. Chief Technology Officer
Vinay Mohta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK-11.04%6 542
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.61%413 846
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.99%291 323
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.49%216 574
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.39%182 412
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%161 468