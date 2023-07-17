CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE
GENERAL ADMINISTRATION SECTION
PSP AREA PLOT-04,SAKET-NAGAR
BHOPAL
"FOR SALE"
FOUR-WHEELER IS FOR SALE ON "AS IS WHERE IS" BASIS
DETAILS :
SR
MAKE OF
REGISTRATION
MODEL
RESERVE PRICE
MODEL
PLACE OF
NO
VEHICLE
NUMBER
YEAR
VEHICLE
1
MARUTI
MP 04 CQ 3538
SWIFT
Rs. 3,60,000/-
2016
UJJAIN
DZIRE
2
TATA
MH 31 EA 8402
INDIGO
Rs. 70,000/-
2013
JABALPUR
Interested parties may please download tender-document from Bank's website www.canarabank.com
- LAST DATE FOR RECEIPT OF OFFER IS 07.08.2023 03:00 PM.
- OFFERS WILL BE OPENED ON 07.08.2023 AT 03:30 PM AT GENERAL ADMINSTRATION SECTION CIRCLE OFFICE BHOPAL.
DATE : 16-07-2023
-----Sd-----
SENIOR MANAGER
General Administration Section
Tel : 0755-2671035
Canara Bank Circle Office
Mob : +91-8989989199
PSP Area, Plot-04, Saket Nagar
Email:premcobpl@canarabank.com
Bagsewania Bhopal-462020
www.canarabank.com
TERMS & CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF FOUR WHEELER
- The cars shall be sold in "AS IS WHERE IS" condition and the Bank shall not be responsible for any defects latent or otherwise, damage, decay or any missing parts of the vehicles.
- Offers shall be submitted in closed / sealed covers as per the prescribed format in clear, understandable terms at Canara Bank, Circle Office, Premises & Estate Section, Plot No 4, PSP Area, Near AIIMS, Saket Nagar, Bhopal - 462020 along with the requisite Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs.10,000/- per vehicle by separate Demand Draft drawn in favor of CANARA BANK, CIRCLE OFFICE, BHOPAL.
Kindly note that EMD is not eligible for any interest. EMD/application fee in the form of cash will not be accepted. Offers without EMD AND/OR application fee will be rejected. Demand draft should be attached inside the sealed cover containing the offer letter.
Offeror to submit separate BID and EMD for each Vehicle.
- The offers shall contain among other thing the following details:
- Name of the Offerer.
- Address for Communication.
- Contact Numbers.
- Details of offer.
The cover should be super scribed "OFFER FOR SALE OF FOUR WHEELER BEARING REGISTRATION NO:………………… .
- The offer once made shall be irrevocable.
- The last date for receipt of offers is07.08.2023 at 03:00 PMand only offers received on or before the stipulated date & time and accompanied by requisite Earnest Money Deposit and application fee will be considered. The offers will be opened at 03:30 P.M. on 07.08.2023. The Bank reserves the right to further negotiate on the quoted price or with the highest bidder.
- The Earnest Money Deposit will be refunded to the respective Offerers whose offers are not accepted. No interest shall be payable on the Earnest Money Deposit.
- In case of acceptance of the offer by the Bank, the Earnest Money Deposit shall be adjusted against the total price offered by the successful offer or subject to payment of balance before the stipulated date.
General Administration Section
Tel : 0755-2671035
Canara Bank Circle Office
Mob : +91-8989989199
PSP Area, Plot-04, Saket Nagar
Email:premcobpl@canarabank.com
Bagsewania Bhopal-462020
www.canarabank.com
- The acceptance of the offer will be intimated to the successful offeror/notified on the Notice Board at the Bank premises at PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE, BHOPAL and such notice shall be deemed to be personal notice of intimation to the successful offeror and shall be binding on him.
- The successful offeror shall pay the balance amount forthwith on the day on which the acceptance of the offer is notified/ within the time limit permitted.
- The Bank shall require a minimum of 30 days time for intimating the acceptance of the offer.
- In case of failure/default and /or refusal of the offeror, whose offer has been accepted to pay the balance on the stipulated date, the EMD of Rs 10,000/- will be forfeited by the Bank, by way of liquidated damages and the bank shall be at liberty to sell the vehicle to any other person and in such other manner as it may deem fit.
- The Bank reserves the right to reject any offer without giving any reasons there for.
- On payment of the total bid amount, documents relating to the vehicle shall be handed over to the successful bidder to enable him/her to get the vehicle transferred / registered in his/her name. The successful bidder shall arrange to get the vehicle registered and lift/ take delivery of the vehicle, within 3 days or the date stipulated. Taxes / Insurance premium that may fall due during this period have to be borne by the successful bidder. The Bank shall not be responsible for any loss, damage, decay, theft of the vehicle or removal of parts from it or in any manner whatsoever.
- The Bank shall have the option and liberty to sell the vehicle in case of the purchaser's failure to take delivery within the stipulated period after issuing a notice to the purchaser's given address. After a period of 15 days from issue of notice, the Bank shall be entitled to exercise its option to resell the vehicle.
- However, the purchaser shall have no right or claim whatsoever, against the Bank after the period mentioned above on account of his failure to take delivery nor is the Bank bound to resell the vehicle or be answerable in any manner for any loss that he may incur on this account.
- The offeror must have to produce PAN card and proper documentary evidence for personal identification such as Aadhaar card/Driving License/Passport/ Voters ID etc failing which offer is liable to be cancelled.
- Obtaining of NOC and transfer of ownership from the concerned RTO will be the responsibility of the purchaser only. The successful bidder shall arrange to
General Administration Section
Tel : 0755-2671035
Canara Bank Circle Office
Mob : +91-8989989199
PSP Area, Plot-04, Saket Nagar
Email:premcobpl@canarabank.com
Bagsewania Bhopal-462020
www.canarabank.com
get the vehicle transferred/registered and take delivery of the vehicle on or before the date stipulated by the Bank.
18.The vehicle may be inspected by prior appointment on all working days from 17.07.2023 to 06.08.2023 between 11.00 am to 5 pm at the following addresses:
SR
REGISTRATION
MODEL
RESERVE PRICE
NO
NUMBER
1 MP 04 CQ 3538 SWIFT DZIRE Rs. 3,60,000/-
2 MH 31 EA 8402
INDIGO
Rs. 70,000/-
PLACE FOR INSPECTION
G A SECTION, CANARA BANK REGIONAL OFFICE UJJAIN, B 12/7,
MAHAKAL VANIJYA KENDRA, NANAKHEDA, UJJAIN - 456010
CONTACT NO - 8770160803 / 8989233406
G A SECTION, CANARA BANK REGIONAL OFFICE, FIRST FLOOR, ANNAPURNA BHAWAN, NEAR NEMA HEART HOSPITAL, OPP. ISBT, VIJAY NAGAR, DEENDAYAL CHOWK, JABALPUR - 482002
CONTACT NO - 9111005834
19.Every offeror is requested to submit his offer at Canara Bank, General Administration Section , Circle Office Bhopal, Plot No. 4, PSP Area, near AIIMS, Saket Nagar, Bhopal - 462020, after due inspection of the vehicle in its "AS IS WHERE IS" condition.
In token of acceptance of terms & conditions above mentioned the offeror has set his hand on this__________________day of ________________2023.
…………………………………….
DATE:
SIGNATURE OF OFFERER
PLACE:
NAME:
ADDRESS:
General Administration Section
Tel : 0755-2671035
Canara Bank Circle Office
Mob : +91-8989989199
PSP Area, Plot-04, Saket Nagar
Email:premcobpl@canarabank.com
Bagsewania Bhopal-462020
www.canarabank.com
OFFER LETTER
- NAME & ADDRESS OF THE OFFEROR
PHONE NO: MOBILE NO.
- DETAILS OF OFFER
VEHICLE FOR WHICH OFFER IS MADE :
IN WORDS:
PRICE OFFERED
IN FIGURES: AMOUNT:
DD No:
DETAILS OF EMD
DATE
DRAWEE BANK
VEHICLE MAKE :
REGISTRATION NO. :
Rs. 10000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Only)
…………………………………………………
SIGNATURE OF OFFERER
General Administration Section
Tel : 0755-2671035
Canara Bank Circle Office
Mob : +91-8989989199
PSP Area, Plot-04, Saket Nagar
Email:premcobpl@canarabank.com
Bagsewania Bhopal-462020
www.canarabank.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2023 06:10:07 UTC.