The acceptance of the offer will be intimated to the successful offeror/notified on the Notice Board at the Bank premises at PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE, BHOPAL and such notice shall be deemed to be personal notice of intimation to the successful offeror and shall be binding on him.

The successful offeror shall pay the balance amount forthwith on the day on which the acceptance of the offer is notified/ within the time limit permitted.

The Bank shall require a minimum of 30 days time for intimating the acceptance of the offer.

In case of failure/default and /or refusal of the offeror, whose offer has been accepted to pay the balance on the stipulated date, the EMD of Rs 10,000/- will be forfeited by the Bank, by way of liquidated damages and the bank shall be at liberty to sell the vehicle to any other person and in such other manner as it may deem fit.

The Bank reserves the right to reject any offer without giving any reasons there for.

On payment of the total bid amount, documents relating to the vehicle shall be handed over to the successful bidder to enable him/her to get the vehicle transferred / registered in his/her name. The successful bidder shall arrange to get the vehicle registered and lift/ take delivery of the vehicle, within 3 days or the date stipulated. Taxes / Insurance premium that may fall due during this period have to be borne by the successful bidder. The Bank shall not be responsible for any loss, damage, decay, theft of the vehicle or removal of parts from it or in any manner whatsoever.

The Bank shall have the option and liberty to sell the vehicle in case of the purchaser's failure to take delivery within the stipulated period after issuing a notice to the purchaser's given address. After a period of 15 days from issue of notice, the Bank shall be entitled to exercise its option to resell the vehicle.

However, the purchaser shall have no right or claim whatsoever, against the Bank after the period mentioned above on account of his failure to take delivery nor is the Bank bound to resell the vehicle or be answerable in any manner for any loss that he may incur on this account.

The offeror must have to produce PAN card and proper documentary evidence for personal identification such as Aadhaar card/Driving License/Passport/ Voters ID etc failing which offer is liable to be cancelled.