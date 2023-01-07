Canara Bank : GeM bid for Selection of System Integrator (SI) to provide Cloud Services under Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) model in Canara Bank for 3 years

Creating bid for items from irrelevant categories. Incorporating any clause against the MSME policy and Preference to Make in India Policy. Reference of conditions published on any external site or reference to external documents/clauses. Asking for any Tender fee / Bid Participation fee / Auction fee in case of Bids / Forward Auction, as the case may be.

Further, if any seller has any objection/grievance against these additional clauses or otherwise on any aspect of this bid, they can raise their representation against the same by using the Representation window provided in the bid details field in Seller dashboard after logging in as a seller within 4 days of bid publication on GeM. Buyer is duty bound to reply to all such representations and would not be allowed to open bids if he fails to reply to such representations.

This Bid is governed by the General Terms and Conditions, conditons stipulated in Bid and

Service Level Agreementspecific to this Service as provided in the Marketplace. However in case if any condition specified in General Terms and Conditions is contradicted by the conditions stipulated in Service Level Agreement, then it will over ride the conditions in the General Terms and Conditions.

In terms of GeM GTC clause 26 regarding Restrictions on procurement from a bidder of a country which shares a land border with India, any bidder from a country which shares a land border with India will be eligible to bid in this tender only if the bidder is registered with the Competent Authority. While participating in bid, Bidder has to undertake compliance of this and any false declaration and non-compliance of this would be a ground for immediate termination of the contract and further legal action in accordance with the laws.

