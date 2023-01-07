Canara Bank : GeM bid for Selection of System Integrator (SI) to provide Cloud Services under Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) model in Canara Bank for 3 years

Microsoft Windows Server; 512; 4; 1:4; Application; Primary
DC; 100
Contract Period
3 Year(s)
MSE Exemption for Years Of Experience
Yes
and Turnover
Startup Exemption for Years Of Experience
Yes
and Turnover
Certificate (Requested in ATC),OEM Authorization
Certificate,Additional Doc 1 (Requested in ATC),Additional
Doc 2 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 3 (Requested in
Document required from seller
ATC),Additional Doc 4 (Requested in ATC)
*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /
Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his
eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by
the buyer
Bid to RA enabled
No
Type of Bid
Two Packet Bid
Time allowed for Technical Clarifications
5 Days
during technical evaluation
Evaluation Method
Total value wise evaluation
EMD Detail
Advisory Bank
Bank Of Baroda
EMD Amount
750000
ePBG Detail
Advisory Bank
Bank Of Baroda
1 / 5
ePBG Percentage(%)
3.00
Duration of ePBG required (Months).
39
(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy.
(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneficiary, wherever it is applicable.
Beneficiary:
Deputy General Manager
Procurement Group, DIT Wing, #14, Naveen Complex, First Floor, MG Road, Bangalore-560001 (S K L Das)
Splitting
Bid splitting not applied.
MII Compliance
MII Compliance
Yes
MSE Purchase Preference
MSE Purchase Preference
Yes
If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to their meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference for services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Service Provider (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, then 100% order quantity will be awarded to such MSE bidder subject to acceptance of L1 bid price.
Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.
As defined in definition and SLA documents which is integral part of Virtual Machines
CPU Launch Year
2018
System Software / DB
NA
Planned Duration in months
36
Addon(s)
Additional Specification Documents
Consignees/Reporting Officer
S.No.
Consignee/Reporti
Address
ng Officer
560001,Canara Bank DIT Wing
1
Akhil T Money
Head Office (Annexe) No. 14 M
G Road Naveen Complex
Bangalore-560001
Number of
Virtual
Machines
1
Additional
Requirement
Planned Duration ( in Months ) : 36
3 / 5
Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions
Generic
OPTION CLAUSE: The Purchaser reserves the right to increase or decrease the quantity to be ordered up to 25 percent of bid quantity at the time of placement of contract. The purchaser also reserves the right to increase the ordered quantity by up to 25% of the contracted quantity during the currency of the contract at the contracted rates. Bidders are bound to accept the orders accordingly.
Generic Bidder financial standing: The bidder should not be under liquidation, court receivership or similar proceedings, should not be bankrupt. Bidder to upload undertaking to this effect with bid.
Service & Support
Escalation Matrix For Service Support : Bidder/OEM must provide Escalation Matrix of Telephone Numbers for Service Support.
Certificates
Bidder's offer is liable to be rejected if they don't upload any of the certificates / documents sought in the Bid document, ATC and Corrigendum if any.
The additional terms and conditions have been incorporated by the Buyer after approval of the Competent Authority in Buyer Organization, whereby Buyer organization is solely responsible for the impact of these clauses on the bidding process, its outcome, and consequences thereof including any eccentricity / restriction arising in the bidding process due to these ATCs and due to modification of technical specifications and / or terms and conditions governing the bid. Any clause(s) incorporated by the Buyer regarding following shall be treated as null and void and would not be considered as part of bid:-
Definition of Class I and Class II suppliers in the bid not in line with the extant Order / Office Memorandum issued by DPIIT in this regard.
Seeking EMD submission from bidder(s), including via Additional Terms & Conditions, in contravention to exemption provided to such sellers under GeM GTC.
Publishing Custom / BOQ bids for items for which regular GeM categories are available without any Category item bunched with it.
Creating BoQ bid for single item.
Mentioning specific Brand or Make or Model or Manufacturer or Dealer name.
Mandating submission of documents in physical form as a pre-requisite to qualify bidders.
Floating / creation of work contracts as Custom Bids in Services.
Seeking sample with bid or approval of samples during bid evaluation process.
Mandating foreign / international certifications even in case of existence of Indian Standards without specifying equivalent Indian Certification / standards.
Seeking experience from specific organization / department / institute only or from foreign / export experience.
4 / 5
Creating bid for items from irrelevant categories.
Incorporating any clause against the MSME policy and Preference to Make in India Policy.
Reference of conditions published on any external site or reference to external documents/clauses.
Asking for any Tender fee / Bid Participation fee / Auction fee in case of Bids / Forward Auction, as the case may be.
Further, if any seller has any objection/grievance against these additional clauses or otherwise on any aspect of this bid, they can raise their representation against the same by using the Representation window provided in the bid details field in Seller dashboard after logging in as a seller within 4 days of bid publication on GeM. Buyer is duty bound to reply to all such representations and would not be allowed to open bids if he fails to reply to such representations.
Service Level Agreementspecific to this Service as provided in the Marketplace. However in case if any condition specified in General Terms and Conditions is contradicted by the conditions stipulated in Service Level Agreement, then it will over ride the conditions in the General Terms and Conditions.
In terms of GeM GTC clause 26 regarding Restrictions on procurement from a bidder of a country which shares a land border with India, any bidder from a country which shares a land border with India will be eligible to bid in this tender only if the bidder is registered with the Competent Authority. While participating in bid, Bidder has to undertake compliance of this and any false declaration and non-compliance of this would be a ground for immediate termination of the contract and further legal action in accordance with the laws.
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2023 11:19:11 UTC.