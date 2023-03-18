Advanced search
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:50 2023-03-17 am EDT
281.75 INR   +0.04%
07:47aCanara Bank : GeM bid for Supply, Installation, Implementation and Maintenance of Redhat and NGNIX+ licenses in Canara Bank for 3 years
PU
01:57aCanara Bank : Selection of Architect for Demolition & Re-Development of Govind Sagar Building Versova, Kastur Park Borivali & Swarnaroop Building Chembur, Mumbai.
PU
03/17Canara Bank : REQUIREMENT OF PREMISES ON LEASE FOR SHIFTING OF SHIRUR BRANCH TO ALTERNATE PREMISES – PUBLISHING OF TENDER NOTIFICATION IN NEWSPAPER.
PU
Canara Bank : GeM bid for Supply, Installation, Implementation and Maintenance of Redhat and NGNIX+ licenses in Canara Bank for 3 years

03/18/2023 | 07:47am EDT
Bid Number/बोली मांक ( बड संया):

GEM/2023/B/3283023

Dated/ दनांक : 18-03-2023

Bid Document/ बड द तावेज़

Bid Details/ बड ववरण

Bid End Date/Time/ बड बंद होनेक तार ख/समय

10-04-2023 15:00:00

Bid Opening Date/Time/ बड खुलनेक

10-04-2023 15:30:00

तार ख/समय

Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)/ बड पेशकश

180 (Days)

वैधता (बंद होनेक तार ख से)

Ministry/State Name/मंालय/रा य का नाम

Ministry Of Finance

Department Name/ वभाग का नाम

Department Of Financial Services

Organisation Name/संगठन का नाम

Canara Bank

Office Name/कायालय का नाम

Department Of Information Technology

Total Quantity/कुल मा ा

1

Item Category/मद केटेगर

Supply, Installation, Implementation and Maintenance of

Redhat and NGNIX+ licenses (Q3)

MSE Exemption for Years Of

Experience/अनुभव के वष सेएमएसई छूट/ and

Yes

Turnover

Startup Exemption for Years Of

Experience/अनुभव के वष से टाटअप छूट/ and

Yes

Turnover

Certificate (Requested in ATC),OEM Authorization

Certificate,Additional Doc 1 (Requested in ATC),Additional

Document required from seller/ व ेता सेमांगे

Doc 2 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 3 (Requested in

ATC),Additional Doc 4 (Requested in ATC)

गए द तावेज़

*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /

Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his

eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by

the buyer

Bid to RA enabled/ बड से रवस नीलामी स य कया

Yes

RA Qualification Rule

H1-Highest Priced Bid Elimination

Type of Bid/ बड का कार

Two Packet Bid

Time allowed for Technical Clarifications

during technical evaluation/तकनीक मूयांकन के

3 Days

दौरान तकनीक प ीकरण हेतुअनुमत समय

Evaluation Method/मूयांकन प ित

Total value wise evaluation

1 / 7

EMD Detail/ईएमड ववरण

Advisory Bank/एडवाईजर बक

HDFC Bank

EMD Amount/ईएमड

रािश

600000

ePBG Detail/ईपीबीजी

ववरण

Advisory Bank

HDFC Bank

ePBG Percentage(%)/ईपीबीजी ितशत (%)

3.00

Duration of ePBG required (Months)/ईपीबीजी क

अपे त अविध (मह ने).38

(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy./जेम क शत केअनुसार ईएमड छूट केइ छुक बडर को संबंिधत केटेगर केिलए बड केसाथ वैध समिथत द तावेज़ तुत करनेहै। एमएसई केटेगर केअंतगत केवल व तुओंकेिलए विनमाता तथा सेवाओंकेिलए सेवा दाता ईएमड सेछूट केपा ह। यापा रय को इस नीित के दायरेसेबाहर रखा गया है।

(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneﬁciary, wherever it is applicable./ईएमड और संपादन जमानत रािश, जहांयह लागूहोती है, लाभाथ केप म होनी चा हए।

Beneficiary/लाभाथ :

DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER

Canara Bank, Procurement Group, DIT Wing, Head Office, Bangalore (S K L Das)

Splitting/ वभाजन

Bid splitting not applied.

MII Purchase Preference/एमआईआई खर द वर यता

MII Purchase Preference/एमआईआई खर द वर यता

Yes

MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता

MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता

Yes

1. If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.

2 / 7

  1. If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to their meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
  2. Preference to Make In India products (For bids < 200 Crore):Preference shall be given to Class 1 local supplier as defined in public procurement (Preference to Make in India), Order 2017 as amended from time to time and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Nodal Ministry for specific Goods/Products. The minimum local content to qualify as a Class 1 local supplier is denoted in the bid document. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference, the bidder must upload a certificate from the OEM regarding the percentage of the local content and the details of locations at which the local value addition is made along with their bid, failing which no purchase preference shall be granted. In case the bid value is more than Rs 10 Crore, the declaration relating to percentage of local content shall be certified by the statutory auditor or cost auditor, if the OEM is a company and by a practicing cost accountant or a chartered accountant for OEMs other than companies as per the Public Procurement (preference to Make-in-India) order 2017 dated 04.06.2020. Only Class-I and Class-II Local suppliers as per MII order dated 4.6.2020 will be eligible to bid. Non - Local suppliers as per MII order dated 04.06.2020 are not eligible to participate. However, eligible micro and small enterprises will be allowed to participate .In case Buyer has selected Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises clause in the bid, the same will get precedence over this clause.
  3. Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference, the bidder must be the manufacturer of the offered product in case of bid for supply of goods. Traders are excluded from the purview of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises. In respect of bid for Services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered product or service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Seller (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% (Selected by Buyer)of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, such Seller shall be given opportunity to match L-1 price and contract will be awarded for 25%(selected by Buyer) percentage of total QUANTITY.
  4. Reverse Auction would be conducted amongst all the technically qualified bidders except the Highest quoting bidder. The technically qualified Highest Quoting bidder will not be allowed to participate in RA. However, H-1 will also be allowed to participate in RA in following cases:
    1. If number of technically qualified bidders are only 2 or 3.
    2. If Buyer has chosen to split the bid amongst N sellers, and H1 bid is coming within N.
    3. In case Primary product of only one OEM is left in contention for participation in RA on elimination of H-1.
    4. If L-1 is non-MSE and H-1 is eligible MSE and H-1 price is coming within price band of 15% of Non-MSEL-1
    5. If L-1 is non-MII and H-1 is eligible MII and H-1 price is coming within price band of 20% of Non-MIIL-1

Pre Bid Detail(s)

Pre-Bid Date and Time

Pre-Bid Venue

Prospective bidders can send the participant mail ids for prebid meeting to dittenders@canarabank.com for getting invitation link and the meeting will be conducted through Microsoft teams/Video Conference(Maximum Two(2)

27-03-202316:00:00representatives from each bidder can participate in the Prebid meeting). For any queries on GeM GTC, bidders have to take up with GeM representatives/helpdesk. Prebid Queries should be sent to E-mail dittenders@canarabank.com and must reach us on or before 24/03/2023, Friday at 04.00pm. Queries reaching afterwards will not be entertained.

Supply, Installation, Implementation And Maintenance Of Redhat And NGNIX+ Licenses ( 1 pieces )

(Minimum 50% and 20% Local Content required for qualifying as Class 1 and Class 2 Local Supplier respectively/ मशः णीे 1 और णीे 2 के थानीय आपूितकता के प म अहता ा करनेकेिलए आव यक)

Brand Type/ ांड का कार

Unbranded

3 / 7

Technical Specifications/तकनीक विश याँ

Buyer Specification

Download

Document/ ेता विश

द तावेज़

Consignees/Reporting Officer/परेषती/ रपो टग अिधकार and/ तथा Quantity/मा ा

Consignee

S.No./ .

Reporting/Officer/

Address/पता

Quantity/मा

Delivery Days/ डलीवर के

सं.

परेषती/ रपो टग

दन

अिधकार

1

Abhishek B

560001,CANARA BANK CIRCLE

1

28

OFFICE SPENCERS TOWERS,

NO 86, M G ROAD BENGALURU

Buyer added Bid Specific Additional Scope of Work

S.No. .सं

Document Title

Description

Applicable/ रवस भार केअनुसार

.

जीएसट i.r.o. Items

Scope Of Work

Supply, Installation,

1

Scope Of Work

Implementation And Maintenance

View

Of Redhat And NGNIX+

Licenses(1)

The uploaded document only contains Buyer specific Additional Scope of Work and / or Drawings for the bid items added

with due approval of Buyer's competent authority. Buyer has certified that these additional scope and drawings are

generalized and would not lead to any restrictive bidding.

Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions/ ेता ारा जोड़ गई बड क वशेष शत

  1. Generic
    OPTION CLAUSE: The Purchaser reserves the right to increase or decrease the quantity to be ordered up to 25 percent of bid quantity at the time of placement of contract. The purchaser also reserves the right to increase the ordered quantity by up to 25% of the contracted quantity during the currency of the contract at the contracted rates. Bidders are bound to accept the orders accordingly.
  2. Forms of EMD and PBG

Bidders can also submit the EMD with Account Payee Demand Draft in favour of

DIT Procurement Group payable at

Canara Bank Bangalore

.

Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the DD along with bid and has to ensure delivery of hardcopy to the Buyer within 5 days of Bid End date / Bid Opening date.

4 / 7

3. Forms of EMD and PBG

Bidders can also submit the EMD with Payment online through RTGS / internet banking in Beneficiary name

DIT PROCUREMENT GROUP Account No. 0792201002351

IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name

CANARA BANK Branch address

TRINITY BRANCH BANGALORE

.

Bidder to indicate bid number and name of bidding entity in the transaction details field at the time of online transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer along with bid.

  1. Generic
    Bidder financial standing: The bidder should not be under liquidation, court receivership or similar proceedings, should not be bankrupt. Bidder to upload undertaking to this effect with bid.
  2. Generic
    Bidders shall quote only those products (Part of Service delivery) in the bid which are not obsolete in the market and has at least 3 years residual market life i.e. the offered product shall not be declared end-of- life by the OEM before this period.
  3. Service & Support
    Dedicated /toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support : BIDDER/OEM must have Dedicated/toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support.
  4. Service & Support
    Escalation Matrix For Service Support : Bidder/OEM must provide Escalation Matrix of Telephone Numbers for Service Support.
  5. Generic
    Installation, Commissioning, Testing, Configuration, Training (if any - which ever is applicable as per scope of supply) is to be carried out by OEM / OEM Certified resource or OEM authorised Reseller.
  6. Generic

Malicious Code Certificate:

The seller should upload following certificate in the bid:-

  1. This is to certify that the Hardware and the Software being offered, as part of the contract, does not contain Embedded Malicious code that would activate procedures to :-
    1. Inhibit the desires and designed function of the equipment.
    2. Cause physical damage to the user or equipment during the exploitation.
    3. Tap information resident or transient in the equipment/network.
  3. The firm will be considered to be in breach of the procurement contract, in case physical damage, loss of information or infringements related to copyright and Intellectual Property Right (IPRs) are caused due to activation of any such malicious code in embedded software.

10. Generic

Manufacturer Authorization:Wherever Authorised Distributors/service providers are submitting the bid, Authorisation Form /Certificate with OEM/Original Service Provider details such as name, designation, address, e-mail Id and Phone No. required to be furnished along with the bid

5 / 7

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 11:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
