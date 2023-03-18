Canara Bank : GeM bid for Supply, Installation, Implementation and Maintenance of Redhat and NGNIX+ licenses in Canara Bank for 3 years

EMD Detail/ईएमड ववरण

Advisory Bank/एडवाईजर बक HDFC Bank EMD Amount/ईएमड रािश 600000 ePBG Detail/ईपीबीजी ववरण Advisory Bank HDFC Bank ePBG Percentage(%)/ईपीबीजी ितशत (%) 3.00 Duration of ePBG required (Months)/ईपीबीजी क

अपे त अविध (मह ने).38

(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy./जेम क शत केअनुसार ईएमड छूट केइ छुक बडर को संबंिधत केटेगर केिलए बड केसाथ वैध समिथत द तावेज़ तुत करनेहै। एमएसई केटेगर केअंतगत केवल व तुओंकेिलए विनमाता तथा सेवाओंकेिलए सेवा दाता ईएमड सेछूट केपा ह। यापा रय को इस नीित के दायरेसेबाहर रखा गया है।

(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneﬁciary, wherever it is applicable./ईएमड और संपादन जमानत रािश, जहांयह लागूहोती है, लाभाथ केप म होनी चा हए।

Beneficiary/लाभाथ :

DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER

Canara Bank, Procurement Group, DIT Wing, Head Office, Bangalore (S K L Das)

Splitting/ वभाजन

Bid splitting not applied.

MII Purchase Preference/एमआईआई खर द वर यता

MII Purchase Preference/एमआईआई खर द वर यता Yes MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता Yes

1. If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.