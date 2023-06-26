Bid Number/बोली मांक ( बड संया):
GEM/2023/B/3610051
Dated/ दनांक : 23-06-2023
Bid Document/ बड द तावेज़
Bid Details/ बड ववरण
Bid End Date/Time/ बड बंद होनेक तार ख/समय
17-07-2023 15:00:00
Bid Opening Date/Time/ बड खुलनेक
17-07-2023 15:30:00
तार ख/समय
Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)/ बड पेशकश
180 (Days)
वैधता (बंद होनेक तार ख से)
Ministry/State Name/मंालय/रा य का नाम
Ministry Of Finance
Department Name/ वभाग का नाम
Department Of Financial Services
Organisation Name/संगठन का नाम
Canara Bank
Office Name/कायालय का नाम
Department Of Information Technology
Custom Bid for Services - Selection of Service Provider for
Item Category/मद केटेगर
End to End Implementation and Management of
ESurveillance Solution at OPEX ATMsCash
RecyclersELobbies on OPEX Model in Canara Bank
Contract Period/अनुबंध अविध
5 Year(s)
MSE Exemption for Years Of
Experience/अनुभव के वष
सेएमएसई छूट/ and
Yes
Turnover/टनओवर के िलए एमएसई को छूट ा
है
Startup Exemption for Years Of
Experience/अनुभव के वष
से टाटअप छूट/ and
Yes
Turnover/ टनओवर के िलए
टाटअप को छूट
ा
है
Experience Criteria,Bidder Turnover,Certificate (Requested
in ATC),OEM Authorization Certificate,Additional Doc 1
(Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 2 (Requested in
Document required from seller/ व ेता सेमांगे
ATC),Additional Doc 3 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 4
गए द तावेज़
(Requested in ATC)
*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /
Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his
eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by
the buyer
Bid to RA enabled/ बड से रवस नीलामी स
य
कया
Yes
RA Qualification Rule
H1-Highest Priced Bid Elimination
Type of Bid/ बड का कार
Two Packet Bid
Bid Details/ बड ववरण
Time allowed for Technical Clarifications
during technical evaluation/तकनीक मूयांकन के3 Days
दौरान तकनीक प ीकरण हेतुअनुमत समय
Evaluation Method/मूयांकन प ित
Total value wise evaluation
Financial Document Indicating Price
Breakup Required/मूय दशानेवाला व ीय द तावेज
Yes
ेकअप आव यक है
EMD Detail/ईएमड ववरण
Advisory Bank/एडवाईजर बक
Indusind bank
EMD Amount/ईएमड
रािश
3600000
ePBG Detail/ईपीबीजी
ववरण
Advisory Bank/एडवाइजर बक
Indusind bank
ePBG Percentage(%)/ईपीबीजी ितशत (%)
10.00
Duration of ePBG required (Months)/ईपीबीजी क
अपे त अविध (मह ने).62
(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy./जेम क शत केअनुसार ईएमड छूट केइ छुक बडर को संबंिधत केटेगर केिलए बड केसाथ वैध समिथत द तावेज़ तुत करनेहै। एमएसई केटेगर केअंतगत केवल व तुओंकेिलए विनमाता तथा सेवाओंकेिलए सेवा दाता ईएमड सेछूट केपा ह। यापा रय को इस नीित के दायरेसेबाहर रखा गया है।
(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneﬁciary, wherever it is applicable./ईएमड और संपादन जमानत रािश, जहांयह लागूहोती है, लाभाथ केप म होनी चा हए।
Beneficiary/लाभाथ :
Deputy General Manager
Canara Bank Head Office CP & VM Vertical No.14, Naveen Complex, M G Road, Bangalore. 560001 (Skl Das)
Splitting/ वभाजन
Bid splitting not applied/बोली वभाजन लागूनह ं कया गया.
MII Compliance/एमआईआई अनुपालन
MII Compliance/एमआईआई अनुपालन
Yes
MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता
MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता
Yes
- If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
- If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to their meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
- Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference for services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Service Provider (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, then 100% order quantity will be awarded to such MSE bidder subject to acceptance of L1 bid price.
- Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.
- Reverse Auction would be conducted amongst all the technically qualified bidders except the Highest quoting bidder. The technically qualified Highest Quoting bidder will not be allowed to participate in RA. However, H-1 will also be allowed to participate in RA in following cases:
- If number of technically qualified bidders are only 2 or 3.
- If Buyer has chosen to split the bid amongst N sellers, and H1 bid is coming within N.
- In case Primary product of only one OEM is left in contention for participation in RA on elimination of H-1.
- If L-1 is non-MSE and H-1 is eligible MSE and H-1 price is coming within price band of 15% of Non-MSEL-1
- If L-1 is non-MII and H-1 is eligible MII and H-1 price is coming within price band of 20% of Non-MIIL-1
Additional Qualification/Data Required/अित र यो यता /आव यक डेटा
Scope of Work:1687526052.pdf
Service Level Agreement (SLA):1687526060.pdf
Payment Terms:1687526067.pdf
GEM Availability Report ( GAR):1687526076.pdf
Pre Bid Detail(s)
Pre-Bid Date and Time
Pre-Bid Venue
Pre-bid Queries should be sent to E-mail dittenders@canarabank.com and
03-07-202316:00:00must reach us on or before 30/06/2023, Monday at 5.00 PM. Subject of the email should be given as "Pre Bid Queries for GEM/2023/B/3610051 dated 23/06/2023". Queries reaching afterwards will not be entertained.
Custom Bid For Services - Selection Of Service Provider For End To End Implementation And Management Of ESurveillance Solution At OPEX ATMsCash RecyclersELobbies On OPEX Model In Canara Bank ( 1 )
Technical Specifications/तकनीक विश याँ
Specification
Values
Core
Description /Nomenclature of Service Proposed for procurement using custom bid functionality
Regulatory/ Statutory Compliance of Service
Compliance of Service to SOW, STC, SLA etc
Selection of Service Provider for End to End Implementation and Management of ESurveillance Solution at OPEX ATMsCash RecyclersELobbies on OPEX Model in Canara Bank
YES
YES
Addon(s)/एडऑन
Additional Specification Documents/अित र विश द तावेज़
Consignees/Reporting Officer/परेषती/ रपो टग अिधकार
Consignee
S.No./. Reporting/Officer/
Address/पता
सं.
परेषती/ रपो टग
अिधकार
560001,Canara Bank DIT Wing
Head Office (Annexe) No. 14 M
The quantity
of
procurement "1" indicates Project based or Lumpsum based hiring.
Additional
Requirement/अित र
आव यकता
1
Rashmi
G Road Naveen Complex
Bangalore-560001
- N/A
Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions/ ेता ारा जोड़ गई बड क वशेष शत
- Generic
OPTION CLAUSE: The buyer can increase or decrease the contract quantity or contract duration up to 25 percent at the time of issue of the contract. However, once the contract is issued, contract quantity or contract duration can only be increased up to 25 percent. Bidders are bound to accept the revised quantity or duration
- Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Account Payee Demand Draft in favour of
Procurement Group DIT Wing payable at
Bangalore
.
Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the DD along with bid and has to ensure delivery of hardcopy to the Buyer within 5 days of Bid End date / Bid Opening date.
3. Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Payment online through RTGS / internet banking in Beneficiary name
Procurement Group DIT Wing Account No. 0792201002351
IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name Canara Bank Branch address Trinity Circle
.
Bidder to indicate bid number and name of bidding entity in the transaction details field at the time of online transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer along with bid.
- Generic
Bidder financial standing: The bidder should not be under liquidation, court receivership or similar proceedings, should not be bankrupt. Bidder to upload undertaking to this effect with bid.
- Certificates
Bidder's offer is liable to be rejected if they don't upload any of the certificates / documents sought in the Bid document, ATC and Corrigendum if any.
- Generic
Buyer Organization specific Integrity Pact shall have to be complied by all bidders. Bidders shall have to upload scanned copy of signed integrity pact as per Buyer organizations policy along with bid.Click here to view the file
- Buyer Added Bid Specific ATC
Buyer uploaded ATC document Click here to view the file.
- Service & Support
Escalation Matrix For Service Support : Bidder/OEM must provide Escalation Matrix of Telephone Numbers for Service Support.
- Service & Support
Dedicated /toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support : BIDDER/OEM must have Dedicated/toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support.
Disclaimer/अ वीकरण
The additional terms and conditions have been incorporated by the Buyer after approval of the Competent Authority in Buyer Organization, whereby Buyer organization is solely responsible for the impact of these clauses on the bidding process, its outcome, and consequences thereof including any eccentricity / restriction arising in the bidding process due to these ATCs and due to modification of technical specifications and / or terms and conditions governing the bid. Any clause(s) incorporated by the Buyer regarding following shall be treated as
