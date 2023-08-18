Bid Number/बोली मांक ( बड संया):
GEM/2023/B/3840617
Dated/ दनांक : 17-08-2023
Bid Document/ बड द तावेज़
Bid Details/ बड ववरण
Bid End Date/Time/ बड बंद होनेक तार ख/समय
08-09-2023 15:00:00
Bid Opening Date/Time/ बड खुलनेक
08-09-2023 15:30:00
तार ख/समय
Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)/ बड पेशकश
180 (Days)
वैधता (बंद होनेक तार ख से)
Ministry/State Name/मंालय/रा य का नाम
Ministry Of Finance
Department Name/ वभाग का नाम
Department Of Financial Services
Organisation Name/संगठन का नाम
Canara Bank
Office Name/कायालय का नाम
Department Of Information Technology
Total Quantity/कुल मा ा
1
Item Category/मद केटेगर
Robotic Process Automation Solution (Q3)
MSE Exemption for Years Of
Experience/अनुभव के वष
सेएमएसई छूट/ and
Yes
Turnover/टनओवर के िलए एमएसई को छूट
ा
है
Startup Exemption for Years Of
Experience/अनुभव के वष
से टाटअप छूट/ and
Yes
Turnover/ टनओवर के िलए
टाटअप को छूट
ा
है
Experience Criteria,Bidder Turnover,Certificate (Requested
in ATC),OEM Authorization Certificate,Additional Doc 1
(Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 2 (Requested in
Document required from seller/ व ेता सेमांगे
ATC),Additional Doc 3 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 4
गए द तावेज़
(Requested in ATC)
*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /
Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his
eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by
the buyer
Bid to RA enabled/ बड से रवस नीलामी स
य
कया
Yes
RA Qualification Rule
H1-Highest Priced Bid Elimination
Type of Bid/ बड का कार
Two Packet Bid
Time allowed for Technical Clarifications
during technical evaluation/तकनीक
मूयांकन के
3 Days
दौरान तकनीक प ीकरण हेतुअनुमत समय
Bid Details/ बड ववरण
Inspection Required (By Empanelled
No
Inspection Authority / Agencies pre-
registered with GeM)
Evaluation Method/मूयांकन प ित
Total value wise evaluation
Financial Document Required/ व ीय द तावेज
Yes
क आव यकता है।
EMD Detail/ईएमड
ववरण
Advisory Bank/एडवाईजर बक
Indusind bank
EMD Amount/ईएमड
रािश
2500000
ePBG Detail/ईपीबीजी ववरण
Advisory Bank/एडवाइजर बक
Indusind bank
ePBG Percentage(%)/ईपीबीजी ितशत (%)
10.00
Duration of ePBG required (Months)/ईपीबीजी क
अपे त अविध (मह ने).63
(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy./जेम क शत केअनुसार ईएमड छूट केइ छुक बडर को संबंिधत केटेगर केिलए बड केसाथ वैध समिथत द तावेज़ तुत करनेहै। एमएसई केटेगर केअंतगत केवल व तुओंकेिलए विनमाता तथा सेवाओंकेिलए सेवा दाता ईएमड सेछूट केपा ह। यापा रय को इस नीित के दायरेसेबाहर रखा गया है।
(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneﬁciary, wherever it is applicable./ईएमड और संपादन जमानत रािश, जहांयह लागूहोती है, लाभाथ केप म होनी चा हए।
Beneficiary/लाभाथ :
General Manager
Canara Bank, Centralized Procurement & Vendor Management Vertical, 1st Floor, IT Wing, Naveen Complex, 14 MG Road, Bengaluru -560 001
(S K L Das)
Splitting/ वभाजन
Bid splitting not applied/बोली वभाजन लागूनह ं कया गया.
MII Purchase Preference/एमआईआई खर द वर यता
MII Purchase Preference/एमआईआई खर द वर यता
Yes
MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता
MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता
Yes
- If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
- If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to their meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
- Preference to Make In India products (For bids < 200 Crore):Preference shall be given to Class 1 local supplier as defined in public procurement (Preference to Make in India), Order 2017 as amended from time to time and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Nodal Ministry for specific Goods/Products. The minimum local content to qualify as a Class 1 local supplier is denoted in the bid document. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference, the bidder must upload a certificate from the OEM regarding the percentage of the local content and the details of locations at which the local value addition is made along with their bid, failing which no purchase preference shall be granted. In case the bid value is more than Rs 10 Crore, the declaration relating to percentage of local content shall be certified by the statutory auditor or cost auditor, if the OEM is a company and by a practicing cost accountant or a chartered accountant for OEMs other than companies as per the Public Procurement (preference to Make-in-India) order 2017 dated 04.06.2020. Only Class-I and Class-II Local suppliers as per MII order dated 4.6.2020 will be eligible to bid. Non - Local suppliers as per MII order dated 04.06.2020 are not eligible to participate. However, eligible micro and small enterprises will be allowed to participate .The buyers are advised to refer the OM No.F.1/4/2021-PPD dated 18.05.2023. OM_No.1_4_2021_PPD_dated_18.05.2023for compliance of Concurrent application of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises Order, 2012 and Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017.
- Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference, the bidder must be the manufacturer of the offered product in case of bid for supply of goods. Traders are excluded from the purview of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises. In respect of bid for Services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered product or service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Seller (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% (Selected by Buyer)of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, such Seller shall be given opportunity to match L-1 price and contract will be awarded for 25%(selected by Buyer) percentage of total QUANTITY.The buyers are advised to refer the OM No.F.1/4/2021-PPD dated 18.05.2023 OM_No.1_4_2021_PPD_dated_18.05.2023for compliance of Concurrent application of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises Order, 2012 and Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017.
- Reverse Auction would be conducted amongst all the technically qualified bidders except the Highest quoting bidder. The technically qualified Highest Quoting bidder will not be allowed to participate in RA. However, H-1 will also be allowed to participate in RA in following cases:
- If number of technically qualified bidders are only 2 or 3.
- If Buyer has chosen to split the bid amongst N sellers, and H1 bid is coming within N.
- In case Primary product of only one OEM is left in contention for participation in RA on elimination of H-1.
- If L-1 is non-MSE and H-1 is eligible MSE and H-1 price is coming within price band of 15% of Non-MSEL-1
- If L-1 is non-MII and H-1 is eligible MII and H-1 price is coming within price band of 20% of Non-MIIL-1
Pre Bid Detail(s)
Pre-Bid Date and Time
Pre-Bid Venue
30-08-2023 16:00:00
As per the ATC documents
Robotic Process Automation Solution ( 1 pieces )
(Minimum 50% and 20% Local Content required for qualifying as Class 1 and Class 2 Local Supplier respectively/ मशः णीे 1 और णीे 2 के थानीय आपूितकता के प म अहता ा करनेकेिलए आव यक)
Technical Specifications/तकनीक विश याँ
Buyer Specification
Download
Document/ ेता विश
द तावेज़
Consignees/Reporting Officer/परेषती/ रपो टग अिधकार and/ तथा Quantity/मा ा
Consignee
S.No./ .
Reporting/Officer/
Address/पता
Quantity/मा
ा
Delivery Days/ डलीवर के
सं.
परेषती/ रपो टग
दन
अिधकार
560001,Canara Bank, DIT
1
Sandeep Maji
Wing, Head Office (Annexe) No.
1
56
14 M G Road, Naveen Complex,
Bangalore 560001
Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions/ ेता ारा जोड़ गई बड क वशेष शत
- Generic
OPTION CLAUSE: The Purchaser reserves the right to increase or decrease the quantity to be ordered up to 25 percent of bid quantity at the time of placement of contract. The purchaser also reserves the right to increase the ordered quantity by up to 25% of the contracted quantity during the currency of the contract at the contracted rates. Bidders are bound to accept the orders accordingly.
- Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Account Payee Demand Draft in favour of
Procurement Group DIT Wing payable at
Bangalore
.
Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the DD along with bid and has to ensure delivery of hardcopy to the Buyer within 5 days of Bid End date / Bid Opening date.
3. Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Payment online through RTGS / internet banking in Beneficiary name
Procurement Group DIT Wing Account No. 0792201002351
IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name
CANARA BANK Branch address
TRINITY
.
Bidder to indicate bid number and name of bidding entity in the transaction details field at the time of online transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer along with bid.
- Generic
Bidder financial standing: The bidder should not be under liquidation, court receivership or similar proceedings, should not be bankrupt. Bidder to upload undertaking to this effect with bid.
- Certificates
Bidder's offer is liable to be rejected if they don't upload any of the certificates / documents sought in the Bid document, ATC and Corrigendum if any.
- Generic
Bidders are advised to check applicable GST on their own before quoting. Buyer will not take any responsibility in this regards. GST reimbursement will be as per actuals or as per applicable rates (whichever is lower), subject to the maximum of quoted GST %.
- Generic
Buyer Organization specific Integrity Pact shall have to be complied by all bidders. Bidders shall have to upload scanned copy of signed integrity pact as per Buyer organizations policy along with bid.Click here to view the file
- Buyer Added Bid Specific ATC
Buyer uploaded ATC document Click here to view the file.
- Service & Support
Dedicated /toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support : BIDDER/OEM must have Dedicated/toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support.
- Generic
Data Sheet of the product(s) offered in the bid, are to be uploaded along with the bid documents. Buyers can match and verify the Data Sheet with the product specifications offered. In case of any unexplained mismatch of technical parameters, the bid is liable for rejection.
- Service & Support
Escalation Matrix For Service Support : Bidder/OEM must provide Escalation Matrix of Telephone Numbers for Service Support.
- Generic
Malicious Code Certificate:
The seller should upload following certificate in the bid:-
- This is to certify that the Hardware and the Software being offered, as part of the contract, does not contain Embedded Malicious code that would activate procedures to :-
