Bid Number/बोली मांक ( बड संया):
GEM/2023/B/4171937
Dated/ दनांक : 04-11-2023
Bid Document/ बड द तावेज़
Bid Details/ बड ववरण
Bid End Date/Time/ बड बंद होनेक तार ख/समय
27-11-2023 15:00:00
Bid Opening Date/Time/ बड खुलनेक
27-11-2023 15:30:00
तार ख/समय
Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)/ बड पेशकश
180 (Days)
वैधता (बंद होनेक तार ख से)
Ministry/State Name/मंालय/रा य का नाम
Ministry Of Finance
Department Name/ वभाग का नाम
Department Of Financial Services
Organisation Name/संगठन का नाम
Canara Bank
Office Name/कायालय का नाम
Department Of Information Technology
Total Quantity/कुल मा ा
2
Item Category/मद केटेगर
PAYMENT HARDWARE SECURITY MODULE (HSM) (Q3)
Minimum Average Annual Turnover of the
bidder (For 3 Years)/ बडर का यूनतम औसत
200 Lakh (s)
वा षक टनओवर (3 वष
का)
MSE Exemption for Years Of
Experience/अनुभव के वष
सेएमएसई छूट/ and
Yes
Turnover/टनओवर के िलए एमएसई को छूट ा
है
Startup Exemption for Years Of
Experience/अनुभव के वष
से टाटअप छूट/ and
Yes
Turnover/ टनओवर के िलए
टाटअप को छूट
ा
है
Experience Criteria,Bidder Turnover,Certificate (Requested
in ATC),Additional Doc 1 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc
Document required from seller/ व ेता सेमांगे
2 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 3 (Requested in
ATC),Additional Doc 4 (Requested in ATC)
गए द तावेज़
*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /
Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his
eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by
the buyer
Bid to RA enabled/ बड से रवस नीलामी स
य
कया
Yes
RA Qualification Rule
H1-Highest Priced Bid Elimination
Type of Bid/ बड का
कार
Two Packet Bid
1 / 7
Bid Details/ बड ववरण
Time allowed for Technical Clarifications
during technical evaluation/तकनीक मूयांकन के 3 Days
दौरान तकनीक प ीकरण हेतुअनुमत समय
Inspection Required (By Empanelled
No
Inspection Authority / Agencies pre-
registered with GeM)
Evaluation Method/मूयांकन प ित
Total value wise evaluation
EMD Detail/ईएमड
ववरण
Advisory Bank/एडवाईजर बक
Bank Of Baroda
EMD Amount/ईएमड
रािश
250000
ePBG Detail/ईपीबीजी ववरण
Advisory Bank/एडवाइजर बक
Bank Of Baroda
ePBG Percentage(%)/ईपीबीजी ितशत (%)
10.00
Duration of ePBG required (Months)/ईपीबीजी क
अपे त अविध (मह ने).62
(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy./जेम क शत केअनुसार ईएमड छूट केइ छुक बडर को संबंिधत केटेगर केिलए बड केसाथ वैध समिथत द तावेज़ तुत करनेहै। एमएसई केटेगर केअंतगत केवल व तुओंकेिलए विनमाता तथा सेवाओंकेिलए सेवा दाता ईएमड सेछूट केपा ह। यापा रय को इस नीित के दायरेसेबाहर रखा गया है।
(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneﬁciary, wherever it is applicable./ईएमड और संपादन जमानत रािश, जहांयह लागूहोती है, लाभाथ केप म होनी चा हए।
Beneficiary/लाभाथ :
DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER
Centralized Procurement and Vendor Management Vertical, IT-Wing, Naveen Complex, 14 M G Road, Bengaluru-
560 001 (Premaranjan Nanda)
Splitting/ वभाजन
Bid splitting not applied/बोली वभाजन लागूनह ं कया गया.
MII Purchase Preference/एमआईआई खर द वर यता
MII Purchase Preference/एमआईआई खर द वर यता
Yes
2 / 7
MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता
MSE Purchase Preference/एमएसई खर द वर यता
Yes
- If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
- If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to their meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
- The minimum average annual financial turnover of the bidder during the last three years, ending on 31st March of the previous financial year, should be as indicated above in the bid document. Documentary evidence in the form of certified Audited Balance Sheets of relevant periods or a certificate from the Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant indicating the turnover details for the relevant period shall be uploaded with the bid. In case the date of constitution / incorporation of the bidder is less than 3-year-old, the average turnover in respect of the completed financial years after the date of constitution shall be taken into account for this criteria.
- Preference to Make In India products (For bids < 200 Crore):Preference shall be given to Class 1 local supplier as defined in public procurement (Preference to Make in India), Order 2017 as amended from time to time and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Nodal Ministry for specific Goods/Products. The minimum local content to qualify as a Class 1 local supplier is denoted in the bid document. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference, the bidder must upload a certificate from the OEM regarding the percentage of the local content and the details of locations at which the local value addition is made along with their bid, failing which no purchase preference shall be granted. In case the bid value is more than Rs 10 Crore, the declaration relating to percentage of local content shall be certified by the statutory auditor or cost auditor, if the OEM is a company and by a practicing cost accountant or a chartered accountant for OEMs other than companies as per the Public Procurement (preference to Make-in-India) order 2017 dated 04.06.2020. Only Class-I and Class-II Local suppliers as per MII order dated 4.6.2020 will be eligible to bid. Non - Local suppliers as per MII order dated 04.06.2020 are not eligible to participate. However, eligible micro and small enterprises will be allowed to participate .The buyers are advised to refer the OM No.F.1/4/2021-PPD dated 18.05.2023. OM_No.1_4_2021_PPD_dated_18.05.2023for compliance of Concurrent application of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises Order, 2012 and Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017.
- Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference, the bidder must be the manufacturer of the offered product in case of bid for supply of goods. Traders are excluded from the purview of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises. In respect of bid for Services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered product or service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Seller (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% (Selected by Buyer)of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, such Seller shall be given opportunity to match L-1 price and contract will be awarded for 25%(selected by Buyer) percentage of total QUANTITY.The buyers are advised to refer the OM No.F.1/4/2021-PPD dated 18.05.2023 OM_No.1_4_2021_PPD_dated_18.05.2023for compliance of Concurrent application of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises Order, 2012 and Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017.
- Reverse Auction would be conducted amongst all the technically qualified bidders except the Highest quoting bidder. The technically qualified Highest Quoting bidder will not be allowed to participate in RA. However, H-1 will also be allowed to participate in RA in following cases:
- If number of technically qualified bidders are only 2 or 3.
- If Buyer has chosen to split the bid amongst N sellers, and H1 bid is coming within N.
- In case Primary product of only one OEM is left in contention for participation in RA on elimination of H-1.
- If L-1 is non-MSE and H-1 is eligible MSE and H-1 price is coming within price band of 15% of Non-MSEL-1
- If L-1 is non-MII and H-1 is eligible MII and H-1 price is coming within price band of 20% of Non-MIIL-1
3 / 7
Pre Bid Detail(s)
Pre-Bid Date and Time
Pre-Bid Venue
16-11-2023 16:00:00
As per RFP document
PAYMENT HARDWARE SECURITY MODULE (HSM) ( 2 pieces )
(Minimum 50% and 20% Local Content required for qualifying as Class 1 and Class 2 Local Supplier respectively/ मशः णीे 1 और णीे 2 के थानीय आपूितकता के प म अहता ा करनेकेिलए आव यक)
Technical Specifications/तकनीक विश याँ
Buyer Specification
Download
Document/ ेता विश
द तावेज़
Consignees/Reporting Officer/परेषती/ रपो टग अिधकार and/ तथा Quantity/मा ा
S.No./ .
Consignee
Reporting/Officer/
Address/पता
सं.
परेषती/ रपो टग
अिधकार
560001,Canara Bank DIT Wing
1
PRABHAKAR NAYAK
Head Office (Annexe) No. 14 M
G Road Naveen Complex
Bangalore-560001
Quantity/मा ा
Delivery Days/ डलीवर के
दन
- 28
Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions/ ेता ारा जोड़ गई बड क वशेष शत
- Generic
OPTION CLAUSE: The Purchaser reserves the right to increase or decrease the quantity to be ordered up to 25 percent of bid quantity at the time of placement of contract. The purchaser also reserves the right to increase the ordered quantity by up to 25% of the contracted quantity during the currency of the contract at the contracted rates. Bidders are bound to accept the orders accordingly.
- Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Account Payee Demand Draft in favour of
DIT PROCUREMENT Group payable at
BANAGALORE
.
Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the DD along with bid and has to ensure delivery of hardcopy to the Buyer within 5 days of Bid End date / Bid Opening date.
4 / 7
3. Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Payment online through RTGS / internet banking in Beneficiary name
Procurement Group DIT Wing Account No. 0792201002351
IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name Canara Bank Branch address Trinity Circle
.
Bidder to indicate bid number and name of bidding entity in the transaction details field at the time of online transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer along with bid.
-
Generic
Bidder financial standing: The bidder should not be under liquidation, court receivership or similar proceedings, should not be bankrupt. Bidder to upload undertaking to this effect with bid.
- Generic
Bidders shall quote only those products (Part of Service delivery) in the bid which are not obsolete in the market and has at least 3 years residual market life i.e. the offered product shall not be declared end-of- life by the OEM before this period.
- Buyer Added Bid Specific ATC
Buyer uploaded ATC document Click here to view the file.
- Certificates
Bidder's offer is liable to be rejected if they don't upload any of the certificates / documents sought in the Bid document, ATC and Corrigendum if any.
- Service & Support
Dedicated /toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support : BIDDER/OEM must have Dedicated/toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support.
- Generic
Malicious Code Certificate:
The seller should upload following certificate in the bid:-
- This is to certify that the Hardware and the Software being offered, as part of the contract, does not contain Embedded Malicious code that would activate procedures to :-
- Inhibit the desires and designed function of the equipment.
- Cause physical damage to the user or equipment during the exploitation.
- Tap information resident or transient in the equipment/network.
- The firm will be considered to be in breach of the procurement contract, in case physical damage, loss of information or infringements related to copyright and Intellectual Property Right (IPRs) are caused due to activation of any such malicious code in embedded software.
10. Forms of EMD and PBG
Successful Bidder can submit the Performance Security in the form of Account Payee Demand Draft also (besides PBG which is allowed as per GeM GTC). DD should be made in favour of
Procurement Group DIT Wing
5 / 7
payable at Banagalore
- After award of contract, Successful Bidder can upload scanned copy of the DD in place of PBG and has to ensure delivery of hard copy to the original DD to the Buyer within 15 days of award of contract.
11. Forms of EMD and PBG
Successful Bidder can submit the Performance Security in the form of Payment online through RTGS / internet banking also (besides PBG which is allowed as per GeM GTC). On-line payment shall be in Beneficiary name
Procurement Group DIT Wing Account No. 0792201002351
IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name Canara Bank Branch address Trinity Circle
- Successful Bidder to indicate Contract number and name of Seller entity in the transaction details field at the time of on-line transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer in place of PBG within 15 days of award of contract.
Disclaimer/अ वीकरण
The additional terms and conditions have been incorporated by the Buyer after approval of the Competent Authority in Buyer Organization, whereby Buyer organization is solely responsible for the impact of these clauses on the bidding process, its outcome, and consequences thereof including any eccentricity / restriction arising in the bidding process due to these ATCs and due to modification of technical specifications and / or terms and conditions governing the bid. Any clause(s) incorporated by the Buyer regarding following shall be treated as null and void and would not be considered as part of bid:-
- Definition of Class I and Class II suppliers in the bid not in line with the extant Order / Office Memorandum issued by DPIIT in this regard.
- Seeking EMD submission from bidder(s), including via Additional Terms & Conditions, in contravention to exemption provided to such sellers under GeM GTC.
- Publishing Custom / BOQ bids for items for which regular GeM categories are available without any Category item bunched with it.
- Creating BoQ bid for single item.
- Mentioning specific Brand or Make or Model or Manufacturer or Dealer name.
- Mandating submission of documents in physical form as a pre-requisite to qualify bidders.
- Floating / creation of work contracts as Custom Bids in Services.
- Seeking sample with bid or approval of samples during bid evaluation process.
- Mandating foreign / international certifications even in case of existence of Indian Standards without specifying equivalent Indian Certification / standards.
- Seeking experience from specific organization / department / institute only or from foreign / export experience.
- Creating bid for items from irrelevant categories.
- Incorporating any clause against the MSME policy and Preference to Make in India Policy.
- Reference of conditions published on any external site or reference to external documents/clauses.
- Asking for any Tender fee / Bid Participation fee / Auction fee in case of Bids / Forward Auction, as the case may be.
Further, if any seller has any objection/grievance against these additional clauses or otherwise on any aspect of this bid, they can raise their representation against the same by using the Representation window provided in the bid details field in Seller dashboard after logging in as a seller within 4 days of bid publication on GeM. Buyer is duty bound to reply to all such representations and would not be allowed to open bids if he fails to reply to such representations.
6 / 7
This Bid is also governed by the General Terms and Conditions/यह बड सामा य शत के अंतगत भी शािसत है
In terms of GeM GTC clause 26 regarding Restrictions on procurement from a bidder of a country which shares a land border with India, any bidder from a country which shares a land border with India will be eligible to bid in this tender only if the bidder is registered with the Competent Authority. While participating in bid, Bidder has to undertake compliance of this and any false declaration and non-compliance of this would be a ground for immediate termination of the contract and further legal action
in accordance with the laws./जेम क
सामा य शत के खंड 26 के संदभ म भारत के साथ भूिम सीमा साझा करनेवालेदेश के बडर सेखर द
पर ितबंध के संबंध म भारत के साथ भूिम सीमा साझा करनेवालेदेश का कोई भी
बडर इस िन वदा म बड देनेके िलए तभी पा होगा
जब वह बड देनेवाला स म
ािधकार के पास पंजीकृत हो। बड म भाग लेतेसमय
बडर को इसका अनुपालन करना होगा और कोई भी
गलत घोषणा कए जानेव इसका अनुपालन न करनेपर अनुबंध को त काल समा
करनेऔर कानून के अनुसार आगेक कानूनी कारवाई
का आधार होगा।
---Thank You/ध यवाद---
7 / 7
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2023 13:25:45 UTC.