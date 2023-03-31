Canara Bank : Gem bid ref No. GEM/2023/B/3317348 Dated 30-03-2023 for Selection of Vendor for Development Implementation Management and Maintenance of End to End Digital Lending Solution in Canara Bank)

Bid Document/ बड द2तावेज़ेज़

Bid Number/बोली 3मांक ( बड सं;या):

GEM/2023/B/3317348

Dated/7दनांक : 30-03-2023

Bid Details/ बड ववरण

Bid End Date/Time/ बड बंदंद होनेे क तार ख/समय

25-04-2023 15:00:00

Bid Opening Date/Time/ बड खुलुलनेे क तार ख/समय

Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)/ बड पेशेशकश वैधैधता (बंदंद होनेे क तार ख से)े)

Ministry/State Name/मंं ालय/रा!य का नाम

Ministry Of Finance

Department Name/ वभाग का नाम

Department Of Financial Services

Organisation Name/संगंगठन का नाम

Canara Bank

Office Name/कायाल%ल% य का नाम

Department Of Information Technology

Custom Bid for Services - Selection of Vendor for Development Implementation Management and Maintenance of EndtoEnd Digital Lending Solution in Canara Bank

Contract Period/अनुबुबंधंध अविध

5 Year(s)

MSE Exemption for Years Of Experience/वष* केे अनभुभु व केे िलए एमएसई को छूू ट /ा0 हैै and Turnover/टनओ%ओ% वर केे िलए एमएसई को छूू ट /ा0 हैै

Startup Exemption for Years Of Experience/ वष* केे अनभुुभव केे िलए 2टाट%%अप को छूू ट /ा0 हैै and Turnover/ टनओ%ओ% वर केे िलए 2टाट%अ%अप को छूू ट /ा0 हैै

Experience Criteria,Bidder Turnover,Certificate (Requested in ATC),OEM Authorization Certificate,OEM Annual Turnover,Additional Doc 1 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 2 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 3 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 4 (Requested in ATC)

*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience / Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer

Bid to RA enabled/ बड सेे 5रवस%% नीलामी स73य 7कयाNo

ITC available to buyer/3ेे ता केे िलए उपल9ध

Yes

आईट सी

Type of Bid/ बड का /कार

Two Packet Bid

Bid Details/ बड ववरण

Time allowed for Technical Clarifications during technical evaluation/तकनीक मूAूAयांकंकन केे दौरान तकनीक 2पCीकरण हेेतुु अनुमुमत समय

Evaluation Method/मूAूAयांकंकन पDित

Total value wise evaluation

Financial Document Indicating Price

Breakup Required/मूAूAय दशान%न% ेे वाला वEीय द2तावेजेज Gेकेकअप आवHयक हैै

EMD Detail/ईएमड ववरण

Advisory Bank/एडवाईजर बIक

HDFC Bank

EMD Amount/ईएमड रािश

10000000

ePBG Detail/ईपीबीजी ववरण

Advisory Bank/एडवाइजर बIक

HDFC Bank

ePBG Percentage(%)/ईपीबीजी /ितशत (%)

3.00

Duration of ePBG required (Months)/ईपीबीजी क अपेLMत अविध (मह ने).

(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this

Policy./जेम क शत* के अनुसार ईएमड छू ट के इNछु क बडर को संबंिधत के टेगर के िलए बड के साथ वैध समिथत% द2तावेज़ /2तुत करने है। एमएसई के टेगर के अतं गत% के वल व2तुओं के िलए विनमात% ा तथा सेवाओं के िलए सेवा /दाता ईएमड से छू ट के पा हI। Qयापा5रयR को इस नीित के दायरे से बाहर रखा गया है।

(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneﬁciary, wherever it is applicable./ईएमड और संपादन जमानत रािश, जहां यह लागू होती है, लाभाथT के पM मU होनी चा7हए।

Beneficiary/लाभाथT :

Deputy Genaral Manager

Procurement Group, DIT Wing, #14, Naveen Complex, First Floor, MG Road, Bangalore-560001 (S K L Das)

Splitting/ वभाजन

Bid splitting not applied./बोली वभाजन लागू नह ं 7कया गया

MII Compliance/एमआईआई अनुपुपालन

MII Compliance/एमआईआई अनुपालन

Yes

1. If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.

2. If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to their meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.

3. Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.

Additional Qualification/Data Required/अित5रW योXयता /आवHयक डेेटा

Payment Terms:1680172952.pdf

GEM Availability Report ( GAR):1680154518.pdf

Service Level Agreement (SLA):1680172838.pdf

Scope of Work:1680172829.pdf

This Bid is based on Quality & Cost Based Selelction (QCBS) . The technical qualification parameters are :-

Total Minimum Qualifying Marks for Technical Score: 75

QCBS Weightage(Technical:Financial):70:30

Presentation Venue:DIT Wing, #14, Naveen Complex, First Floor, MG Road, Bangalore-560001

Pre Bid Detail(s)

Pre-Bid Venue

Pre-bid Queries should be sent to E-maildittenders@canarabank.comand must reach us on or before 10/04/2023, Monday at 5.00 PM. Subject of the email should be given as "Pre Bid Queries for GEM/2023/B/3317348 dated 30/03/2023". Queries reaching afterwards will not be entertained.

Custom Bid For Services - Selection Of Vendor For Development Implementation Management And Maintenance Of EndtoEnd Digital Lending Solution In Canara Bank ( 2 )

Technical Specifications/तकनीक विश Cयाँँ

Specification

ValuesCore

Description /Nomenclature of Service Proposed for procurement using custom bid functionality

Regulatory/ Statutory Compliance of Service

YESSelection of Vendor for Development Implementation Management and Maintenance of EndtoEnd Digital Lending Solution in Canara Bank

Compliance of Service to SOW, STC, SLA etcYES

Addon(s)/एडऑन

Input Tax Credit(ITC)/इनपुटुट कर 3ेे 7डट(आईट सी) and/ तथा Reverse Charge(RCM)/5रवस%% /भार (आरसीएम) Details

ITC on GST/जीएसट पर इनपुटुट कर 3ेे 7डट

ITC on GST Cess/जीएसट उपकर कर 3ेे 7डट

100%

NA

Additional Specification Documents/अित5रW विश C द2तावेज़ेज़

Consignees/Reporting Officer/परेे षती/5रपो7ट[[ग अिधकार

560016,F 21,Gate No.5, ITI Data Center,Near ITI Hospital,Doorvani Nagar,Krishnarajapuram,Banga lore-560016

400093,2nd Floor,Tata Internet Building,Technopolis Knowledge Park,Mahakali Caves Road,Andheri East,Mumbai-400093

Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions/3ेे ता ]ारा जोड़ गई बड क वशेषेष शत__

1. Generic

OPTION CLAUSE: The buyer can increase or decrease the contract quantity or contract duration up to 25 percent at the time of issue of the contract. However, once the contract is issued, contract quantity orcontract duration can only be increased up to 25 percent. Bidders are bound to accept the revised quantity or duration