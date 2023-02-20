Canara Bank : HIRING OF PREMISES UNDER SINGLE BID SYSTEM AT, PAONTA SAHIB, DIST. SIRMAUR
02/20/2023 | 04:10am EST
CANARA BANK
HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE
OFFER DOCUMENT
FOR
HIRING OF PREMISES
UNDER
SINGLE BID SYSTEM
at
PAONTA SAHIB, DIST. SIRMAUR
Issued By:
Canara Bank
Tel: 0172-2604258
Premises & Estate Section
,2647923
Circle Office
Plot No 1,
Sector - 34 A
Chandigarh-160022
Email: pecochd@canarabank.com
Page 1 of 13
SIGNATURE OF THE LANDLORD
ANNEXURE-V
OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN SINGLE-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES
TO THE BANK AT PAONTA SAHIB, DIST. SIRMAUR
The Offer document consists of the following:
Notice Inviting Offers
Instructions to offers
Terms and Conditions
Carpet Area Definition
Strong Room Specifications
All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.
***********
Page 2 of 13
SIGNATURE OF THE LANDLORD
Annexure - V Contd.
NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES
Canara Bank
Tel: 0172-2604258, 2647923
Premises & Estate Section
Email: pecochd@canarabank.com
Circle Office
Plot No 1,
Sector - 34 A
Chandigarh-160022
CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Single Bid System as per details given below:
1. Requirements :
Sl.
Location
Area of Premises
Remarks
A)
Preference will be given to the
premises in Ground Floor with
entire area in a single floor.
B)
The strong room measuring
about 150-200 sft as per the
Paonta Sahib, Dist.
1600 -1800 SFT APPRX.
Bank's
specification is to be
constructed in the premises by
1.
Sirmaur
(COMMERCIAL
the offerer.
PREMISES)
C)
Required
power load is 15-20
KW (To be provided/installed at
owner cost including cost of
transformer if required)
D)
ATM room to be constructed in
the premises by the offerer.
The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address OR from above mentioned Canara Bank branch OR from Regional Office Shimlaat Parvati Complex, 2ND Floor, Opposite
Tenzin Hospital, Panthaghati, Shimla during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com.
Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Super- scribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT PAONTA SAHIB, DIST. SIRMAUR" shall be submitted up to 2.00 PM on 13.03.2023 at Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Chandigarh at the above given Address.
The Offer will be opened on the same day at 3.00 PM (time) at the above Office (Circle Office Chandigarh) in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.
No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
Assistant General Manager
Page 3 of 13
SIGNATURE OF THE LANDLORD
Annexure - V Contd.
Instructions to Offerers
The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Offer Letter along with Carpet Area Definition and Strong Room specifications will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer. The Offer Letter shall contain the terms and conditions of the offer to lease out the premise
The Offer Letter along with other documents as detailed above shall be placed in a sealed envelope and superscribed as "Offer for Hiring of Branch/Office Premises to Canara Bank at Paonta Sahib, Dist. Sirmaurand to be submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time stipulated for submission. The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.
Copies of the following documents are to be submitted along with the "Offer" in support of the details furnished there in.
A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,
A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
Documents related to conversion of land use to Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.
All columns of the "Offer Letter" must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the "Offer Letter" are to be signed by the offerer /authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the joint owners have to sign all the pages of the "Offer Letter". Any over writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by the offerer. Incomplete Offers / Offers with in- correct details are liable for rejection.
6. In case the space in the "Offer Letter" is found insufficient, the offerers may
attach separate
sheets.
The "Offer Letter" submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified therein.
However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified in the "Offer Letter", shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations".
Canvassing in any form will disqualify the offerer.
Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.
Page 4 of 13
SIGNATURE OF THE LANDLORD
Annexure - V Contd.
I) The Offers will be opened on Date & Time stipulated in the Notice inviting Offers in the presence of offerer/s at our above office. All Offerer/s are advised in their own interest to be present on that date, at the specified time.
After the site visit and evaluation of the offers received most suitable and competitive offer will be selected.
The "Offer" submitted should remain open for consideration for a minimum period of Three months from the date of opening of Offer.
Page 5 of 13
SIGNATURE OF THE LANDLORD
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 09:09:01 UTC.