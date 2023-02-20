Canara Bank : HIRING OF PREMISES UNDER SINGLE BID SYSTEM AT, PAONTA SAHIB, DIST. SIRMAUR

Annexure - V Contd.

Instructions to Offerers

The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Offer Letter along with Carpet Area Definition and Strong Room specifications will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer. The Offer Letter shall contain the terms and conditions of the offer to lease out the premise

The Offer Letter along with other documents as detailed above shall be placed in a sealed envelope and superscribed as "Offer for Hiring of Branch/Office Premises to Canara Bank at

Paonta Sahib, Dist. Sirmaur and to be submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time stipulated for submission. The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.

Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.

Copies of the following documents are to be submitted along with the "Offer" in support of the details furnished there in.

A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc., A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds. Documents related to conversion of land use to Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.