Canara Bank : Hiring of premises at CHENNAI AMBATTUR under Two bid system

Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Chennai

No: 524, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 018

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under TWO-BIDSYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation/under construction/ vacant site with approved layout /construction which is suitable for Bank premises, with required Power load, for Branch/Office and ATM at the following locations:

Location, Place DISTRICT CATEGORY Carpet Area REGIONAL in sft. OFFICE (Approximately) Poonamallee Thiruvallur Semi-Urban 5000 Chennai Thiruvallur Thiruvallur Thiruvallur Semi-Urban 1900 Chennai Thiruvallur Ambattur Thiruvallur Metro 2500 Chennai Thiruvallur Thirumazhisai Thiruvallur Semi-urban 1900 Chennai Thiruvallur Urapakkam Chengalpet Semi-urban 1900 Kancheepuram

The details are published in the Bank's Website: https://www.canarabank.com/tenders.aspxThe necessary application forms may be downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is 09.05.2023 upto 3.00 P.M.

Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Place: Chennai Deputy General Manager Date : 24.04.2023 Chennai Circle

