Canara Bank : Hiring of premises at URAPAKKAM under Two bid system
PU
Canara Bank : Hiring of premises at THIRUMAZHISAI under Two bid system
PU
Canara Bank : Hiring of premises at POONAMALLEE under Two bid system
PU
Canara Bank : Hiring of premises at URAPAKKAM under Two bid system

04/24/2023 | 02:42pm EDT
DINAMANI - CHENNAI EDITION

THE NEW INDIAN EXPRESS - CHENNAI EDITION

Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Chennai

No: 524, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 018

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under TWO-BIDSYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation/under construction/ vacant site with approved layout /construction which is suitable for Bank premises, with required Power load, for Branch/Office and ATM at the following locations:

Location, Place

DISTRICT

CATEGORY

Carpet Area

REGIONAL

in sft.

OFFICE

(Approximately)

Poonamallee

Thiruvallur

Semi-Urban

5000

Chennai

Thiruvallur

Thiruvallur

Thiruvallur

Semi-Urban

1900

Chennai

Thiruvallur

Ambattur

Thiruvallur

Metro

2500

Chennai

Thiruvallur

Thirumazhisai

Thiruvallur

Semi-urban

1900

Chennai

Thiruvallur

Urapakkam

Chengalpet

Semi-urban

1900

Kancheepuram

The details are published in the Bank's Website: https://www.canarabank.com/tenders.aspxThe necessary application forms may be downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is 09.05.2023 upto 3.00 P.M.

Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Place: Chennai

Deputy General Manager

Date : 24.04.2023

Chennai Circle

Page 1 of 25

Page 2 of 25

CANARA BANK

HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE

ADVT DT - 24.04.2023

OFFER DOCUMENT

FOR

HIRING OF PREMISES

UNDER

TWO BID SYSTEM

AT

URAPAKKAM

Issued By:

Premises Section

Telephone

: 044 24349350

Circle Office

Fax No.

: 044 24323722

564, Anna Salai, Teynampet

E-mail

: pecochn@canarabank.com

Chennai -

600 018

Page 3 of 25

OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES

TO THE BANK AT FOLLOWING LOCATION, PLACE.

Location, Place

DISTRICT

CATEGORY

Carpet

REGIONAL

Area in

OFFICE

sft.

(Approximately)

Urapakkam

Chengalpet

Semi-urban

1900

Kancheepuram

The Offer document consists of the following:

TECHNICAL BID:

    1. Notice Inviting Offers
    2. Instructions to offerers
  2. Terms & Conditions
  3. Technical Details of the Premises offered
    1. Carpet Area Definition
  1. Strong Room specifications
  2. Lease deed format

FINANCIAL BID:

i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.

All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.

***********

Page 4 of 25

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE: CHENNAI

TEL

: 044 24349350

564, ANNA SALAI, TEYNAMPET

Fax

: 044 24323722

CHENNAI - 600 018

E-Mail : pecochn@canarabank.com

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements :

Location, Place

DISTRICT

CATEGORY

Carpet

Area

Remarks

in sft.

(Approxi

mately)

A) The

strong

room

measuring

a minimum

of

300 sqft as per the Banks

specification

is

to

be

Constructed in the premises

URAPAKKAM

CHENGALPET

SEMI-URBAN

1900

by the Offeror.

B) Required Power load is

25 - 30 KW.

C) ATM room to be

constructed in the premises

by the offerer.

  1. The prospective offerors meeting the above requirements are requested to download the Offer Documents from our website www.canarabank.com. from 24.04.2023.
  2. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope super scribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT (Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 3.00 PM on 09.05.2023 to Premises & Estate Section, Circle office at the above given address.
  3. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at 03.30 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.

No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Place: Chennai

Date: 24.04.2023

Deputy General Manager

Page 5 of 25

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 18:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
