Canara Bank : Hiring of premises at URAPAKKAM under Two bid system

DINAMANI - CHENNAI EDITION
THE NEW INDIAN EXPRESS - CHENNAI EDITION
Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Chennai
No: 524, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 018
PREMISES REQUIRED
Offers are invited under TWO-BIDSYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation/under construction/ vacant site with approved layout /construction which is suitable for Bank premises, with required Power load, for Branch/Office and ATM at the following locations:
|
Location, Place
|
DISTRICT
|
CATEGORY
|
Carpet Area
|
REGIONAL
|
|
|
|
in sft.
|
OFFICE
|
|
|
|
(Approximately)
|
|
Poonamallee
|
Thiruvallur
|
Semi-Urban
|
5000
|
Chennai
|
Thiruvallur
|
|
|
|
|
Thiruvallur
|
Thiruvallur
|
Semi-Urban
|
1900
|
Chennai
|
Thiruvallur
|
|
|
|
|
Ambattur
|
Thiruvallur
|
Metro
|
2500
|
Chennai
|
Thiruvallur
|
|
|
|
|
Thirumazhisai
|
Thiruvallur
|
Semi-urban
|
1900
|
Chennai
|
Thiruvallur
|
|
|
|
|
Urapakkam
|
Chengalpet
|
Semi-urban
|
1900
|
Kancheepuram
|
|
|
|
|
The details are published in the Bank's Website: https://www.canarabank.com/tenders.aspxThe necessary application forms may be downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is 09.05.2023 upto 3.00 P.M.
Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.
|
Place: Chennai
|
Deputy General Manager
|
Date : 24.04.2023
|
Chennai Circle
Page 1 of 25
OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES
TO THE BANK AT FOLLOWING LOCATION, PLACE.
|
Location, Place
|
DISTRICT
|
CATEGORY
|
Carpet
|
REGIONAL
|
|
|
|
Area in
|
OFFICE
|
|
|
|
sft.
|
|
|
|
|
(Approximately)
|
|
Urapakkam
|
Chengalpet
|
Semi-urban
|
1900
|
Kancheepuram
The Offer document consists of the following:
TECHNICAL BID:
-
-
Notice Inviting Offers
-
Instructions to offerers
-
Terms & Conditions
-
Technical Details of the Premises offered
-
-
Carpet Area Definition
-
Strong Room specifications
-
Lease deed format
FINANCIAL BID:
i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.
All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.
***********
Page 4 of 25
NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES
|
PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,
|
|
|
CIRCLE OFFICE: CHENNAI
|
TEL
|
: 044 24349350
|
564, ANNA SALAI, TEYNAMPET
|
Fax
|
: 044 24323722
|
CHENNAI - 600 018
|
E-Mail : pecochn@canarabank.com
CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:
1. Requirements :
|
Location, Place
|
DISTRICT
|
CATEGORY
|
Carpet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Area
|
Remarks
|
|
|
|
|
|
in sft.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Approxi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mately)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A) The
|
strong
|
room
|
|
|
|
|
measuring
|
a minimum
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
300 sqft as per the Banks
|
|
|
|
|
specification
|
is
|
to
|
be
|
|
|
|
|
Constructed in the premises
|
URAPAKKAM
|
CHENGALPET
|
SEMI-URBAN
|
1900
|
by the Offeror.
|
|
|
B) Required Power load is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25 - 30 KW.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C) ATM room to be
|
|
|
|
|
constructed in the premises
|
|
|
|
|
by the offerer.
|
|
-
The prospective offerors meeting the above requirements are requested to download the Offer Documents from our website www.canarabank.com. from 24.04.2023.
-
Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope super scribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT (Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 3.00 PM on 09.05.2023 to Premises & Estate Section, Circle office at the above given address.
-
The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at 03.30 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.
No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
|
Place: Chennai
|
|
Date: 24.04.2023
|
Deputy General Manager
Page 5 of 25