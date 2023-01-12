Canara Bank : IMPLEMENTATION AND MAINTENANCE OF BHARAT BILL PAYMENT SYSTEM BBPS SOLUTION ON OPEX MODEL

Procurement & Vendor Payments Section, Digital Banking Services Wing,
Head Office Annexe - (K G Road),
2nd Floor, Devanga Towers, K G Road, Bengaluru - 560 009. Phone No - 080-2207 3850.
Email Id -hodbsdprocurement@canarabank.com
The information provided by the bidders in response to this RFP Document will become the property of the Bank and will not be returned. The Bank reserves the right to amend, rescind or reissue this RFP Document and all amendments will be advised to the bidders and such amendments will be binding on them. The Bank also reserves the right to accept or reject any or all the responses to this RFP Document without assigning any reason whatsoever.
This document is prepared by Canara Bank for Onboarding of Technology Service Provider(TSP) for Implementation and Maintenance of Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) Solution on OPEX Model in Canara Bank. This RFP document should not be reused or copied or used either partially or fully in any form.
A.BID SCHEDULE
S.No
Description
Details
1.
RFP No & Date
RFP-17/DBS/BBPS/2022 dated 10/01/2023.
2.
Implementation and Maintenance of Bharat Bill
Brief Description of RFP
Payment System (BBPS) Solution on OPEX Model in
Canara Bank.
3.
Canara Bank,
Procurement & Vendor Payments Section
Digital Banking Services Wing
2nd Floor, Devanga Tower, No:35 KG Road,
Contact Details
Bengaluru - 560 009.
Contact: 080-22073850
Senior Manager,
Procurement & Vendor Payments Section
Email:hodbsdprocurement@canarabank.com
4.
Date of Issue of RFP
10/01/20223, Tuesday
5.
Contract Period
5 Years
6.
Tender Fee
Rs.20,000 + GST
(Non-Refundable)
7.
Earnest Money Deposit
Rs. 50,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Lakhs Only)
(Refundable)
9.
Purchase
Preference
Applicable
Policy
10.
Last Date and Time for
01/02/2023, Wednesday, 03.00 PM
Submission of Bids
11.
Date, Time and Venue
01/02/2023, Wednesday, 03.30 PM
for opening of Part-A
Conformity
to
Venue:
Eligibility Criteria
Procurement & Vendor Payments Section
Digital Banking Services Wing
2nd Floor, Devanga Tower, No:
35 KG Road, Bengaluru -560 009.
12.
Date
and
Time
for
Will be intimated at a later date.
opening of
Technical
Bid
Part-B
/
Commercial Bid Part-C
12.
Pre-bid Meeting Date &
Pre-bid meeting will be held on 18/01/2023,
Time and Venue
Wednesday, 03.30 AM at
Venue:
Canara Bank,
Procurement & Vendor Payments Section,
Digital Banking Services Wing
2nd Floor, Devanga Tower,
No:35 KG Road, Bengaluru -560 009.
13.
Pre-Bid Queries
Participating bidders may submit their queries
pertaining to the bid as per GeM Guidelines Only.
∙ Subsequent changes/amendments made, based on
the suggestions and clarifications as per pre-bid
meeting shall be deemed to be a part of the RFP
document and shall be uploaded on GeM Portal
Only.
∙ No Queries/Suggestions shall be entertained after
pre-bid meeting.
∙
No oral or individual consultation shall be
entertained.
∙ Non
reply to any of the queries raised by the
vendors during pre-bid Meeting shall NOT be
considered as acceptance of the query/issue by
the Bank.
Pre-Bid
Queries
shall be submitted
to
hodbsdprocurement@canarabank.com
as
per
Annexure-4 at least 2 days before the Pre-Bid
meeting date.
14.
Commercial Bid Format
Commercial Bid Format (Annexure-9 Bill of Material)
has been provided with this RFP for the better
understanding of the requirements. The bid process
Any amendments, modifications, Pre-Bid replies & any
communication etc. shall be uploaded on GeM Portal
only. No individual communication will be sent to the
individual bidder.
The Bank reserves the right to Cancel or postpone the
tender at any stage without assigning any reason
whatsoever.
16.
Important Instructions
∙
The bid documents and commercial bid shall be
for Bid Submission
submitted online on GeM portal ONLY as per this
RFP document and as per the provisions and terms
& conditions of GeM portal.
∙
Please make sure that all the documents are
properly scanned and are legible to read.
∙ Bank
Guarantee towards Earnest Money Deposit
and all Declarations/ Forms/ Formats/ Documents
etc. asked in the RFP, which need to be submitted
on Stamp Paper shall be submitted both Online
(Scanned Copy) on GeM portal and Offline
(Physical Copy) in the Tender Box by the bidder
before bid submission timeline.
Physical Copy as mentioned above, shall be
submitted at:
Canara Bank, Digital Banking Services Wing,
Devanga Tower 2nd Floor, 35, KG Road,
Bengaluru 560009
Offline mandatory documents as per RFP shall reach to us within the bid closing timeline i.e 03/01/2023 03:00 PM.
The Envelope containing Offline documents as mentioned above shall contain the name and address of the bidder and name of RFP. If the envelope containing such documents is not sealed and marked in the prescribed manner, the Bank will assume no responsibility for the bid's misplacement or premature opening.
The information and documents provided by the bidders in response to this RFP shall become the property of the Bank and will not be returned. Only the Bank Guarantee towards Earnest Money Deposit/Bid Security shall be returned in accordance with relevant clause(s) of this RFP.
Note:
∙ This document can be downloaded from following website https://canarabank.com/tenders.aspx.In that event, the bidders should pay the Tender Fee for tender document and the bidder has to submit the tender fee through NEFT to the account mentioned in the Bid document.
Any amendments, modifications, Pre Bid replies & any communication etc. will be uploaded in the Bank's website only (i.e.https://canarabank.com/tenders.aspx). No individual communication will be sent to the individual bidders.
The Bids shall be opened as per the process and guidelines of GeM Portal. Canara Bank is not responsible for non-receipt of responses to RFP within the specified date and time due to any reason including postal holidays or delays. Any bid received after specified date and time of the receipt of bids prescribed as mentioned above, will not be accepted by the Bank. Bids once submitted will be treated as final and no further correspondence will be entertained on this. No bid will be modified after the specified date & time for submission of bids. No bidder shall be allowed to withdraw the bid.
The bidder shall upload all the requisite documents while submitting the bid online on GeM portal as per the terms, conditions and process of GeM Portal. It is bidder's responsibility to ensure submission of all documents at the time of submission of bid online and no request in this regard shall be entertained post completion of bidding timeline.
DISCLAIMER
The information contained in this Request for Proposal ("RFP") document or information provided subsequently to Bidders or applicants whether verbally or in documentary form by or on behalf of Canara Bank (or Bank), is provided to the Bidder(s) on the terms and conditions set out in this RFP document and all other terms and conditions subject to which such information is provided. This RFP document is not an agreement and is not an offer or invitation by Canara Bank to any parties other than the applicants who are qualified to submit the bids (hereinafter individually and collectively referred to as "Bidder" or "Bidder/s" respectively). The purpose of this RFP is to provide the Bidders with information to assist the formulation of their proposals. This RFP does not claim to contain all the information each Bidder requires. Each Bidder may conduct its own independent investigations and analysis and is free to check the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the information in this RFP. Canara Bank makes no representation or warranty and shall incur no liability under any law, statute, rules or regulations as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this RFP. The information contained in the RFP document is selective and is subject to updating, expansion, revision and amendment. It does not purport to contain all the information that a Bidder requires. Canara Bank does not undertake to provide any Bidder with access to any additional information or to update the information in the RFP document or to correct any inaccuracies therein, which may become apparent.
Canara Bank reserves the right of discretion to change, modify, add to or alter any or all of the provisions of this RFP and/or the bidding process, without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
Canara Bank in its absolute discretion, but without being under any obligation to do so, update, amend or supplement the information in this RFP. Canara Bank reserves the right to reject any or all the Request of Proposals received in response to this RFP document at any stage without assigning any reason whatsoever. The decision of Canara Bank shall be final, conclusive and binding on all the parties.
The bidder shall bear all the costs associated with or relating to the preparation and submission of the bid including but not limited to preparation, copying, postage, delivery fees, expenses associated with any demonstrations or presentations which may be required by the Bank or any other costs incurred in connection with or relating to the bid. All such costs and expenses will remain with the bidder and the Bank shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for the same or for any other costs or other expenses incurred by a bidder in preparation or submission of the Bid, regardless of the conduct or outcome of the bidding process.
No person of the Bank or the Contractors, vendors and third parties shall violate the Social Media Policy of the Bank. Non-adherence to the standards/guidelines in relation to Social Media Policy issued by the Bank from time to time and Any omission or commission which exposes the Bank to actual or potential monetary loss or otherwise, reputation loss on account of non-adherence of Social Media related systems and procedures on the part of personnel of the Bank or Contractors, Vendors and third parties shall be construed as violation of Social Media Policy.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 07:09:02 UTC.