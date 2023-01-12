Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:13:51 2023-01-12 am EST
315.95 INR   -0.64%
02:10aCanara Bank : Implementation and maintenance of bharat bill payment system bbps solution on opex model
PU
01/10Canara Bank : Advertisement for sale of used vehicle under manipal circle office
PU
01/09Canara Bank : New premises required for currency chest - hisar under two bid system
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canara Bank : IMPLEMENTATION AND MAINTENANCE OF BHARAT BILL PAYMENT SYSTEM BBPS SOLUTION ON OPEX MODEL

01/12/2023 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Request for Proposal in GeM Portal [RFP]

for

"IMPLEMENTATION AND MAINTENANCE OF BHARAT BILL PAYMENT SYSTEM(BBPS)

SOLUTION ON OPEX MODEL"

RFP Ref. No.: RFP-17/DBS/BBPS/2022 dated 10/01/2023.

GEM BID No: GEM/2023/B/2970707

Issued by:

Canara Bank,

Procurement & Vendor Payments Section, Digital Banking Services Wing,

Head Office Annexe - (K G Road),

2nd Floor, Devanga Towers, K G Road, Bengaluru - 560 009. Phone No - 080-2207 3850.

Email Id - hodbsdprocurement@canarabank.com

The information provided by the bidders in response to this RFP Document will become the property of the Bank and will not be returned. The Bank reserves the right to amend, rescind or reissue this RFP Document and all amendments will be advised to the bidders and such amendments will be binding on them. The Bank also reserves the right to accept or reject any or all the responses to this RFP Document without assigning any reason whatsoever.

This document is prepared by Canara Bank for Onboarding of Technology Service Provider(TSP) for Implementation and Maintenance of Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) Solution on OPEX Model in Canara Bank. This RFP document should not be reused or copied or used either partially or fully in any form.

A.BID SCHEDULE

S.No

Description

Details

1.

RFP No & Date

RFP-17/DBS/BBPS/2022 dated 10/01/2023.

2.

Implementation and Maintenance of Bharat Bill

Brief Description of RFP

Payment System (BBPS) Solution on OPEX Model in

Canara Bank.

3.

Canara Bank,

Procurement & Vendor Payments Section

Digital Banking Services Wing

2nd Floor, Devanga Tower, No:35 KG Road,

Contact Details

Bengaluru - 560 009.

Contact: 080-22073850

Senior Manager,

Procurement & Vendor Payments Section

Email: hodbsdprocurement@canarabank.com

4.

Date of Issue of RFP

10/01/20223, Tuesday

5.

Contract Period

5 Years

6.

Tender Fee

Rs.20,000 + GST

(Non-Refundable)

7.

Earnest Money Deposit

Rs. 50,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Lakhs Only)

(Refundable)

9.

Purchase

Preference

Applicable

Policy

10.

Last Date and Time for

01/02/2023, Wednesday, 03.00 PM

Submission of Bids

11.

Date, Time and Venue

01/02/2023, Wednesday, 03.30 PM

for opening of Part-A

Conformity

to

Venue:

Eligibility Criteria

Procurement & Vendor Payments Section

Digital Banking Services Wing

2nd Floor, Devanga Tower, No:

35 KG Road, Bengaluru -560 009.

12.

Date

and

Time

for

Will be intimated at a later date.

opening of

Technical

Bid

Part-B

/

Commercial Bid Part-C

12.

Pre-bid Meeting Date &

Pre-bid meeting will be held on 18/01/2023,

Time and Venue

Wednesday, 03.30 AM at

Venue:

Canara Bank,

Procurement & Vendor Payments Section,

Digital Banking Services Wing

2nd Floor, Devanga Tower,

No:35 KG Road, Bengaluru -560 009.

13.

Pre-Bid Queries

Participating bidders may submit their queries

pertaining to the bid as per GeM Guidelines Only.

Subsequent changes/amendments made, based on

the suggestions and clarifications as per pre-bid

meeting shall be deemed to be a part of the RFP

document and shall be uploaded on GeM Portal

Only.

No Queries/Suggestions shall be entertained after

pre-bid meeting.

No oral or individual consultation shall be

entertained.

Non

reply to any of the queries raised by the

vendors during pre-bid Meeting shall NOT be

considered as acceptance of the query/issue by

the Bank.

Pre-Bid

Queries

shall be submitted

to

hodbsdprocurement@canarabank.com

as

per

Annexure-4 at least 2 days before the Pre-Bid

meeting date.

14.

Commercial Bid Format

Commercial Bid Format (Annexure-9 Bill of Material)

has been provided with this RFP for the better

understanding of the requirements. The bid process

shall be in accordance with GeM Portal guidelines

only.

15.

Publication

This document can be downloaded from following

websites

https://canarabank.com/tenders.aspx,

https://bidplus.gem.gov.in/bidlists

Any amendments, modifications, Pre-Bid replies & any

communication etc. shall be uploaded on GeM Portal

only. No individual communication will be sent to the

individual bidder.

The Bank reserves the right to Cancel or postpone the

tender at any stage without assigning any reason

whatsoever.

16.

Important Instructions

The bid documents and commercial bid shall be

for Bid Submission

submitted online on GeM portal ONLY as per this

RFP document and as per the provisions and terms

& conditions of GeM portal.

Please make sure that all the documents are

properly scanned and are legible to read.

Bank

Guarantee towards Earnest Money Deposit

and all Declarations/ Forms/ Formats/ Documents

etc. asked in the RFP, which need to be submitted

on Stamp Paper shall be submitted both Online

(Scanned Copy) on GeM portal and Offline

(Physical Copy) in the Tender Box by the bidder

before bid submission timeline.

Physical Copy as mentioned above, shall be

submitted at:

Canara Bank, Digital Banking Services Wing,

Devanga Tower 2nd Floor, 35, KG Road,

Bengaluru 560009

  • Offline mandatory documents as per RFP shall reach to us within the bid closing timeline i.e 03/01/2023 03:00 PM.
  • The Envelope containing Offline documents as mentioned above shall contain the name and address of the bidder and name of RFP. If the envelope containing such documents is not sealed and marked in the prescribed manner, the Bank will assume no responsibility for the bid's misplacement or premature opening.
  • The information and documents provided by the bidders in response to this RFP shall become the property of the Bank and will not be returned. Only the Bank Guarantee towards Earnest Money Deposit/Bid Security shall be returned in accordance with relevant clause(s) of this RFP.

Note:

This document can be downloaded from following website https://canarabank.com/tenders.aspx.In that event, the bidders should pay the Tender Fee for tender document and the bidder has to submit the tender fee through NEFT to the account mentioned in the Bid document.

  • Any amendments, modifications, Pre Bid replies & any communication etc. will be uploaded in the Bank's website only (i.e. https://canarabank.com/tenders.aspx). No individual communication will be sent to the individual bidders.
  • The Bids shall be opened as per the process and guidelines of GeM Portal. Canara Bank is not responsible for non-receipt of responses to RFP within the specified date and time due to any reason including postal holidays or delays. Any bid received after specified date and time of the receipt of bids prescribed as mentioned above, will not be accepted by the Bank. Bids once submitted will be treated as final and no further correspondence will be entertained on this. No bid will be modified after the specified date & time for submission of bids. No bidder shall be allowed to withdraw the bid.
  • The bidder shall upload all the requisite documents while submitting the bid online on GeM portal as per the terms, conditions and process of GeM Portal. It is bidder's responsibility to ensure submission of all documents at the time of submission of bid online and no request in this regard shall be entertained post completion of bidding timeline.

DISCLAIMER

The information contained in this Request for Proposal ("RFP") document or information provided subsequently to Bidders or applicants whether verbally or in documentary form by or on behalf of Canara Bank (or Bank), is provided to the Bidder(s) on the terms and conditions set out in this RFP document and all other terms and conditions subject to which such information is provided. This RFP document is not an agreement and is not an offer or invitation by Canara Bank to any parties other than the applicants who are qualified to submit the bids (hereinafter individually and collectively referred to as "Bidder" or "Bidder/s" respectively). The purpose of this RFP is to provide the Bidders with information to assist the formulation of their proposals. This RFP does not claim to contain all the information each Bidder requires. Each Bidder may conduct its own independent investigations and analysis and is free to check the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the information in this RFP. Canara Bank makes no representation or warranty and shall incur no liability under any law, statute, rules or regulations as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this RFP. The information contained in the RFP document is selective and is subject to updating, expansion, revision and amendment. It does not purport to contain all the information that a Bidder requires. Canara Bank does not undertake to provide any Bidder with access to any additional information or to update the information in the RFP document or to correct any inaccuracies therein, which may become apparent.

Canara Bank reserves the right of discretion to change, modify, add to or alter any or all of the provisions of this RFP and/or the bidding process, without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Canara Bank in its absolute discretion, but without being under any obligation to do so, update, amend or supplement the information in this RFP. Canara Bank reserves the right to reject any or all the Request of Proposals received in response to this RFP document at any stage without assigning any reason whatsoever. The decision of Canara Bank shall be final, conclusive and binding on all the parties.

The bidder shall bear all the costs associated with or relating to the preparation and submission of the bid including but not limited to preparation, copying, postage, delivery fees, expenses associated with any demonstrations or presentations which may be required by the Bank or any other costs incurred in connection with or relating to the bid. All such costs and expenses will remain with the bidder and the Bank shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for the same or for any other costs or other expenses incurred by a bidder in preparation or submission of the Bid, regardless of the conduct or outcome of the bidding process.

No person of the Bank or the Contractors, vendors and third parties shall violate the Social Media Policy of the Bank. Non-adherence to the standards/guidelines in relation to Social Media Policy issued by the Bank from time to time and Any omission or commission which exposes the Bank to actual or potential monetary loss or otherwise, reputation loss on account of non-adherence of Social Media related systems and procedures on the part of personnel of the Bank or Contractors, Vendors and third parties shall be construed as violation of Social Media Policy.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 07:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CANARA BANK
02:10aCanara Bank : Implementation and maintenance of bharat bill payment system bbps solution o..
PU
01/10Canara Bank : Advertisement for sale of used vehicle under manipal circle office
PU
01/09Canara Bank : New premises required for currency chest - hisar under two bid system
PU
01/07Canara Bank : GeM bid for Selection of System Integrator (SI) to provide Cloud Services un..
PU
01/06Canara Bank : GeM bid for Supply, Installation and Maintenance of 9000 Passbook Printers i..
PU
01/06Canara Bank Hikes Repo-Linked Lending Rate to 9.15%
MT
01/03Canara Bank : Custom GeM bid ref No. GEM/2022/B/2911863 dated 03/01/2023 for Supply, Insta..
PU
01/02Canara Bank to issue 3-month CD - traders
RE
01/02Canara Bank : Premises required - ramallakota
PU
01/02Canara Bank's CEO Retires
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 479 B 5 864 M 5 864 M
Net income 2023 93 923 M 1 151 M 1 151 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,17x
Yield 2023 3,53%
Capitalization 577 B 7 072 M 7 072 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 318,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Srirangan Non-Executive Chairman
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Narayanan A. Chief Technology Officer
Vinay Mohta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK-4.59%7 072
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.44%406 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.32%273 725
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%217 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.66%161 412