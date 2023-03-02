Canara Bank : INVITING OFFERS FOR ALTERNATE PREMISES TO 1)ANDHRA NAGAR –VELMAL NIZAMABAD
03/02/2023 | 05:18am EST
CANARA BANK
CIRCLE OFFICE, HYDERABAD
OFFER DOCUMENT
FOR
HIRING OF PREMISES
UNDER
SINGLE BID SYSTEM
Issued By:
G A Section
Tel : 040- 2772 5221/25
Circle office
Email : pecohyd@canarabank.com
#10-3-163 & 10-3-163/A,
Plot No.85,
D Road, Hyderabad- 500026 Telangana.
OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN SINGLE-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES TO
THE BANK AT FOLLOWING LOCATION, PLACE.
Location, Place
Andhra Nagar Velmal (Nizamabad District)
The Offer document consists of the following:
Notice Inviting Offers
Instructions to offerers
Offer Letter, Terms & conditions
Carpet Area Definition
Strong Room specifications
Carpet Area in sft.
1500
All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.
NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES
GENERAL ADMINISTRATION SECTION,
Circle office
Tel: 040- 27725221
#10-3-163 & 10-3-163/A,
Fax:
Plot No.85,
Email:Pecohyd@canarabank.com
Besides Railnilayam S D Road- 500026
CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Single Bid System as per details given below:
1. Requirements:
Area of premises
Location
1500 sft Andhra Nagar Velmal
(Nizamabad)
Remarks
Preference will be given to the
premises in Ground floor with entire area in a single Floor and least number of columns.
The strong room measuring about 150-175 sft as per the Banks specification is to be constructed in the premises by the offerer.
Required Power load is 20 KW.
2. The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above mentioned address. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com.
Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT ANDHRA NAGAR -VELMAL(NIZAMABAD-DIST) (Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 3:00 PM on 23.03.2023 at General Administration Section, Circle Office, Hyderabad at the above given Address.
The Offer will be opened on the same day a 3:30 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.
No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
Place
: HYDERABAD
Sd/-
Date
: 01.03.2023
Authorized official of the Bank
Instructions to Offerers
The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerer/s, Offer Letter along with Carpet Area Definition and Strong room specifications will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer/s. The Offer Letter shall contain the terms and conditions of the offer to lease out the premises
The Offer Letter along with other documents as detailed above shall be placed in a
sealed envelope and super scribed as "Offer for Hiring of Branch/Office Premises to Canara Bank at Andhra Nagar- velmal (Nizamabad Dist) (Location, Place) and to be submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time stipulated for submission. The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
3. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as 'LATE' and shall not be considered.
Copies of the following documents are to be submitted along with the "Offer " in support of the details furnished there in.
A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,
A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
Documents related to conversion of land use for Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.
All columns of the "Offer Letter" must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the "Offer Letter" are to be signed by the offerer /authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the joint owners have to sign all the pages of the "Offer Letter". Any over writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by the offerer. Incomplete offers / Offers with in-correct details are liable for rejection.
In case the space in the "Offer Letter" is found insufficient, the offerers may attach separate sheets.
The "Offer Letter" submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified therein. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified in the "Offer Letter", shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations". Bank reserves right to accept or reject all or any of the deviations without assigning any reason.
Canvassing in any form will disqualify the offerer.
Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.
i) The Offers will be opened on Date & Time stipulated in the Notice Inviting Offers in the presence of offerers at our above office. All offerers are advised in their own interest to be present on that date, at the specified time.
After the site visit and evaluation of the offers received most suitable and Competitive offer will be selected.
The "Offer" submitted should remain open for consideration for a minimum Period of Three months from the date of opening of Offer.