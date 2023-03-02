Canara Bank : INVITING OFFERS FOR ALTERNATE PREMISES TO 1)ANDHRA NAGAR –VELMAL NIZAMABAD

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Single Bid System as per details given below:

premises in Ground floor with entire area in a single Floor and least number of columns.

Preference will be given to the

2. The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above mentioned address. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com.

Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT ANDHRA NAGAR -VELMAL(NIZAMABAD-DIST) (Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 3:00 PM on 23.03.2023 at General Administration Section, Circle Office, Hyderabad at the above given Address. The Offer will be opened on the same day a 3:30 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.

No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Place : HYDERABAD Sd/- Date : 01.03.2023 Authorized official of the Bank

