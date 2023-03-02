Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANBK   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(CANBK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:10:32 2023-03-02 am EST
290.40 INR   +0.55%
05:18aCanara Bank : Tender Notice for Premises for for our Chalavara Branch (DP 1677) in Palakkad District
PU
05:18aCanara Bank : INVITING OFFERS FOR ALTERNATE PREMISES TO 1)SHIVAJINGAR –NIZAMABAD
PU
05:18aTenders Under “two Bid Concept” Through E-procurement Portal Https : //canarabank.abcprocure.com for hiring of Agencies for Providing Housekeeping & General Cleaning Services at 12 offices of Canara Bank under Circle Office, Patna.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canara Bank : INVITING OFFERS FOR ALTERNATE PREMISES TO 1)SHIVAJINGAR –NIZAMABAD

03/02/2023 | 05:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENERAL ADMINISTRATION SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE HYDERABAD,

MCH No 10-3-163,10-3-163/A, Plot No 85,

Beside Rail Nilayam, SD Road, Secunderabad - 500026.

Phone Number : 040-27725221/23/24/25/26

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of COMMERCIAL SPACE(Having permission for construction as commercial property), preferably in the Ground floor, on main road and ready for occupation with required Power load, for our Branch at the following location:

Location, Place

Carpet Area

SHIVAJINGAR NIZAMABAD BRANCH

Up to 2200 Sft

(NIZAMABAD DIST)

The application forms may be obtained from www.canarabank.comor the above mentioned office or from the branch. The application along with the site/ building layout and specifying conditions like Rent, Lease period etc should be sent in a sealed cover with superscription "APPLICATION FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR SHIVAJI NAGAR NIZAMABAD BRANCH" to the above mentioned address. Last date for submission is 23.03.2023 up to 3 P.M. Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only. Brokers excuse.

Sd/-

Place: HYDERABAD

Deputy General Manager

Date : 01.03.2023

Hyderabad Circle

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CANARA BANK
05:18aCanara Bank : Tender Notice for Premises for for our Chalavara Branch (DP 1677) in Palakka..
PU
05:18aCanara Bank : INVITING OFFERS FOR ALTERNATE PREMISES TO 1)SHIVAJINGAR –NIZAMABAD
PU
05:18aTenders Under “two Bid Concept : //canarabank.abcprocure.com for hiring of Agencies ..
PU
02/28Canara Bank : Requirement of Premises on Rental Basis for shifting of our BAVLA Branch.
PU
02/28Canara Bank : GeM bid ref no. GEM/2023/B/3064378 dated 27/02/2023 for Supply, Installation..
PU
02/25Canara Bank : Premises required for fixing new premises for our angamaly ii branch in erna..
PU
02/24Canara Bank : GeM bid ref no. GEM/2023/B/3182433 dated 24/02/2023 Selection of Service Pro..
PU
02/24Canara Bank : GeM Bid for Selection of Insurer for Group Personal Accident Insurance Polic..
PU
02/24Canara Bank : GeM Bid for Selection of Insurer for Group Term Life Insurance Policy to Sal..
PU
02/24Canara Bank : Hiring of premises under single bid system at, sansarpur, dist. jalandhar
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 494 B 5 997 M 5 997 M
Net income 2023 102 B 1 238 M 1 238 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,11x
Yield 2023 3,76%
Capitalization 524 B 6 358 M 6 358 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 288,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
K. Satyanarayana Raju Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
S. K. Majumdar Group Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Srirangan Non-Executive Chairman
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Narayanan A. Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK-13.35%6 358
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.90%419 575
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.08%273 251
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.50%213 450
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.27%177 098
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.02%159 183