Canara Bank : INVITING OFFERS FOR ALTERNATE PREMISES TO 1)SIRICILLA – RAJANNA SIRICILLA DISTRICT

CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE, HYDERABAD OFFER DOCUMENT FOR HIRING OF PREMISES UNDER TWO BID SYSTEM Issued By: General Administration Section Telephone : 040-27725221/23 Circle Office Hyderabad-500026 E-mail: pecohyd@canarabank.com 1

ANNEXURE-III OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES TO THE BANK AT "SIRCILLA (RAJANNA SIRCILLA DISTRICT)". The Offer document consists of the following: TECHNICAL BID: Notice Inviting Offers Instructions to offerers Terms & Conditions Technical Details of the Premises offered Carpet Area Definition Strong Room specifications FINANCIAL BID: i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered. All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages. *********** 2

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES GENERAL ADMINISTRATION SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE Tel : 040-27725221/23/24 10-3-163,10-3-163/A Plot No 85, Besides Rail Nilayam E-Mail : pecohyd@canarabank.com Hyderabad - 500026 CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below: 1. Requirements : Location Area of premises Remarks A) Preference will be given to the premises SIRCILLA BRANCH Upto 1900 Sft in Ground floor with entire area in a single (RAJANNA SIRCILLA floor. DIST) B) The strong room as per attached specification is to be constructed in the premises by the offerer. C) Required Power load is 25 KW. The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address, from 16.11.2023 to 06.05.2023 during working hours. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK BRANCH AT SIRCILLA(RAJANNA SIRCILLA DISTRICT), shall be submitted up to 3.00 PM on 06.05.2023 at General Administration Section, Circle Office at the above given Address. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at 3.30 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present. No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever. Sd/- Authorized official of the Bank 3

Instructions to Offerers The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer. The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid. The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion/occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (Marked Envelope-1) superscribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank at "SIRCILLA (RAJANNA SIRCILLA DISTRICT),". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail. The Financial Bid shall contain only financial details i.e., rate/ rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope -2) and superscribed as "Financial Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank branch at "SIRCILLA (RAJANNA SIRCILLA DISTRICT),. The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail. 5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK BRANCH AT "SIRCILLA (RAJANNA SIRCILLA DISTRICT)," and submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time for submission. 6. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered. 4