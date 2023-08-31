GENERAL ADMINISTRATION SECTION, CIRCLE OFFICE HYDERABAD,

MCH No 10-3-163,10-3-163/A, Plot No 85,

Beside Rail Nilayam, SD Road, Secunderabad - 500026.

Phone Number: 040-27725221/23/24/25/26

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of COMMERCIAL SPACE (Having permission for construction as commercial property), preferably in the Ground floor, on main road and ready for occupation with required Power load, for our Branch at the following location:

Location, Place Carpet Area 1.TOLICHOWKI (HYDERABAD DIST) 2.KUNDANBAGH (HYDERABAD DIST) 3.CHANDA NAGAR (RANGAREDDY DSIT) Up to 2500 Sft

The application forms may be obtained from www.canarabank.comor the above mentioned office or from the branch. The application along with the site/ building layout and specifying conditions like Rent, Lease period etc should be sent in a sealed cover with superscription "APPLICATION FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR RESPECTIVE BRANCH" to the above mentioned address. Last date for submission is 20.09.2023 up to 3 P.M. Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only. Brokers excuse.