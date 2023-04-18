Canara Bank : Inviting Offer towards providing Housekeeping personnel at its different administrative units/offices within BRAHAMPUR RO

No individual communication will be sent to the individual bidders.
Bank reserves the right to change the dates, timings mentioned above or elsewhere in the RFP, which will be communicated by placing the same as corrigendum under Tender section on Bank's/Govt. web-site. Bidders should check the Bank's website before the submission of proposal for the corrigendum, if any.
Canara Bank invites sealed tenders from eligible & experienced Housekeeping and General Cleaning Service Agencies for providing Housekeeping personnel at its different administrative units/Offices within Brahampur Regional Office
Sl
Office
Total no of offices/units to be
No of Personnel required
outsourced
Area B
Area C
Area B
Area C
1
Regional Office Brahampur
00
01
00
02
2
RAH Brahampur
00
01
00
01
3
MSME Sulabh Brahampur
00
01
00
01
TOTAL
0
3
0
4
REQUIREMENTS AND SCOPE OF WORKS:
The housekeeping works will have to be taken up on all working days except holidays. The contractor to engage personnel in housekeeping services at least 60 minutes before branch opening time. The entire internal and external premises shall be spic and span before the above stipulated time.
The contactor shall bring all the required equipment for cleaning like machines, vacuum cleaners and other equipments to be used or the housekeeping and cleaning works. Maintenance of such equipments including the cost of spares is the responsibility of the contractor.
As and when unforeseen, miscellaneous work arise the contractor, will have to carry out such work with his existing workers.
The contractor and housekeeping personnel proposed to be engaged by them shall be approachable at any point of time by the Bank and shall take down instructions from the Officer-in-charge at any point of the Bank.
The workers and the staff of the contractor working in the premises will have to maintain proper discipline. The contractor shall provide his workers with proper safety appliances and equipments and Canara Bank shall not be responsible for accidents and injuries caused to his labour during the course of their work.
The contractor shall provide the details of personnel proposed to be engaged in various units and keep Bank personnel informed in event of any changes.
The cleaning personnel should be provided with mobile phones for communication.
The contractor shall preferably engage labourers from in and around the work location to avoid delay in reaching the work place.
All the labourers (male and female) should maintain personal hygiene, nails should be cut, neatly groomed and should maintain strict discipline within the building premises.
SCOPE OF WORKS
The following chores are to be taken up daily, by employing experienced personnel whose outlook should be smart and courteous at all times. The various services required are as follows:
1. Internal Housekeeping service: The dailychores to be carried out are as follows:
The floors shall be mechanically cleaned/vacuum cleaned and wet mopped so as to maintain spic and span condition throughout the day.
The workstations, tables and chairs and all other furniture shall be cleaned. The dustbins shall be cleared daily once in the morning and once in the evening.
The doormats shall be cleaned off dust, mud and grime as required.
Atrium, fire and general staircases and terrace shall also be cleaned daily.
Glass partitions/doors at first floor to be cleaned neatly daily.
Cleaning of name plates of section, executives and floor name plates daily.
Note: The above frequency is only indicative and may be increased depending on needs.
2. Internal Housekeeping services: The weeklychores to be carried out are as follows:
The false ceiling, coving, wall panel, cornices etc., shall be cleaned for removal of dust, dirt, cobwebs, etc., manually/by using necessary equipment.
The vertical blinds shall be cleaned for removal of dust/dirt.
Thorough cleaning of ceiling, wall mounted fans, light fixtures, AC indoor units and such other equipments kept in the branch/ office area.
The glazing of the doors, partitions, internal glazing, windows, partitions, etc., shall be cleaned with glass cleaning liquid.
The door and window frames, panels shall be wiped with a dry mop.
Thorough cleaning of top surfaces of chajjas, canopies, sunshades, open terrace areas at all levels/heights and keeping the water outlets free from choking/blockage, etc.,
All other vertical surfaces and horizontal surfaces shall be cleaned/mopped with dry/wet mop depending upon the requirements so as to retain the initial sheen.
Carpets shall be vacuum cleaned.
Dusting and cleaning of stair case railing.
Note: The above frequency is only indicative and may be increased depending on needs.
