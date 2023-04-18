Canara Bank : Inviting Offer towards providing Housekeeping personnel at its different administrative units/offices within BRAHAMPUR RO

Pre-bid Meeting Date &

TimePre-bid meeting will be held on 27/04/2023 at 11.30 am at our Office.

Pre bid queries should be submitted as per prescribed format

Pre-bid Queries to e-mailpecobhu@canarabank.commust reach us on or before 25/04/2023.

Other Details The bidders must fulfill the Pre-Qualification criteria for being eligible to bid. Subsequent changes made based on the suggestions and clarifications as per pre-bid meeting shall be deemed to be part of the RFP document and shall be uploaded on the Bank's corporate website http://canarabank.com/tenders.aspx.

No suggestions or queries shall be entertained after pre- bid meeting.

Please visit our website http://canarabank.com/tenders.aspx, http://eprocure.gov.inand www.gerpegov.com/canarabankfor details.

Any amendments, modifications, Pre Bid replies & any communication etc. will be uploaded in the Bank's website only (i.e. http://canarabank.com/english/tenders).

No individual communication will be sent to the individual bidders.

Bank reserves the right to change the dates, timings mentioned above or elsewhere in the RFP, which will be communicated by placing the same as corrigendum under Tender section on Bank's/Govt. web-site. Bidders should check the Bank's website before the submission of proposal for the corrigendum, if any.