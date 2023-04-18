Advanced search
Canara Bank : Inviting Offers towards providing Housekeeping personnel at its different administrative units/offices within BHUBANESWAR - 2 RO

04/18/2023 | 04:33am EDT
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

FOR

  • PROVIDING HOUSEKEEPING & GENERAL CLEANING SERVICES AT ITS DIFFERENT ADMINISTRATIVE UNITS/OFFICES WITHIN BHUBANESWAR-2 REGIONAL OFFICE"

RFP REFERENCE NO

: ROBHU2/HK/412/22

DATE OF RFP DOCUMENT

: 18/04/2023

DATE OF PRE BID MEETING

: 27/04/2023 at 11.30 AM

LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF RFP

: 08/05/2023 (UPTO 3.00PM)

DATE OF OPENING OF TECHNICAL BID

: 08/05/2023 (AT 3.30PM)

=======================================================

ISSUED BY

: ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER

CANARA BANK

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE BHUBANESWAR

=======================================================

Contact Numbers

:

0674-2353123

Email Id

:

pecobhu@canarabank.com

=======================================================

Outsourcing of House Keeping Services in Admin Units -RO BHU2 Ref : ROBHU2/HK/412/22 CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE BHUBANESWAR Page 1 of 71

Description

RFP No. and Date

Brief Description of the

RFP

Bank's Address for Communication

Date of Issue of RFP

Earnest Money Deposit (Refundable)

Last Date and Time for Submission of Bids

BID SCHEDULE

Details

ROBHU2/HK/412/22 dated 11/04/2023

Providing Housekeeping & General Cleaning Services at its different administrative units/Offices within Bhubaneswar-2 Regional Office

Assistant General Manager, Canara Bank,

Premises & Estate Section,

Circle Office

Bhubaneswar,

Plot no 1556(P) & 1561(P)

Jagamara, PO- Khandagiri

Bhubaneswar. Pin. 751030

Telephone- 0674-2353123

Email: pecobhu@canarabank.com

18/04/2023

Rs.9900/- in the form of DD

08/05/2023 at 3.00 PM

Date, Time & Venue for

Tender Response to be submitted on or before

opening of Technical Bid

08/05/2023,

03.00 pm online through the e-

to Eligibility Criteria.

Procurement portal www.gerpegov.com/canarabank

Date, Time & Venue of opening of Financial Bid

For any queries regarding submission of the tender kindly call or mail on the below mentioned details:

Name: Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office Bhubaneswar

E-mail ID: pecobhu@canarabank.com,

Landline No. : 0674-2353123

Will be intimated to qualified bidders

Outsourcing of House Keeping Services in Admin Units -RO BHU2 Ref : ROBHU2/HK/412/22 CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE BHUBANESWAR Page 2 of 71

Pre-bid Meeting Date &

TimePre-bid meeting will be held on 27/04/2023 at 11.30 am at our Office.

Pre bid queries should be submitted as per prescribed format

Pre-bid Queries to e-mailpecobhu@canarabank.commust reach us on or before 25/04/2023

Other Details

The bidders must fulfill the Pre-Qualification criteria for

being eligible to bid.

Subsequent changes made based on the suggestions and

clarifications as per pre-bid meeting shall be deemed to

be part of the RFP document and shall be uploaded on

the

Bank's

corporate

website

http://canarabank.com/tenders.aspx.

No suggestions or queries shall be entertained after pre- bid meeting.

Please visit our website http://canarabank.com/tenders.aspx, http://eprocure.gov.inand www.gerpegov.com/canarabankfor details.

Any amendments, modifications, Pre Bid replies & any communication etc. will be uploaded in the Bank's website only (i.e. http://canarabank.com/tenders.aspx).

No individual communication will be sent to the individual bidders.

Bank reserves the right to change the dates, timings mentioned above or elsewhere in the RFP, which will be communicated by placing the same as corrigendum under Tender section on Bank's/Govt. web-site. Bidders should check the Bank's website before the submission of proposal for the corrigendum, if any.

Outsourcing of House Keeping Services in Admin Units -RO BHU2 Ref : ROBHU2/HK/412/22 CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE BHUBANESWAR Page 3 of 71

Canara Bank invites sealed tenders from eligible & experienced Housekeeping and General Cleaning Service Agencies for providing Housekeeping personnel at its different administrative units/Offices within Bhubaneswar -2 Regional Office

Sl

Office

Total no of offices/units to be

No of Personnel required

outsourced

Area B

Area C

Area B

Area C

1

Regional Office Bhubaneswar-2

01

00

02

00

2

RAH Cuttack

01

00

01

00

3

MSME Sulabh Cuttack

01

00

01

00

TOTAL

3

0

4

0

REQUIREMENTS AND SCOPE OF WORKS:

    1. The housekeeping works will have to be taken up on all working days except holidays. The contractor to engage personnel in housekeeping services at least 60 minutes before branch opening time. The entire internal and external premises shall be spic and span before the above stipulated time.
    2. The contactor shall bring all the required equipment for cleaning like machines, vacuum cleaners and other equipments to be used or the housekeeping and cleaning works. Maintenance of such equipments including the cost of spares is the responsibility of the contractor.
    3. As and when unforeseen, miscellaneous work arise the contractor, will have to carry out such work with his existing workers.
    4. The contractor and housekeeping personnel proposed to be engaged by them shall be approachable at any point of time by the Bank and shall take down instructions from the Officer-in-charge at any point of the Bank.
    5. The workers and the staff of the contractor working in the premises will have to maintain proper discipline. The contractor shall provide his workers with proper safety appliances and equipments and Canara Bank shall not be responsible for accidents and injuries caused to his labour during the course of their work.
    6. The contractor shall provide the details of personnel proposed to be engaged in various units and keep Bank personnel informed in event of any changes.
    7. The cleaning personnel should be provided with mobile phones for communication.
    8. The contractor shall preferably engage labourers from in and around the work location to avoid delay in reaching the work place.
  2. All the labourers (male and female) should maintain personal hygiene, nails should be cut, neatly groomed and should maintain strict discipline within the building premises.

Outsourcing of House Keeping Services in Admin Units -RO BHU2 Ref : ROBHU2/HK/412/22 CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE BHUBANESWAR Page 4 of 71

SCOPE OF WORKS

The following chores are to be taken up daily, by employing experienced personnel whose outlook should be smart and courteous at all times. The various services required are as follows:

1. Internal Housekeeping service: The dailychores to be carried out are as follows:

  1. The floors shall be mechanically cleaned/vacuum cleaned and wet mopped so as to maintain spic and span condition throughout the day.
  2. The workstations, tables and chairs and all other furniture shall be cleaned. The dustbins shall be cleared daily once in the morning and once in the evening.
  3. The doormats shall be cleaned off dust, mud and grime as required.
  4. Atrium, fire and general staircases and terrace shall also be cleaned daily.
  5. Glass partitions/doors at first floor to be cleaned neatly daily.
  6. Cleaning of name plates of section, executives and floor name plates daily.

Note: The above frequency is only indicative and may be increased depending on needs.

2. Internal Housekeeping services: The weeklychores to be carried out are as follows:

  1. The false ceiling, coving, wall panel, cornices etc., shall be cleaned for removal of dust, dirt, cobwebs, etc., manually/by using necessary equipment.
  2. The vertical blinds shall be cleaned for removal of dust/dirt.
  3. Thorough cleaning of ceiling, wall mounted fans, light fixtures, AC indoor units and such other equipments kept in the branch/ office area.
  4. The glazing of the doors, partitions, internal glazing, windows, partitions, etc., shall be cleaned with glass cleaning liquid.
  5. The door and window frames, panels shall be wiped with a dry mop.
  6. Thorough cleaning of top surfaces of chajjas, canopies, sunshades, open terrace areas at all levels/heights and keeping the water outlets free from choking/blockage, etc.,
  7. All other vertical surfaces and horizontal surfaces shall be cleaned/mopped with dry/wet mop depending upon the requirements so as to retain the initial sheen.
  8. Carpets shall be vacuum cleaned.
  9. Dusting and cleaning of stair case railing.

Note: The above frequency is only indicative and may be increased depending on needs.

Outsourcing of House Keeping Services in Admin Units -RO BHU2 Ref : ROBHU2/HK/412/22 CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE BHUBANESWAR Page 5 of 71

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 08:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
