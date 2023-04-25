Advanced search
Canara Bank : NEW PREMISES REQUIRED FOR CURRENCY CHEST - HISAR UNDER TWO BID SYSTEM

04/25/2023 | 01:08am EDT
CANARA BANK

HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE

OFFER DOCUMENT

FOR

HIRING OF PREMISES FOR OPENING OF

CURRENCY CHEST - HISAR

UNDER

TWO-BID (TWO ENVELOPE) SYSTEM

Issued By:

Premises Section

Telephone

:

0184- 4034458, 8572800777

Circle Office

Karnal

E-mail

:

pecokar@canarabank.com

Please Note:

  1. There shall be TWO ENVELOPEs i.e. one for Technical BID and the other for Financial BID.
  2. Both the Envelopes to be closed and BID particulars to be mentioned on the TOP with name, address and Contact Number of the bidder/offerer.
  3. The Applications to be filled in with hand writing without any alteration in the original form.
  4. Submission in any other format will be rejected.
  5. All the pages to be submitted with signature at places wherever mentioned.

________________________________________________________________

Canara Bank Karnal Circle Office:

Technical BID for Currency Chest Premises

Page 1 of 19

(Signature Of Offerer)

OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES TO THE BANK's CURRENCY CHEST at HISAR (Haryana)

The Offer document consists of the following:

TECHNICAL BID:

i) Notice Inviting Offers

  1. Instructions to offerer/s
  2. Terms & Conditions
  3. Technical Details of the Premises offered
  4. Carpet Area Definition
  5. Specifications for Vault (TO BE COLLECTED FROM OUR OFFICES)
  6. Indicative Sizes of Functional Areas

FINANCIAL BID (UPLOADED SEPARATELY):

i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.

All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.

***********

________________________________________________________________

Canara Bank Karnal Circle Office:

Technical BID for Currency Chest Premises

Page 2 of 19

(Signature Of Offerer)

Tel: 0184-4034458,8572800777 E-Mail:pecokar@canarabank.com

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISESPremises and Estate Section

Circle office Karnal

SCO-135, 1ST floor, Above Pathak Hospital

Sector 12, Karnal- 132001

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:

Requirements for Branch Premises:

Sl No Location/Place

Dist

CARPET Area

HISAR

(Approved map,

Occupation

certificate

/

1

Possession

HISAR

4500-5000 SFT

certificate

/

Completion

certificate required)

REMARKS

  1. Premises will be constructed on GROUND FLOOR only with clear ceiling height of min.
    14 feet & minimum number of pillars. Entire area shall be available on a single floor with independent access to the area.
  2. The currency VAULT must be constructed as per RBI specifications measuring about 1800- 2000 sft carpet area to be constructed by the offerer at his own cost along with Rest Room for Guards and other requirements of the Bank. The area offered must have adequate parking facilities for bank's vehicles, chest vehicles with total plot carpet area of about 3000-3500 sft.
  3. Required power load of at least 35-40 KW in name of the Offerer/ Landlord.
  1. The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com.
  2. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope superscripted as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES for CURRENCY CHEST at HISAR shall be submitted up to 03:00 PM on 17.05.2023 to Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Karnal at the above given address.
  3. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on 17.05.2023 at 3.30 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.

No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Sd/-

Authorized Official of the Bank

Circle Office, Karnal

________________________________________________________________

Canara Bank Karnal Circle Office:

Technical BID for Currency Chest Premises

Page 3 of 19

(Signature Of Offerer)

Instructions to Offerer

  1. The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer.
  2. The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid.
  3. The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion / occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (Marked Envelope-1) superscripted as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank Currency Chest at Hisar (Haryana)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
  4. The Financial Bid shall contain only the financial details i.e., rate/ rent per Sq. ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope -2) and superscribed as "Financial Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank Currency Chest at Hisar (Haryana)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.

5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope superscribed as

"OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK CURRENCY CHEST AT HISAR (Haryana)" and submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the stipulated time on the last date and time for submission.

  1. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.
  2. Copies of the following documents are to be submitted with Technical Bid in support of the details furnished there in:
  1. A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,

________________________________________________________________

Canara Bank Karnal Circle Office:

Technical BID for Currency Chest Premises

Page 4 of 19

(Signature Of Offerer)

  1. A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
  2. Documents related to conversion of land use to Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.

8. All columns of the offer documents must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the offer documents are to be signed by the offerer /authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the joint owners have to sign all the pages of the bids (Technical and Financial Bids). Any over-writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by the offerer. Incomplete Offers / Offers with incorrect details are liable for rejection.

9. In case the space in the offer document is found insufficient, the offerers may attach separate sheets.

  1. The offer submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified in the offer document. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified therein, shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations". Bank reserves the right to accept or reject all or any of the deviations without assigning any reason.
  2. Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.
  3. i) The Technical bids will be opened on Date & Time stipulated in the Notice

inviting Offers in the presence of offerer/s at our above office. Offerer/s is/are advised in his/her/their own interest to be present on that date, at the specified time.

  1. The preliminarily short-listed offerers will be informed by the Bank for arranging site inspection of the offered premises.
    1. After the site visit, the Technical Bid will be evaluated on various parameters like location, amenities available, exclusivity, nearby surroundings, proneness to water logging / flood etc. and suitable offers shall be finalized /shortlisted for opening Financial Bid.
  2. Canvassing in any form will disqualify the offerer.
  3. The offer submitted shall remain open for consideration for a minimum period of "Six months" from the date of opening of Technical Bids.

________________________________________________________________

Canara Bank Karnal Circle Office:

Technical BID for Currency Chest Premises

Page 5 of 19

(Signature Of Offerer)

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 05:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
