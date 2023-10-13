CANARA BANK
HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE
OFFER DOCUMENT
FOR
HIRING OF PREMISES
UNDER
SINGLE BID SYSTEM
Issued By:
General Admn. Section
Tel : 0866- 2428877
Circle office
D.No. 54-15-4B, 1stFloor,
Email : pecovij@canarabank.com
Lakshmi Avenue,
Srinivasanagar Bank Colony,
Ring Road, Vijayawada- 520008
ANNEXURE-V
OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN SINGLE-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES TO
THE BANK AT FOLLOWING LOCATION, PLACE
Location, Place
Carpet Area in sft.
ANANDAPURAM (VISAKHAPATNAM DISTRICT)
Upto 1500 Sft
The Offer document consists of the following:
i.
Notice Inviting Offers
ii.
Instructions to offerers
iii.
Offer Letter
iv.
Carpet Area Definition
v.
Strong Room specifications
All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages and necessary details to be duly filled in INK. The documents should not be retyped / modified by the offerors and only the format given by the bank shall be used for submission
@@@@@@
2
NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES
GENERAL ADMINISTRATION SECTION
Circle office
Tel: 0866- 2428877
D.No. 54-15-4B, 1stFloor
Mobile : 9440905184
Lakshmi Avenue
Srinivasanagar Bank Colony,
Email: pecovij@canarabank.com
Ring Road, Vijayawada- 520008
CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Single Bid System as per details given below:
1. Requirements:
Area of premises
Location
1500 Sft
ANANDAPURAM
Commercial
(Visakhapatnam
premises
District)
Remarks
- Preference will be given to the premises in Ground floor with entire area in a
single Floor and least number of columns.
- The strong room measuring about 200- 250 Sft as per the Banks specification is to be constructed in the premises by the offerer.
- Required Power load is 20 KW.
- The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com.
- Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Superscripted as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT ……………………(Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 3:00 PM on 30.10.2023 at General Administration Section, Circle Office at the above given Address.
- The Offer will be opened on the same day at 4:00 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.
No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
Place
:
Date
:
Sd/-
Authorized official of the Bank
3
Instructions to Offerers
- The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Offer Letter along with Carpet Area Definition and Strong room specifications will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer. The Offer Letter shall contain the terms and conditions of the offer to lease out the premises
- The Offer Letter along with other documents as detailed above shall be placed in a sealed envelope and superscribed as "Offer for Hiring of Branch/Office Premises to Canara Bank at……………… (Location, Place) and to be submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time stipulated for submission. The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
3. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as 'LATE' and shall not be considered.
- Copies of the following documents are to be submitted along with the "Offer" in support of the details furnished there in.
- A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,
- A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
- Documents related to conversion of land use for Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.
- All columns of the "Offer Letter" must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the "Offer Letter" are to be signed by the offerer /authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the joint owners have to sign all the pages of the "Offer Letter". Any over writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by the offerer. Incomplete offers / Offers with in-correct details are liable for rejection.
- In case the space in the "Offer Letter" is found insufficient, the offerers may attach separate sheets.
4
- The "Offer Letter" submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified therein. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified in the "Offer Letter", shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations".
- Canvassing in any form will disqualify the offerer.
- Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.
- i) The Offers will be opened on Date & Time stipulated in the Notice Inviting Offers in the presence of offerers at our above office. All offerers are advised in their own interest to be present on that date, at the specified time.
- After the site visit and evaluation of the offers received most suitable and Competitive offer will be selected.
- The "Offer" submitted should remain open for consideration for a minimum Period of Three months from the date of opening of Offer.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2023 18:50:07 UTC.